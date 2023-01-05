Read full article on original website
wrul.com
Two Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections In White County Court Monday
Two individuals were sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections in White County court on Monday. 24 year old Evan Boshears of Carmi was sentenced to 6 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon a class 3 felony. Boshears was arrested by the Carmi Police Department in November of 2022. He was on probation for felony Domestic Battery at the time of his arrest. Boshears was also recommended by the court to participate in the Impact Incarceration Program (Boot Camp). Boshears was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding Judge. States Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the case.
Bellmont Woman Charged With Unlawful Use Of Cannabis
A Bellmont, Illinois, woman was arrested by an officer with the Carmi Police Department for unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle. It was discovered Saturday night after a traffic stop in the 900 block of East Main Street. 28 year old Lilyann Ratcliff was taken to the White County Jail, where she bonded out to $250.
Wease Arrested On White County Warrant
A Carmi woman is currently being held in the White County Jail after she was arrested on a White County warrant Saturday just before noon. Deputy Michael Brown with the White County Sheriff’s Department along with an officer from the Carmi Police Department went to James Ave in reference to a warrant check. The officers made contact with 40 year old Mary Ann Wease and explained that she had an active warrant for her arrest for Failure to Appear. Deputy Brown also explained to Wease that bond will $5,000/$500 cash along with the FTA fee of $75 and a $20 booking fee. Wease was then placed into custody and booked in the White County Jail.
Harrisburg Police looking for man in connection to theft investigation
Police in Harrisburg, Illinois, are asking the community for help in a theft investigation. The Harrisburg Police Department put out an alert on Tuesday, asking the public to help identify the man shown in the photo you see here. HPD sys they're looking to identify the man in connection to a theft investigation at the Harrisburg Rural King on Monday.
Man Sought in Theft Investigation at Harrisburg Rural King
HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police need your help in identifying a man regarding a theft investigation at the Harrisburg Rural King on Monday. Police say the man left in a white sedan. Anyone with information as to man’s identity should call the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 252-8661....
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police tell Eyewitness News nine people were detained during a drug bust in the 1900 block of West Michigan Street on January 6, 2023. According to an affadavit, the Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for that home on West Michigan Street. Evansville Police Department confirms that search […]
Illinois State Police Investigating In-Custody Death
WAYNE CITY – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an in-custody death which occurred in Wayne County. On January 4, 2023, at approximately 11:58 p.m., an ISP Trooper initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242, in Wayne County. As a result of the traffic stop, 59-year-old Harry Weccele from Evansville, Indiana was taken into custody for Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Methamphetamine and a Warrant, and subsequently transported to the Wayne County jail. Upon arrival at the jail, Weccele complained of shoulder pain. The Wayne County Jail requested an ambulance and Weccele was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigates burglary and criminal damage at cemetery
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department was called to a residential burglary at a Junction City home late Sunday morning. Entry is believed to have been made to the home through a window. A padlocked bedroom door was then busted off the hinges and the door frame broken. Three laptop computers and two lock boxes are reported missing. The case has been turned over to Junction City Police for further investigation.
Police: Seizure of large amount of meth leads to multiple arrests in Evansville
Police said they found 165 grams of meth hidden in a man's pants during a traffic stop after he left a home on West Michigan Street where he said he bought the drugs. Police said they found 165 grams of meth hidden in a man's pants during a traffic stop after he left a home on West Michigan Street where he said he bought the drugs.
Three Arrested For Drug Possession Following Traffic Stop
A McLeansboro man is being held in the White County Jail after he and two others were arrested following a traffic stop on Friday afternoon. An officer with the Carmi Police Department stopped a vehicle at Hillsdale and Stewart Street and found the driver of the vehicle, 68 year old Alan Dee Terrance of McLeansboro to be in Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. Tarrance was also cited for Driving without a Valid Driver’s License. The passengers 43 year old Kristal Vaughan of Carmi and 39 year old Matthew Roberts of McLeansboro were charged with Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. Roberts was additionally charged Possession of Meth, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl and Heroine), Unlawful Use of Property and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Police Beat for Monday, January 9th, 2023
A 36-year-old Mulberry Grove woman has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear traffic warrant. Jessica Welch of Minnesota Street was taken to the Marion County Jail where she is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. 52-year-old Charles Davis of Arlene Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
SUV rams into Boonville home with family inside, driver arrested
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police were called to a Boonville home early Monday after an SUV rammed into it, according to officials. That happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Oakdale Terrace, just off of Highway 62. Police say the family was home at the time, but no one was hurt.
WCSO: Teen arrested after property damage tip
WABASH CO., Ill. (WFIE) - According to the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office, a tip submitted through their app led to the arrest of a teenage boy. Police say 19-year-old Dayton Hall of Mount Carmel was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property.
Driver leads deputies on chase in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say authorities were led on a chase in Gibson County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started on West County Road 300 South and U.S. Highway 41 at around 4:54 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office told 14 News...
WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — Illinois State Police say a 59-year-old man from Evansville died after he was taken into custody during a traffic stop. On January 4 shortly before midnight, an ISP trooper pulled over a car driving with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242 in Wayne County. Officers arrested Evansville resident […]
Police Beat for Saturday, January 7th, 2023
Salem Police have arrested a 38-year-old Salem man for possession of methamphetamine and felony retail theft. Clinton Nix of Mills Crossing Court was taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday night after an alleged shoplifting incident at the Salem Walmart store. Centralia Police have arrested a 52-year-old Central City...
Investigators determine cause of Garvin warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say they have concluded that the warehouse fire last week at 1400 North Garvin Street was caused by an electrical accident. A news release by the ATF states the investigation concluded over the weekend and an out-briefing was conducted this morning. Officials say the team reached its conclusion after an […]
Biggerstaff Arrested on Multiple Warrants for Child Grooming
In September 2022, the Benton Police Department received information from a juvenile claiming to be the target of some form of sexual exploitation. Officers handling the complaint in Benton contacted Detectives from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and a coordinated investigation begun. The investigation resulted in a search warrant at the residence of the suspect, 28-year-old Garrett S. Biggerstaff of McLeansboro, IL. Evidence was collected and examined by the Sheriff’s Office member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. From this work, a second juvenile victim was identified.
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
