Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday

The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it.  Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs.  The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Sunday Night

The Houston Texans have reportedly made a decision on head coach Lovie Smith. Smith has reportedly been fired by the franchise on Sunday evening. The Texans beat the Colts on Sunday afternoon, finishing the season with a win, but losing out on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
HOUSTON, TX
WKRC

Damar Hamlin watches Buffalo Bills game from hospital bed

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin tweeted a photo of him watching the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday from his hospital bed. The 24-year-old safety is still recovering at UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.
CINCINNATI, OH
News 4 Buffalo

“Always got a smile on his face”: Employees, patrons of Damar Hamlin’s favorite area restaurant keep up with his recovery

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — One local bar and restaurant, where Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is a regular customer, has been keeping up with the player’s progress. The staff at the Big Tree Inn in Orchard Park described Damar Hamlin as humble, down to earth, always having a smile on his face and someone […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots player files grievance over team suspension

The New England Patriots abruptly suspended two players this week under vague circumstances, and one of those players has stated his intention to fight back against the discipline. Patriots punter Jake Bailey issued a statement through his agent disputing the Patriots’ reasons for handing down a suspension. Bailey, who was placed on injured reserve with... The post Patriots player files grievance over team suspension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Extremely Awkward Moment Over Brutal Buffalo Bills Tweet on LIVE TV

How insensitive was this tweet? Should the Buffalo Bills fans be mad over FOX Sports commentator Skip Bayless' tweet? It certainly got tense on LIVE TV. Very awkward. When Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin got injured on Monday Night Football, Bayless tweeted a series of comments about the injury. The final tweet in that series, though, caused some serious controversy. Many fans were absolutely disgusted with Skip calling him insensitive and horrible, to say the least. Here was the tweet:
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Rex Ryan Cries on National TV Talking About Bills’ Damar Hamlin

The NFL is underway conducting their week 18 schedule, as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs today, while the Tennessee Titans visit the Jacksonville Jaguars. All 16 NFL games this weekend will support Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still listed in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, after his cardiac arrest on the field during the first quarter of Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Josh Allen’s Quote About Nyheim Hines’ TD Makes Buffalo Cry

The Buffalo Bills clinched the 2 seed in the AFC playoffs, after their 35-23 victory over the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. The win for the Bills also eliminates the Patriots from the playoffs, as the Bills will host the Miami Dolphins next weekend in Orchard Park. Miami beat the New York Jets on Sunday to help them make the postseason.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Mafia Show Love For Damar Hamlin Before Game [PHOTOS]

The Buffalo Bills returned to the field today at home at Highmark Stadium to host the New England Patriots. This was the first game for the Bills since safety Damar Hamlin left the fields in an ambulance due to a cardiac attack and the Bills Mafia was out in full force to show their support for the 2nd year's safety.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

