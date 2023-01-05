ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Safety a focus at new Rivers Casino Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s first free-standing casino is set to open in Portsmouth on Sunday, and as workers put the finishing touches on the construction, the city is preparing for both the benefits and the new challenges the casino will bring. “Safety and security of the facility and the surrounding area has been one […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Man shot in Portsmouth, expected to live

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was hurt in a Portsmouth shooting Monday night, not far from where Deep Creek Boulevard intersects with Victory Boulevard. The police department said the shooting happened just a few minutes before 6:30 p.m. All they've said so far is that they found a man...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Trial set for soldier suing Windsor police over violent stop

WINDSOR, Va. — A U.S. Army lieutenant who was pepper sprayed, struck, and handcuffed by police in rural Virginia, but never arrested, is arguing to a jury that he was assaulted and falsely imprisoned and that his vehicle was illegally searched. Video of the 2020 traffic stop got millions...
WINDSOR, VA
13News Now

Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman fired by City Council

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Correction: This story has been updated to accurately reflect the terms of Chapman's separation from the City of Portsmouth, specifically that she won't receive severance pay. After less than a year in the position, Portsmouth City Council voted to fire City Manager Tonya Chapman Tuesday morning...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
