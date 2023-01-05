Charlotte city councilman didn't break conflicts of interest law because he no longer has stake in construction company, Mecklenburg DA says

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Related
Fire rips through abandoned education building in Salisbury, firefighters say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A five-alarm ripped through an abandoned building in Salisbury Saturday night, firefighters said. The Churchland Fire Department said it was assisting Rowan units in East Spencer at the old Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on North Long Street just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday. WCNC Charlotte has reached...
Gastonia councilman running for mayor
GASTONIA, N.C. — A city councilman will look to take the mayor's seat in November. On Monday, Robert Kellogg announced his intentions to run for mayor of Gastonia. Kellogg plans to officially begin his campaign on Wednesday at the Gastonia Police Department. Kellogg has served on the Gastonia City...
WCNC
What to do if you've been in a car accident but don't have health insurance
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you get in a car accident but don't have health insurance, can you still go to the doctor? Attorney, Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law breaks down the answer. The short...
What is quiet hiring and how is it expected to change hiring in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How is quiet hiring expected to change hiring in 2023?. New data shows tens of millions of Americans voluntarily left their jobs last year and that comes as many employers struggle to fill open positions. Quiet hiring is when a business expands its capabilities without actually...
Mecklenburg County needs volunteers to count homeless population
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County officials are seeking volunteers to help the county accurately calculate the homeless population as part of the annual Everyone Counts Char-Meck survey. Volunteers are needed to span out across Mecklenburg County to identify people who are living without homes for the count, which takes...
Seven years and $3 million in sales later, Charlotte mom finds a buyer for her business where it all began
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seven years after social media helped a Charlotte mother grow a business out of her kitchen, her followers are playing a bigger role in the company's future. Stephanie Rickenbacker was just trying to take care of her family when she started Sweet's Elderberry back in 2016....
Charlotte airport generates nearly half of the statewide economic impact from airports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Douglas International Airport generates nearly half of the estimated $72 billion contributed annually to the North Carolina economy from all public airports in the state, a new state report estimates. "These numbers are a reflection of our thriving region and the millions of passengers who...
Charlotte police asking for public's help to find missing man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 21-year-old man. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking on Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 4:23 p.m. along Tipton Drive, not far from Statesville Avenue, in north Charlotte, according to police. McLaughlin's family is...
New 'Go Hornets' doughnut now available at Charlotte-area Dunkin' loations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dunkin' announced Monday that it will begin offering a special Hornets doughnut at its locations in the Charlotte area as part of a new multi-year sponsorship of the team. Dunkin' is now the official coffee of the Hornets and will now be offering the "Go Hornets"...
School calendar changes prompts lawsuit against Union County Public Schools
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The chosen start date for the 2023-24 school year in Union County has prompted civil action against the school district. Two parents and Honeysuckle Riding Academy, a horse riding lessons and camp business, filed the lawsuit in Union County. According to a complaint, the Union County Board of Education (UCBOE) set the start date for the 2023-24 school year as Aug. 9, 2023, which the plaintiffs say is three weeks before NC law allows.
Police looking for witnesses in Madison County in connection to Madalina Cojocari case
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — The Cornelius Police Department is asking for additional witness information in connection to the case of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. On Friday, investigators released a photo of a Toyota Prius. They said Madalina's mother, Diana Cojocari, may have been in Madison County, North Carolina sometime between Nov. 22 and Dec. 15.
Remembering the lives lost - and lasting legacy - on the 20th anniversary of the crash of Flight 5481
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — January 8, 2023 is the 20th anniversary of the Air Midwest Flight 5481 crash that killed all 21 people on board in Charlotte. This is a day to reflect on those whose lives were taken too soon and the chain of events in the aftermath of the crash that changed the course of aviation safety.
Charlotte leaders host conference to brainstorm solutions for housing, labor shortages
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council is hosting a two-day Housing and Jobs Summit to strategize how to tackle the area's housing and labor shortage. Rent and home prices skyrocketed over the last few years and available housing can’t keep up with the number of people moving to Charlotte. City leaders are hoping to tackle these growing pains with help from the community.
WCNC
Business Facilities names North Carolina named '2022 State of the Year' for economic development
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Business Facilities magazine has recognized North Carolina as the 2022 "State of the Year" in economic development for the second time. The magazine, a preeminent publication on economic development and business recruitment around the U.S., also awarded the Tar Heel State this honor in 2021. In...
Charlotte Checkers hosting sold out 'Hockey $1.01' Tuesday night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Checkers plan to host a 'Hockey $1.01' night, to introduce the game of hockey to new fans. The tickets started at $1.01, which will feature introductory hockey and explain both the fundamentals and the finer points of hockey to fans of all backgrounds. For...
Mint Hill enters partnership with Habitat for Humanity
MINT HILL, N.C. — Residents in need of severe house repairs could soon get assistance from Habitat for Humanity, thanks to a partnership with the town of Mint Hill. On Thursday, Mint Hill officials announced that the town was establishing a partnership with Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity (GMHFH). The partnership establishes $25,000 to be allocated for limited-income Mint Hill residents to receive help from GMHFH Critical Home Repair Program.
'Major repairs' take Carolina weather radar offline
GREER, S.C. — Two of the six primary weather radar sites operated by the National Weather Service in the Carolinas are offline. Through June, the other sites will also go offline as repairs and upgrades are completed at the prior sites. Whenever a weather radar goes offline, neighboring radar...
'We’ll actually start to make an impact' | Charlotte taproom finding new ways to 'go green'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Out having a drink might not make much of a difference in most cases, but the owners of the Hoppin’ brand hope to change that. Through a partnership with Skoot—a corporation committed to offsetting carbon emissions—the goal is to plant more trees and go green.
'I just knew something was not right,' Charlotte area nanny loses baby after crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Joanny Rodriguez opened up to WCNC's Jane Monreal, about a car crash that happened just days after Christmas. She said if sharing her story can help another parent, it would help her own healing. "We're also not the only people who've gone through this," said Rodriguez.
1 dies in north Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Wednesday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to W 24th Street near N Graham Street on Wednesday around 4:22 p.m. in response to an injured person. At the scene, officers located Charles Maxie, 46,...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0