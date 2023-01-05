Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
A 6-year-old in custody after shooting and wounding his teacher with a handgunMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Virginia elementary school kid talks about terrifying lockdown after 6-year-old accused of shooting teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
6-Year-Old Student in Custody After Shooting Teacher at Virginia Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseNewport News, VA
Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot By 1st GraderStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Related
Safety a focus at new Rivers Casino Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s first free-standing casino is set to open in Portsmouth on Sunday, and as workers put the finishing touches on the construction, the city is preparing for both the benefits and the new challenges the casino will bring. “Safety and security of the facility and the surrounding area has been one […]
Man shot in Portsmouth, expected to live
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was hurt in a Portsmouth shooting Monday night, not far from where Deep Creek Boulevard intersects with Victory Boulevard. The police department said the shooting happened just a few minutes before 6:30 p.m. All they've said so far is that they found a man...
Legal expert weighs in on possible charges for Richneck Elementary School student
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The shooting involving a 6-year-old student in Newport News shocked many across the community and nation. “When you’re talking about a first grader…the kind of capacity that they have to understand things and their experience level and maturity is not there,” Virginia Beach Attorney Ed Booth said.
Trial set for soldier suing Windsor police over violent stop
WINDSOR, Va. — A U.S. Army lieutenant who was pepper sprayed, struck, and handcuffed by police in rural Virginia, but never arrested, is arguing to a jury that he was assaulted and falsely imprisoned and that his vehicle was illegally searched. Video of the 2020 traffic stop got millions...
Newport News Superintendent discusses safety, security measures after shooting at elementary school
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Richneck Elementary School tragedy isn't the first shooting the Newport News Public Schools division has had to deal with in recent years. In September 2021, a 15-year-old student opened fire inside Heritage High School and shot two other students, who were hurt but survived.
Newport News community gathers for peace rally, searches for gun violence solutions
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — On Sunday, Newport News community advocates and city leaders held a rally to discuss ways to end gun violence. The second annual Not My Child Stop the Violence Peace Rally aimed to find solutions to end gun violence in Hampton Roads. Panels discussed violent crime...
Homicide leaves one man with fatal gunshot wounds: Portsmouth Police
Police found a man with fatal gunshot wounds on the scene, authorities are calling the incident a homicide
2 Windsor police officers accused of assaulting soldier during traffic stop face trial in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. — More than two years after being pepper sprayed during a traffic stop, Army Lt. Caron Nazario is in Richmond suing two Windsor police officers for a combined $1 million dollars. The traffic stop, back in December 2020, sparked outrage and led to one officer getting fired...
Man dies after being shot in Portsmouth, police investigating
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday. According to police, the shooting happened shortly before 3:45 a.m. on the 2900 block of Elm Avenue. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the...
Unaccounted gift card audit plays role in Chapman’s firing, sources say
During the first Portsmouth City Council meeting of the year, Councilman Bill Moody made the motion to fire Tonya Chapman.
'How did a six-year-old boy get a gun?' | Newport News councilman wants answers
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — How did a six-year-old boy get a gun and shoot his first-grade teacher? That's the question on Newport News City Council member John Eley's mind. “That teacher could have lost her life. That student, that child, he could have lost his life as well," Eley said. "How did this child even know how to use a gun at 6 years old?”
Special Election Day: Rouse and Adams are vying for Virginia’s 7th Senate District
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Polls open for the special election for Virginia's 7th Senate District on Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. Two candidates are on the ballot: Virginia Beach city councilmember and former NFL player Aaron Rouse, and retired Navy Lt. Commander Kevin Adams. They're vying for the seat...
Richneck Elementary School in Newport News closed all week after student shot teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Richneck Elementary School in Newport News will be closed from January 9 through January 13 to allow students and staff time to process and grieve. On January 6, a teacher was seriously hurt and considered to be in critical condition after being shot by a 6-year-old student.
JMU identifies teacher shot in Newport News as an alumna of their school
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — James Madison University has confirmed that the teacher shot by a 6-year-old student Friday is an alumna of their school. They said her name is Abby Zwerner. In their statement, attributed to President Jonathan R. Alger, they said: "All of us at James Madison University...
‘Were there warning signs?’ Teachers union president asks after 6-year-old shoots teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — After a six-year-old student shot and injured his teacher at Richneck Elementary, the head of the state’s teachers union is asking whether there were any warning signs that could have prevented the shooting. Virginia Education Association President Dr. James Fedderman is also calling on...
13News Now Investigates: Will Portsmouth pay $400,000 severance to fired city manager?
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Tonya Chapman's contract as Portsmouth City Manager guaranteed a severance payout of $400,000 if she was fired in her first year. On Tuesday, Portsmouth City Council voted to fire Chapman just six months into her role. But she may not see a penny of the severance outlined in her contract.
Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman fired by City Council
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Correction: This story has been updated to accurately reflect the terms of Chapman's separation from the City of Portsmouth, specifically that she won't receive severance pay. After less than a year in the position, Portsmouth City Council voted to fire City Manager Tonya Chapman Tuesday morning...
Large fire at Newport News Dollar General causes extensive damage, no one hurt
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A large fire damaged a Dollar General store in Newport News Sunday morning, but no one was hurt, the city's fire department said. The fire happened at a Warwick Boulevard store, a few minutes from Fort Eustis. The Newport News Fire Department got several 911 calls about it around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Construction fraud suspect wanted for third time after missing court date
A Midlothian man that has previously been arrested twice for construction fraud is now wanted again after he missed a court appearance this week.
'A call to action' | Portsmouth holds candlelight vigil as the city grapples with gun violence
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Dozens of people, of all ages, gathered at Portsmouth City Park Thursday night to remember lives lost, console families and call for an end to gun violence. The crowd heard a roll call of the names, each representing a person who died from gun violence in...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0