Woman seriously wounded after shooting outside Amazon warehouse in Lakeville
LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Lakeville are investigating after a shooting outside an Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse Sunday evening.According to police, officers were dispatched shortly before 7 p.m. after a 31-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound. The woman was inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the warehouse when she was shot. Emergency responders provided treatment on scene and she was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries. Police say preliminary information indicates a "male acquaintance of the victim" was involved in the incident. That person was on scene when police arrived and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police. No one else is believed to have been involved and police believe there's no threat to public's safety at this time. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation, which is still in the "very early stages," police said.
WDIO-TV
At least 1 person wounded in shooting at Southdale Center mall
EDINA, Minn. – At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. According to KSTP, authorities say the shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon Monday is believed to be an accidental discharge of a firearm. According to officials with the...
KNOX News Radio
At least 1 wounded in shooting at MN mall
At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. The shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon today (Mon) A city spokesperson said officers located blood inside the mall but haven’t found whoever was hit. She said the discharge appears to have been accidental.
mprnews.org
Rape case dismissed after Hennepin County prosecutor admits misconduct
Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced Monday that her office was dropping charges against a 35-year-old man accused of raping his 14-year old cousin after a prosecutor on the case reportedly lied to the judge. Moriarty said at a press conference the prosecutor trying the case admitted to intentionally lying...
MPD: 4 injured in overnight shooting in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say an investigation is underway after a shooting outside an "afterhours gathering" in downtown resulted in multiple injuries.According to police, officers were dispatched shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting on the 900 block of Hennepin Avenue.When they arrived, officers located two men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Those two men were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital for further treatment. Two more people - a man and woman - took themselves to Hennepin Healthcare from the scene and were treated for injuries suspected to be graze wounds, police said."Preliminary information indicates that there was an afterhours gathering and shots were fired outside of the location, a security guard on site returned fire," police said in a release.No arrests have been made.
Drive-by shooting on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis leaves 1 man hurt, police say
MINNEAPOLIS – A man was hurt early Sunday morning when a vehicle fired several rounds at another vehicle on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis.Police say it happened at about 2:17 a.m. in the interstate's HOV lane. A vehicle pulled up alongside another vehicle, which had four men inside, and started shooting.The vehicle that was shot at then "swerved into a snow embankment," police say. The gunshot victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, and is expected to survive.No arrests have been made. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.
Minnesota police arrest 6 men during high-speed chase from Mall of America shooting victim's funeral
Six men were arrested following a high-speed chase from the St. Paul, Minnesota, funeral for 19-year-old Johntae Hudson, who was shot and killed at the Mall of American on Dec. 23.
Guns, cash, and drugs seized in major Twin Cities police operation
An investigation into a suspect linked with drug trafficking in the Twin Cities led to the seizure of 31 guns, more than $80,000 in cash, and bags of drugs. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says its detectives, along with agents from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, conducted multiple search warrants Thursday, which resulted in the suspect's arrest.
Report: Southdale Mall to remain closed the rest of Monday after "accidental" shot fired
There’s been an unsettling situation at Southdale Mall in Edina Monday. Half of Southdale Mall is in lockdown following what police are calling an accidental discharge of a firearm shortly after noon.
Brooklyn Center receives backlash over police recruitment video
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A coalition of Twin Cities organizations held a press conference and rally in Brooklyn Center ahead of the city's first council meeting of the year Monday to demand the city take accountability for what they consider to be a "militarized" and "racist" police department recruitment video.
