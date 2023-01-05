ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

mynewsla.com

Man Pleads Guilty, Sentenced 7 Years For Fatal Shooting In Orange

A 23-year-old Santa Ana man pleaded guilty Monday and was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison for fatally shooting a man in the city of Orange about a year ago. Joseph Andrew Ruelas pleaded guilty to a felony count of voluntary manslaughter and admitted a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Jurors Deadlock In Irvine Fatal Crash Trial

A transgender woman with an extensive record of speeding tickets was convicted Monday for a hit-and-run with permanent and serious injury for a fatal crash in Irvine, but jurors deadlocked on more serious charges. Toni Love Valenzuela, 33, is charged with second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, but...
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Accomplice Pleads Guilty in Store Shooting Spree

A 44-year-old man who was along for the ride in a crime spree that left three people dead in a string of convenience store and fast food robberies across the Southland pleaded guilty Monday and was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison. Jason Lamont Payne pleaded guilty to four...
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Pleads Guilty To Stealing Car With Kids Inside

A 28-year-old car thief pleaded guilty Monday and was immediately sentenced to three years in prison for stealing a vehicle with two children inside in Santa Ana. Nicole Elizabeth Johnson pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft with a prior felony conviction of stealing a vehicle. As part of the plea deal, two felony counts of kidnapping were dismissed.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Woman Sentenced for Vandalizing Federal Courthouse

A Los Angeles woman was sentenced Monday to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay $8,250 in restitution for spray-painting graffiti on the front wall of the downtown federal courthouse three years ago during a rowdy street protest tied to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Colleen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Offer $20K Reward To Catch 19-Year-Old’s Shooters

A $20,000 reward was offered up Monday for information leading to the arrest of the suspects responsible for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Michelle Diaz in Westmont. Diaz was killed on Nov. 22, 2020, about 7:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 106th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Drives Himself to Hospital With Gunshot Wound in Long Beach

A man took himself to a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. The wound was not considered life-threatening, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers dispatched at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday to the 2200 block of Cedar Avenue regarding a...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Westmont Missing Woman Found

A 50-year-old woman reported missing in Westmont was found Monday. Rosalinda Lujan Garcia had last been seen about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 11200 block of South Denker Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The LASD reported that Garcia was diagnosed with epilepsy and a diminished...
WESTMONT, CA
mynewsla.com

Irvine Police Search for Missing Man, 64

Police Sunday were searching for a missing 64-year-old man in Irvine. The man was described as 5-feet-9-inches tall and 170 pounds, with a light complexion, black hair and black eyes, according to the Irvine Police Department. He was last seen wearing a yellow hat, tan pants and a black hooded...
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot, Wounded, in Pasadena

A man was wounded Sunday evening in a Pasadena shooting. Officers went to Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue about 8:50 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, said Pasadena police Lt. Chris Sharma. Arriving officers found the wounded man conscious and breathing, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Sharma said.
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested After Leading Deputies on Pursuit in Moreno Valley

A Moreno Valley man was arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit in the streets of Moreno Valley, authorities said Saturday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle they believed was being driven by an impaired driver at about 3 p.m. Thursday. A pursuit...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Wounded During Unauthorized Shooting of Music Video at Downtown Bridge

A man was shot on the spiral pedestrian ramp leading to the Sixth Street Bridge in downtown Los Angeles during an unauthorized music video shoot, police said Saturday. The shooting was reported at 10:03 p.m. Friday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Newton Division found a man approximately 25 years old lying on the ground with gunshot wounds, Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Police: Man Killed in Gang-Related Shooting in Boyle Heights

A man was fatally wounded during a gang-related shooting in Boyle Heights, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission Road, where an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated into a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in South Gate Identified

A 42-year-old man who was shot and killed in South Gate has been identified, authorities said Saturday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Lorenzo Casas as the victim of the shooting. Officers from the South Gate Police Department responded at 7 p.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of...
SOUTH GATE, CA
mynewsla.com

One Killed, Two Wounded in Hollywood Shooting

One man is dead and two are hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m. to Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue where they learned the three victims were leaving an establishment on Hollywood Boulevard when a suspect fired several shots at them, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Missing Man, 64, Found Safe By Irvine Police

A missing 64-year-old man from Irvine was found safe by police Sunday. Police had searched for him in the area of Irvine Boulevard and Culver Drive. Police did not release any details about how, when or where he was found.
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Vehicle Crashes Into Pasadena Home, With Minor Damage to Structure

A vehicle crashed into a home in Pasadena, causing minor structural damage to the residence, authorities said Sunday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:27 p.m. Saturday to 1623 Bancroft Way, where they found a vehicle upside down behind the home, the Pasadena Fire Department reported. The motorist was extricated...
PASADENA, CA

