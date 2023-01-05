Read full article on original website
Adam Kinzinger: It’s ‘Just a Fact’ That Kevin McCarthy’s a ‘Piece of Shit’
Former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger didn’t mince words this week while describing newly minted Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, saying it was merely a “fact” that his ex-boss is a “piece of shit.”. Kinzinger, who recently joined CNN after exiting Congress this month, talked this...
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Democrats Quickly Got Tired of Appearing Competent
Their streak of being the competent party was bound to screech to a halt at some point. After a year of being on their best behavior, Dems are in disarray. Again. The Rubicon was crossed when news spread that President Joe Biden’s attorneys found the first batch of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C. The documents were found six days before the midterm elections, yet the information wasn’t made public until after the midterms were over. So much for honesty and transparency.
Paul Ryan Savagely Attacks ‘Proven Loser’ Trump
Paul Ryan gave a damning assessment of former President Donald Trump’s electoral credibility in scathing comments made Thursday. “He’s fading fast,” the former House speaker said of Trump during a CNN interview. “He’s a proven loser who cost us the House in ’18, he cost us the White House in ’20, he cost us the Senate again and again, and I think we all know that.” Although Trump is the only major Republican figure to have officially launched a bid for the White House in 2024, Ryan said he believed that the GOP would realize that backing Trump again would hurt its electoral chances. “I think we’re moving past Trump,” Ryan said. “I really think that’s the case. I can’t imagine him getting the nomination, frankly.”
Indiana Lab Worker Fired for Sending Creepy Threats to Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell
An Indiana man is out of his job after sending creepy threats to Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, the lawmaker said. “I HOPE YOU FAMILY IS RAPED AND MURDERED,” former Patients Choice Laboratories employee Jonathan Reeser allegedly direct messaged to Swalwell, alongside more threats. Swalwell took to Twitter to post the full message and Reeser’s LinkedIn page around midnight Friday. The message came after newly reinstated Speaker of the House Kevin Mccarthy (R-CA) amplified his vow to keep Swalwell off intel committees. “If you got the briefing I got from the FBI, you wouldn’t have Swalwell on any committee,” McCarthy said Thursday, with Swalwell linking the threat to McCarthy’s “smears.” Patients Choice Laboratories tweeted an update Friday morning announcing the termination of the employee, saying “we do not stand for, or condone, offensive or threatening behaviors.”
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
MAGA Loser’s Nepo Baby Threatens Ugly GOP Meltdown
She’s facing possible indictment for her alleged role in the scheme to overturn the 2020 election. Meanwhile, the Michigan Republican Party suffered a historic “ass-kicking” at the polls last November under her leadership. Surely, Meshawn Maddock’s influence within the state GOP is at an end—right?
Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion
Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
Trump to Open 2023 With ‘Intimate’ Campaign Event in South Carolina
Donald Trump is opening the 2023 political season with a more “intimate” campaign event in South Carolina at the end of January, Politico reports. The news comes as political circles are starting to question the slow and gradual launch of the former president’s 2024 campaign. Key advisers around Trump claim that the switch-up strategy of temporarily moving away from his trademark boisterous rallies will help him secure the GOP nomination in the opening days of the race. “People want to push, ‘Why aren’t you doing rallies?’ Well, I think it would be kind of crazy to be spending huge amounts of money this far out,” senior Trump adviser Chris LaCivita said in an interview with the publication, adding that “you have to husband your resources.” The low-profile approach has undeniably raised some eyebrows, with some chalking it up to political weakness after extremely poor performances by Trump-backed midterm candidates in November.
Way Too Many Government Documents Are Classified
Amidst the drama and debate over the Trump classified documents scandal and what (thus far) appears to be the Biden classified documents non-scandal, we are failing to discuss the overarching scandal—which is the U.S. system of classifying sensitive documents itself. Given the heat of this political moment, perhaps that...
Santos Awkwardly Dodges Gaetz’s Question on His Dubious Campaign Finances
Serial liar George Santos was lobbed softball questions during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast on Thursday—but he still managed to struggle painfully to answer a simple question on his campaign financing. Santos personally loaned his campaign $700,000 despite reporting in 2020 that he had just $55,000 to his name. Far-right Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who was filling in as host while Bannon appeared in court on money laundering charges, twice asked Santos where the $700,000 came from. “Well, I’ll tell you where it didn’t come from, it didn’t come for China, Ukraine, or Burisma, how about that?” Santos said, to which Gaetz asked if there’s anything else he could say about “the work you did that’s the origin of those resources.” Santos replied, “Look, I’ve worked my entire life, I’ve lived an honest life, I’ve never been uh, ah, accused suit of any, um, bad doing, so, you know, it’s my, it’s the equity of my hard-working self that I’ve invested inside of me.” Santos told Gaetz he’d only resign at the behest of the 142,000 New Yorkers who voted for him.
Biden Fails to Explain Classified Documents Found in His Home Garage
President Joe Biden failed to explain Thursday why documents with classified markings were stored next to his vintage Corvette in a garage at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. White House lawyers said in a statement Thursday that a “small number of Obama-Biden administration records with classified markings” were found “among personal and political papers” in storage spaces at the Wilmington home. It’s the second set of classified documents found in Biden’s possession after lawyers revealed earlier this week that staff clearing out office space at his former D.C. think tank found about 10 classified documents in November.
Trump Rages Against E. Jean Carroll in Deposition
A judge has unsealed portions of former President Donald Trump’s deposition in writer E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against him, calling his argument to keep the depositions sealed “entirely baseless.” The documents show Trump repeating the comments that led Carroll to sue him for defamation after she alleged in 2019 that he raped her in the 1990s, with Trump at the time saying her claims were baseless and just made to help her book sales. “I will sue her after this is over, and that’s the thing I really look forward to doing,” Trump said in the Mar-a-Lago sit down on Oct. 19. “And I’ll sue you too because this is—how many cases do you have? Many, many cases,” he told Carroll’s lawyer. “I will be suing you also, but I’ll be suing her very strongly as soon as this case ends. But I’ll be suing you also.”
Pete Ricketts to Be Nebraska’s Next Senator, Replacing Ben Sasse
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced on Thursday that he would tap the state’s former governor to fill its recently vacated Senate seat. Republican Pete Ricketts will be temporarily taking the spot, replacing Sen. Ben Sasse, who resigned Jan. 3 to become president of the University of Florida. The 58-year-old enters the role just one week after exiting his second full gubernatorial term. There was little doubt that Ricketts would get the job if he wanted it, according to the Nebraska Examiner, bringing the most experience to the seat while riding the tailwinds of spending some $1.3 million to help Sasse enter office. If Ricketts wants to keep the job, he’ll have to run in a special election being held in 2024 that will determine the future of the seat. But the campaigning won’t end there—the former governor will have to run again, just two years later, in 2026 to win a full term.
CBS News Reporter Spars With Karine Jean-Pierre Over Classified Biden Docs
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sparred with CBS News correspondent Ed O’Keefe on Thursday, with the White House reporter pressing the top aide on why she won’t say more about the discovery of classified documents at multiple locations associated with President Joe Biden. “What is the definition...
MSNBC Host Scolds Reporter for Using Term ‘Pro-Life’: ‘Not Accurate’
MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell and NBC News reporter Garrett Haake had an uncomfortable exchange on air Thursday after the Capitol Hill specialist used the term “pro-life” during a segment. Mitchell was discussing how Rep. Nancy Mace had expressed reservations about GOP abortion legislation in an interview Wednesday. “This...
