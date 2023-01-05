Read full article on original website
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Property Taxes Dropped in 2022: What to Expect This Year
Homeowners in Texas cities such as Houston and San Antonio saw a tax cut on their owner-occupied properties last year. On average, property taxes in Bexar County decreased by about $70 and in Harris County by $50. Property tax cuts are set to be a priority for Texas Republican leaders...
These North Texas cities are some of the worst in the US for bagel lovers: report
Whether you like it as a sandwich or just with cream cheese, there is no doubt that the bagel is delicious and accessible.
KTSA
Hiker found dead near the highest point in Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Guadalupe Mountains National Park is reporting the death of a hiker on a trail leading to the highest peak in Texas. In a release, the agency says the hiker was found non-responsive by other hikers on December 31, 2022. Officials say that despite CPR being administered, the person was pronounced dead.
Get A Texas License Plate Your Way
It's almost as if the State of Texas is promoting its custom license plate shop, MyPlates.com, with just how bland the current design is. The "Texas Classic" design started in 2012 and is overdue for an upgrade. When the switch happened they put in visible security threads, so police can...
Can You Record A Conversation In Texas?
We've all been tempted to record a conversation. Sometimes people show a side of themselves to us that they just don't show to anyone else. Whether it be a boss, a former spouse, or someone who knows they owe you money but denies it to others. Then there are all...
Gov. Abbott to Biden: These five policies will help secure border
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday urged President Joe Biden to implement five policies to help secure the U.S. southern border, hand delivering him a letter after the president landed at the El Paso International Airport for his first visit to the border since he took office. “Thousands of Texans have lost their lives,” Abbott told reporters, saying he told the president that the chaos at the border was a result of the president’s “refusal to enforce immigration law” already passed...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?
Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
These eateries were ranked the best BBQ spots in Texas: report
Eating in the state of Texas is just as important as high school football, except it's year-round and you can do it seven days a week compared to Friday nights and the occasional weekend playoff game.
dallasexaminer.com
Black Cowboys: An American Story showcases the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and America
Shining light on the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and American history, Black Cowboys: An American Story will open Jan. 22 and run through April 15 at the African American Museum of Dallas, located at 3536 Grand Ave. The exhibit will be free and open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas
Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
If You’re Sleepy, Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
Let's say you're on a road trip of epic proportions. You have big plans to explore and experience all you can in the Lone Star State. What happens along the way if you get tired one night and feel the need to catch a few winks? Do you pull over and take a nap?
Do You Know How These Cool Texas Cities Got Their Unique Names?
Not all cities in Texas have names whose origins are clear or easy to explain. Some cities in Texas were named after people who played important roles in the founding of the state and/or establishing its independence from Mexico. People like Sam Houston and Stefan F. Austin found their names...
Colorado Trying To ‘Out-Texas,’ Texas at the Game of Migrants
When you play the game of migrants, you win or you die. There is no middle ground. That's how some U.S. Governors are playing the game, at least. Throughout the fall of 2022, republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron Desantis seemed to be competing for the title of mightiest Migrant Vanquisher, but now, democratic Governor Jared Polis is throwing Colorado's hat into the ring.
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
KWTX
‘God just really laid it on our hearts’: Central Texas surgeons make trip to war-torn Ukraine to offer resources, hope
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two central Texas surgeons recently made the trip to war-torn Ukraine bringing with them resources, knowledge and hope to a country that continues to be stricken by tragedy. Making this trip was a mission at the forefront of their minds, but making it a reality came...
The Biggest-Ever Buc-ee’s Is Coming… But Not To Texas
It'll be the biggest Buc-ee's ever... for now.
Central Texas hit with cedar fever
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texas has become the home for allergies and cedar fever is likely to blame. Texas A&M Forest Service experts explain that cedar fever is not a flu or a virus. It is an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees. Texas A&M...
KTBS
A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
