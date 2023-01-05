ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will the Rams-Seahawks game be on TV in your area?

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

This weekend’s Rams-Seahawks game is one of many still with playoff implications, even if Los Angeles has already been eliminated from contention. The Seahawks are alive in the NFC race and need a win on Sunday afternoon, so their game against the Rams will still be broadcast in a few different parts of the country.

506 Sports released the broadcast map for the late window on FOX and Rams-Seahawks will be shown in the blue area – which includes Southern California, the Pacific Northwest and most of Wisconsin and Michigan.

It would seem random for Rams-Seahawks to be on TV in Wisconsin and Michigan, but that game has big playoff implications for the Packers and Lions, who play on Sunday night. So their fans will be watching closely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tNtOu_0k4p4J5Z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RRXv9_0k4p4J5Z00

As you can see, most of the country will get Cowboys-Commanders on FOX in the late-afternoon window, with another portion getting Cardinals-49ers.

The Rams will get Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez on the call Sunday, which has been a popular pairing for their games this season.

