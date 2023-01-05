Read full article on original website
oceancity.com
January Restaurant Specials in Ocean City Md
Winter in Ocean City – deserted beaches perfect for a quiet walk, an empty Boardwalk where you can cycle all day long, and lots and lots of restaurant specials! Here are a few of our favorites:. 28th Street Pit n Pub. 28th St. Pit-n-Pub has lots of weekly off...
Cape Gazette
Elks deliver holiday gifts for Stockley Center residents
Cheerful elves from Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540 visited the Stockley Center bearing gifts Dec. 21. The Stockley Center in Georgetown is a Medicaid-certified care facility for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The 50-bed facility provides both intermediate and skilled nursing care for people requiring a variety of complex supports and medical needs.
Cape Gazette
NEW PRICE! Home in Ridings of Rehoboth - Only Minutes to the Beaches in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park!
This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch home located on a premium home site where no homes can be built behind it, featuring all on one floor living, open floor plan, hardwood floors, granite counters, first floor primary suite with a luxury bath with seated shower, walk-in closets, sunroom, laundry room, mud room, screened porch, and lawn irrigation with its own well. All of this is in the community of The Ridings at Rehoboth where you can enjoy the community center, exercise room, pool, and just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and the beaches in downtown Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park.
Cape Gazette
Unique look at Second Street in the 1940s
Thousands of people have wandered through the St. Peter’s Episcopal Church cemetery on Second Street in downtown Lewes. With headstones dating back to the early 1700s, the church and cemetery have remained a constant in an ever-changing world. This 1941 photograph is shot from a unique angle. Most photographers try to capture the beautiful church with its towering steeple, but John Vachon made a choice to shoot back toward Second Street. The focal point of the street is a building very familiar to ice cream aficionados, as it’s been the home of King’s Ice Cream since the early 1980s; even the awning looks pretty similar today. The buildings on either side of King’s also remain mostly intact. The only building razed from this photograph is the one to the far right, which was replaced with a brick building that was home to Mellon Bank, then Citizens Bank and now Compass Real Estate. If anyone is willing to share photographs of Lewes from the early 1900s through the 1980s, send them to newsroom@capegazette.com.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth, Lewes, Indian River fire companies fight Angola Beach blaze Jan. 8
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched at 10:31 a.m., Jan. 8, to Buttercup Street in the Angola Beach and Estates development for a mobile home fire. Upon arrival, RBVFC units reported the home was well involved in fire. Rehoboth Beach units were assisted by the Lewes Fire Department,...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Ocean City MD You Must Try
Are you ready to try some of the best restaurants in Ocean City? The mouthwatering menus and impeccable locations of these restaurants are sure to leave you speechless! Ocean City is known for its boardwalk, delicious salt water taffy, and for being the White Marlin Capital of the World. This...
The Dispatch
Site Plan Approved For Mobile Home Park Expansion
SNOW HILL– Plans for the expansion of a West Ocean City mobile home park moved ahead last week following approval by county officials. The Worcester County Planning Commission last Thursday voted unanimously to approve a site plan for Salt Life Park. The project consists of a 34-lot expansion of an existing manufactured home park on Old Bridge Road.
Cape Gazette
Beebe Healthcare opens new services in Milford
Beebe Healthcare recently announced that laboratory and imaging services are now being offered at the newly opened Milford Health Center at 100 Silicato Parkway. Beebe Lab Express in Milford will offer a variety of resources from simple blood tests to more complex testing. X-rays will also be offered. To schedule an appointment for either, call 302-645-3278. Hours for X-ray and lab services are 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.
WBOC
Katie Visits Sandals Bridal In Ocean City To See How They Can Help Make That Special Day Perfect.
So many people get engaged over Christmas, New Years, it just seems like love finds a way to blossom during this season. Katie is visiting Sandals Bridal in Ocean City to see how they can help make that special day absolutely perfect.
Cape Gazette
Beebe taking over former Weis on Route 1
Beebe Healthcare has recently executed a long-term lease for the former Weis Markets building in the Rehoboth Marketplace Shopping Center on Route 1 at Miller Road. Beebe intends to convert the building for use as medical offices, population health services, and materials management and warehousing. “As the health system that...
Cape Gazette
Beautifully Decorated Condo in Rehoboth Beach on the Boardwalk!
Beautifully decorated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 1340 square feet of living space and with ocean views being sold turnkey. Unit 617 features a beautiful kitchen, luxury baths, a large living room, dining room, three balconies and a large master bedroom with bath on suite. The Henlopen Condominiums offer security-controlled access, indoor parking, secured entrance to the beach with outdoor showers, elevators, a beautiful rooftop sundeck and pool offering spectacular views of the ocean and the Delaware coastline. Located on the boardwalk with everything Rehoboth Beach has to offer.
WMDT.com
Ocean City paramedics add ultrasound to their toolbox
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City paramedics are bringing new equipment into the field to better treat trauma patients. Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) says the Ocean City Career Fire/EMS Division is getting ready to add ultrasound technology to its crews. Officials say the equipment will help determine the extent of injuries in trauma and medical patients.
easternshorepost.com
COVID rates increase on Eastern Shore with arrival of the winter season
COVID-19 cases on the Eastern Shore are trending upward with the arrival of winter, similarly to last year. Still, vaccination and other measures are keeping the death rate low compared to earlier in the pandemic, before vaccines were available. The seven-day moving average of new cases for the Eastern Shore...
Cape Gazette
Accepting An Offer
Your real estate agent has just brought you an offer on your home, and you want to think about it. You would like your agent to contact the other people who have shown an interest in your home. Whether your home has been listed for three days or three months, there is always a desire to hold out for a better offer, and sellers can feel considerable resistance to making a decision.
WBOC
Worcester County Program Aims to Reduce Trips to the Emergency Room
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Mobile Integrated Community Health program provides in-home care to people throughout the community. The program focuses on patients who frequently call 911 and make visits to the emergency department. Worcester County Fire and EMS companies, Atlantic General Hospital, and the Worcester County Health Department are...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love to have a nice burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There are so many places to get a sweet treat in Maryland. We've got Fisher's Popcorn, Candy Kitchen, and Island Creamery, along with countless other small, locally-owned dessert shops. Here are a few places on the peninsula where you can get cupcakes, pies, ice cream cones, and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth.
WBOC
Federalsburg Police Investigating Sunday Afternoon Shooting
FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Federalsburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. Police say a victim was wounded in the leg and taken by ambulance from the scene. The incident happened at South Main Street and Railroad Avenue near the Marshyhope Creek. A suspect has been identified but...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Saturday crash in Harrington claims the life of 1-year-old Md. boy
HARRINGTON, Del. – An afternoon crash in Harrington claimed the life of an 1-year-old Maryland boy Saturday. Delaware State Police say around 2:44 p.m., a Ford Fiesta was traveling southbound in the right lane of South Dupont Highway, south of Raceway Boulevard. At the same time, a Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound in the left lane near the Ford, police say.
WGMD Radio
Two Crashes in Area of Route 24 & Plantations Road in Lewes Thursday
Lewes and Rehoboth Beach fire and EMS responded to a crash Thursday just before 11:30 at the intersection of Route 24 and Plantations Road. Delaware State Police say a Nissan driven by an 87 year old Millsboro woman made a left turn from Route 24 onto Plantations Road and collided with a westbound Honda driven by a 45 year old Millsboro man. The driver of the Nissan and a passenger were taken to an area hospital with possible injuries – the driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way. The driver of the Honda was not injured.
