The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Rex Ryan Cries on National TV Talking About Bills’ Damar Hamlin

The NFL is underway conducting their week 18 schedule, as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs today, while the Tennessee Titans visit the Jacksonville Jaguars. All 16 NFL games this weekend will support Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still listed in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, after his cardiac arrest on the field during the first quarter of Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.
BUFFALO, NY
Extremely Awkward Moment Over Brutal Buffalo Bills Tweet on LIVE TV

How insensitive was this tweet? Should the Buffalo Bills fans be mad over FOX Sports commentator Skip Bayless' tweet? It certainly got tense on LIVE TV. Very awkward. When Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin got injured on Monday Night Football, Bayless tweeted a series of comments about the injury. The final tweet in that series, though, caused some serious controversy. Many fans were absolutely disgusted with Skip calling him insensitive and horrible, to say the least. Here was the tweet:
BUFFALO, NY
Did Bills Fans Cause An Earthquake In Western New York?

The Buffalo Bills are headed to the playoffs! As we wait for the game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium, Western New York is still buzzing after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23 on Sunday. The crowd was off the charts loud as they watched the opening kick off taken back 96 yards for a touchdown!
NEW YORK STATE
Josh Allen’s Quote About Nyheim Hines’ TD Makes Buffalo Cry

The Buffalo Bills clinched the 2 seed in the AFC playoffs, after their 35-23 victory over the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. The win for the Bills also eliminates the Patriots from the playoffs, as the Bills will host the Miami Dolphins next weekend in Orchard Park. Miami beat the New York Jets on Sunday to help them make the postseason.
BUFFALO, NY
NFL Star on a Bills Rival Wears Damar Hamlin Jersey Pregame

The entire NFL is showing support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who still remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery. He no longer has a breathing tube and is neurologically intact, according to doctors. All NFL players...
BUFFALO, NY
Should Bills Fans Really Be Worried About Gabe Davis?

Many people thought that Gabriel Davis was going to have a breakout year this year. Now they're wondering if he is even good enough to be our #2 wide receiver. There's no question that we've got a #1 wide receiver in Stefon Diggs. He's almost always coming in at the top of the league when ranking receivers. But who is our #2? A lot of people felt pretty good coming into this season with Diggs at #1 and Gabe Davis at #2. But they've definitely lost a little confidence in him.
BUFFALO, NY
Two NFL Players Criticized for CPR Celebration

The NFL playoffs are now set, as the Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card Round this Sunday at 1 pm. The Bills clinched the 2 seed after their win over the New England Patriots this past Sunday, which means that they also helped knock the Patriots out of the playoffs with the Dolphins win over the Jets.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bills Could Lose Front Office Member to the Tennessee Titans

The Buffalo Bills have been consistently one of the best teams in the National Football League, over the last several seasons. The culture changed for the better when Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane were hired in a four-month timeframe as the head coach and general manager. Since then, the Bills have made the playoffs five of the last six season, which includes four straight playoff appearances.
NASHVILLE, TN
Was This Josh Allen Throw Yesterday the Greatest of His Career?

The atmosphere yesterday at Highmark Stadium was electric. The Bills were riding wave of emotion in light of what happened to their teammate Damar Hamlin, who continues to recover at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center from his cardiac arrest. The Bills clinched the 2 seed with a win over...
Bills Will Play the Dolphins In The Wild Card at Highmark Stadium

The Buffalo Bills won their 13th game of the season and wrapped up the 2 seed in the AFC playoffs with a win, 35-23 over the New England Patriots. The Patriots played very well, especially in the first half, but Nyheim Hines' two kickoff returns for touchdowns and Josh Allen's two incredible touchdown passes to John Brown and Stefon Diggs proved to be the difference in a very emotional game in Orchard Park.
BUFFALO, NY
This Makes the Bills Win on Sunday Even More Impressive

The Buffalo Bills have faced more adversity than any other team in the NFL this season. The Bills have dealt with an array of key injuries, including losing starters Micah Hyde and Von Miller long-term; moving a game and losing a home game due to an unprecedented snowstorm in November, along with the fact they had to play three games in 12 days. They also got home a day later on Christmas due to the blizzard, which took the lives of over 40 people in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Damar Hamlin Selling T-Shirts To Raise Money For First Responders

It's been less than a week since the accident in Cincinnati that sent Damar Hamlin to the hospital. Now, he's hoping to give back to those who helped him. You know the story by now. It has been nothing short of a miracle. Damar Hamlin suffered a blow on the football field in Cincinnati that sent him to the hospital and had people around the world wondering if he would ever recover.
CINCINNATI, OH
