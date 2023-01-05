Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mynewsla.com
Accomplice Pleads Guilty in Store Shooting Spree
A 44-year-old man who was along for the ride in a crime spree that left three people dead in a string of convenience store and fast food robberies across the Southland pleaded guilty Monday and was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison. Jason Lamont Payne pleaded guilty to four...
mynewsla.com
Jurors Deadlock In Irvine Fatal Crash Trial
A transgender woman with an extensive record of speeding tickets was convicted Monday for a hit-and-run with permanent and serious injury for a fatal crash in Irvine, but jurors deadlocked on more serious charges. Toni Love Valenzuela, 33, is charged with second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, but...
mynewsla.com
Trial Date Set for Felon Who Allegedly Led Officers on Perris Valley Pursuit
An April 7 trial date was confirmed Monday for a felon who allegedly fled from police in a high-speed chase from Riverside into the Perris Valley while armed and carrying a large amount of methamphetamine. Ronny David Melton Jr., 34, of Riverside, was arrested in 2021 following the chase, which...
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Guilty, Sentenced 7 Years For Fatal Shooting In Orange
A 23-year-old Santa Ana man pleaded guilty Monday and was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison for fatally shooting a man in the city of Orange about a year ago. Joseph Andrew Ruelas pleaded guilty to a felony count of voluntary manslaughter and admitted a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon.
mynewsla.com
LA Woman Sentenced for Vandalizing Federal Courthouse
A Los Angeles woman was sentenced Monday to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay $8,250 in restitution for spray-painting graffiti on the front wall of the downtown federal courthouse three years ago during a rowdy street protest tied to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Colleen...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Offer $20K Reward To Catch 19-Year-Old’s Shooters
A $20,000 reward was offered up Monday for information leading to the arrest of the suspects responsible for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Michelle Diaz in Westmont. Diaz was killed on Nov. 22, 2020, about 7:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 106th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Woman Pleads Guilty To Stealing Car With Kids Inside
A 28-year-old car thief pleaded guilty Monday and was immediately sentenced to three years in prison for stealing a vehicle with two children inside in Santa Ana. Nicole Elizabeth Johnson pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft with a prior felony conviction of stealing a vehicle. As part of the plea deal, two felony counts of kidnapping were dismissed.
mynewsla.com
11 People Arrested At DUI Checkpoint In Bellflower
Nearly a dozen people were arrested at a DUI checkpoint in Bellflower, authorities announced Monday. The checkpoint operation was conducted on Jan. 6 on Rosecrans Avenue near the intersection of McNab Avenue between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Of the 11 total arrests, one driver was arrested...
mynewsla.com
One Man, 31, Arrested on Suspicion of Home Invasion Robbery in San Gabriel
A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of armed robbery at a San Gabriel home, according to a report. The home invasion robbery occurred in the 100 block of West Glendon Way around 8 a.m. Saturday, police told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. One of the women who was in...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested After Leading Deputies on Pursuit in Moreno Valley
A Moreno Valley man was arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit in the streets of Moreno Valley, authorities said Saturday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle they believed was being driven by an impaired driver at about 3 p.m. Thursday. A pursuit...
mynewsla.com
Coroner IDs Suspect Shot, Killed By Officers in South Los Angeles
Official Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles. The man was identified as Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Police...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in South Gate Identified
A 42-year-old man who was shot and killed in South Gate has been identified, authorities said Saturday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Lorenzo Casas as the victim of the shooting. Officers from the South Gate Police Department responded at 7 p.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded During Unauthorized Shooting of Music Video at Downtown Bridge
A man was shot on the spiral pedestrian ramp leading to the Sixth Street Bridge in downtown Los Angeles during an unauthorized music video shoot, police said Saturday. The shooting was reported at 10:03 p.m. Friday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Newton Division found a man approximately 25 years old lying on the ground with gunshot wounds, Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Hemet Man Killed, Two Wounded in Hollywood Shooting
One man died and two were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. The man who died was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Spears of Hemet, the coroner’s office said. He died in a vehicle. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m....
mynewsla.com
Woman, Three Children Critically Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in South LA
A woman and three children were critically injured Monday when the SUV they were in collided with another vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, and two of the children were listed in grave condition. Paramedics were sent to the 100 block of East 111th Place shortly before 8 a.m.,...
mynewsla.com
Westmont Missing Woman Found
A 50-year-old woman reported missing in Westmont was found Monday. Rosalinda Lujan Garcia had last been seen about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 11200 block of South Denker Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The LASD reported that Garcia was diagnosed with epilepsy and a diminished...
mynewsla.com
Missing Man, 64, Found Safe By Irvine Police
A missing 64-year-old man from Irvine was found safe by police Sunday. Police had searched for him in the area of Irvine Boulevard and Culver Drive. Police did not release any details about how, when or where he was found.
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (January 7, 2022)…Montebello Man Who Gave Woman Lethal Fentanyl Dose Sentenced to Prison
One Year Ago Today (January 7, 2022)…A Montebello man who gave a woman a fatal dose of fentanyl and then videotaped himself performing sex acts on the non-responsive victim was sentenced to 33 years and four months behind bars. Edwin Oliva, 30, pleaded guilty in September to federal charges...
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Crashes Into Pasadena Home, With Minor Damage to Structure
A vehicle crashed into a home in Pasadena, causing minor structural damage to the residence, authorities said Sunday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:27 p.m. Saturday to 1623 Bancroft Way, where they found a vehicle upside down behind the home, the Pasadena Fire Department reported. The motorist was extricated...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in West Covina Crash
A pedestrian died Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle in West Covina. The crash occurred about 2 p.m. on Valley Boulevard between Clubhouse Drive and Sentous Avenue, said West Covina police Lt. B. Daniel. Additional details were not available pending an investigation that shut down all lanes of...
