4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Aaron Rodgers refusing to give his jersey to Lions rookie had NFL fans speculating about ... retirement?
It was a small moment in the chaos of the Packers’ Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions that eliminated Green Bay from the postseason: Aaron Rodgers was caught on camera being asked something by Lions rookie Jameson Williams. It was, perhaps, a request for Rodgers’ jersey from the...
Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday
The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it. Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs. The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
Tony Romo was a complete mess during Patriots-Bills
CBS analyst Tony Romo was on the call for Patriots-Bills Sunday, and promptly talked over one of the most incredible moments in NFL history, while offering little insight.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Sunday Night
The Houston Texans have reportedly made a decision on head coach Lovie Smith. Smith has reportedly been fired by the franchise on Sunday evening. The Texans beat the Colts on Sunday afternoon, finishing the season with a win, but losing out on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
WKRC
Damar Hamlin watches Buffalo Bills game from hospital bed
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin tweeted a photo of him watching the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday from his hospital bed. The 24-year-old safety is still recovering at UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.
“Always got a smile on his face”: Employees, patrons of Damar Hamlin’s favorite area restaurant keep up with his recovery
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — One local bar and restaurant, where Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is a regular customer, has been keeping up with the player’s progress. The staff at the Big Tree Inn in Orchard Park described Damar Hamlin as humble, down to earth, always having a smile on his face and someone […]
Steelers Miss Playoffs Because of Controversial Penalty in Dolphins-Jets Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell on the wrong end of a controversial call in the Jets-Dolphins game.
Patriots player files grievance over team suspension
The New England Patriots abruptly suspended two players this week under vague circumstances, and one of those players has stated his intention to fight back against the discipline. Patriots punter Jake Bailey issued a statement through his agent disputing the Patriots’ reasons for handing down a suspension. Bailey, who was placed on injured reserve with... The post Patriots player files grievance over team suspension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Extremely Awkward Moment Over Brutal Buffalo Bills Tweet on LIVE TV
How insensitive was this tweet? Should the Buffalo Bills fans be mad over FOX Sports commentator Skip Bayless' tweet? It certainly got tense on LIVE TV. Very awkward. When Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin got injured on Monday Night Football, Bayless tweeted a series of comments about the injury. The final tweet in that series, though, caused some serious controversy. Many fans were absolutely disgusted with Skip calling him insensitive and horrible, to say the least. Here was the tweet:
Updated AFC playoff picture after wins by Chiefs, Jaguars
Bills (12-3) — vs. Patriots. Jaguars (8-8) — won vs. Jaguars, clinched No. 4 seed. For the Chargers, if the Ravens lose to the Bengals at 10 am PT, they will clinch the No. 5 seed and face the Jaguars next weekend. However, if Baltimore beats Cincinnati, Los Angeles will have to beat the Broncos to clinch the fifth seed.
Rex Ryan Cries on National TV Talking About Bills’ Damar Hamlin
The NFL is underway conducting their week 18 schedule, as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs today, while the Tennessee Titans visit the Jacksonville Jaguars. All 16 NFL games this weekend will support Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still listed in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, after his cardiac arrest on the field during the first quarter of Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL Player Transported To Hospital Following Significant Injury
Just one week after the tragic events that took place between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills where Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, another player had to be transported to the hospital with significant health concerns.
Josh Allen’s Quote About Nyheim Hines’ TD Makes Buffalo Cry
The Buffalo Bills clinched the 2 seed in the AFC playoffs, after their 35-23 victory over the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. The win for the Bills also eliminates the Patriots from the playoffs, as the Bills will host the Miami Dolphins next weekend in Orchard Park. Miami beat the New York Jets on Sunday to help them make the postseason.
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
Bills Mafia Show Love For Damar Hamlin Before Game [PHOTOS]
The Buffalo Bills returned to the field today at home at Highmark Stadium to host the New England Patriots. This was the first game for the Bills since safety Damar Hamlin left the fields in an ambulance due to a cardiac attack and the Bills Mafia was out in full force to show their support for the 2nd year's safety.
Damar Hamlin Has Been Released From the Hospital in Cincinnati
Monday afternoon brought one of the best updates ever, for the Buffalo Bills, his family and the NFL. Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center announced that Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and is back in Buffalo. Doctors say that he will spend time in a...
The NFL Approves Possible Neutral Venue for the AFC Championship
Despite protest from the Bengals, NFL owners voted affirmatively on changes to the AFC playoffs procedures.