2 shooting suspects apprehended near Dinkytown
MINNEAPOLIS -- Five people have been caught and cuffed after a chaotic chase through the Twin Cities.Police say they started tailing a number of suspects when they spotted a gun at Friday morning's funeral for Johntae Hudson, who was shot to death at the Mall of America just prior to the Christmas holiday.Police say officers were present at the funeral to provide a safe, secure environment for those mourning.Officers report seeing two men, one in possession of a handgun and the other wanted by investigators for a non-fatal shooting on Dec. 14. They did not confront the two at the funeral service, but kept tabs on them as they left the cemetery.Police attempted to stop the vehicle after it pulled into a gas station, but a pursuit ensued that ultimately came to an end in the Dinkytown area. An alert did go out to University of Minnesota students.In total, four 19-year-old men and one 18-year-old man have all been taken into custody. The latter was the one who reportedly had a gun at the funeral.Police say they're still looking for a sixth person in connection with the incident.
fox9.com
St. Louis Park woman accused of sending explicit photos of ex-boyfriend to his boss
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Louis Park woman is wanted after police say she sent explicit photos of her ex-boyfriend to his boss along with posting them on an anonymous Facebook account. Emily McGreevy, age 34, was charged via warrant on Monday for the alleged crimes...
fox9.com
Eli Hart killing: Mom charged with assault against deputy in jail
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The mother of Eli Hart has now been charged in connection to assault at the Hennepin County Jail. Julissa Thaler, 28, is charged with fifth-degree assault for "shoving and elbowing" a deputy inside the jail. She is already awaiting a murder trial later this month for allegedly fatally shooting her son on May 20, 2022.
Police provide more details of incident leading to U of M safety alert; 6 arrested
Six men were arrested Friday and multiple firearms were recovered in an incident that began in St. Paul and ended on the University of Minnesota campus. A campus safety alert sent out around 3:50 p.m. warned of "shooting suspects" at-large in Dinkytown. A second alert at 4:03 p.m. stated "all suspects" had been taken into custody.
MN Supreme Court Won’t Hear Owatonna Man’s Appeal in Murder Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has refused to hear an Owatonna man's appeal involving his conviction for the murder of a Minneapolis man. 29-year-old Mubarak Musse admitted to a second-degree murder charge last year and was sentenced to almost 22 years in prison. He later appealed his sentence by claiming the judge in the case abused her discretion when she denied his motion for a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines, but the Minnesota Court of Appeals sided with the judge.
willmarradio.com
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
KARE
Stepfather sentenced to 7 years after deadly grad party drive-by shooting
STILLWATER, Minn — In Washington County on Friday, it was not your typical sentencing hearing. The courtroom was packed with supporters of the defendant — a stepfather whose actions led to his 14-year-old getting killed at a Woodbury graduation party last year. "This is not the typical drive-by...
1 person in critical condition, 3 dogs rescued in Minneapolis fire
MINNEAPOLIS -- One person is in the hospital following an overnight fire in Minneapolis.According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the fire occurred at around 2:30 a.m. Monday at a house on the 2000 block of 45th Avenue North. When fire crews arrived, they saw heavy black smoke and fire coming from the residence. One adult victim was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Fire officials say three dogs were also located, with one possibly injured, and they are now with Animal Control.No other injuries were reported.
Ramsey County Attorney's Office determines use of deadly force justified in police shooting of Jesse Werling
ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- The Ramsey County Attorney's Office determined that the use of lethal force was justified in the fatal police shooting of Jesse Werling, the gunman who fired over 100 rounds in a Roseville neighborhood last April.Roseville Police Officer Ryan Duxbury was shot in the neck during the encounter. Duxbury, a three-year-veteran with the department, was taken to a nearby hospital and survived. During the incident, which lasted about an hour, Officer Boua Chang fired two rounds at Werling, one of which struck him in the upper thigh and killed him. Officer Bryan Anderson also fired a "volley" of shots, but...
Man charged with aiding and abetting murder in Alex Becker shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 20-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to the death of Alex Becker, who was killed late at night in St. Paul while walking home from work.Arteze Kinerd was charged in Ramsey County for aiding and abetting second-degree homicide. He made his first court appearance on Thursday morning and his bail was set at $2 million.Becker, 22, was shot and killed on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West on Dec. 27. He had punched out at his workplace - a plumbing supply warehouse - at 11:15 p.m. and was walking home because of the...
