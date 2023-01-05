Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eligible California Families Can Receive $400 Monthly Payments - Do You Qualify?Ty D.Coachella, CA
Palm Springs Region Community Guide By Residential BrokersJoseph MelaraPalm Springs, CA
Purchasing Luxury Real Estate in Coachella ValleyTammy EminethCoachella, CA
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Banning, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBanning, CA
Related
Driver arrested after suspect DUI crash in Desert Hot Springs
A 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a DUI after a crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition Sunday night in Desert Hot Springs. Police said the collision occurred at around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Palm Drive, south of Two Bunch Palms Trail. The pedestrian, a 59-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and The post Driver arrested after suspect DUI crash in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Female victim is shot to death in Fontana on the morning of Jan. 9
A person was shot to death in northwestern Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 9, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 3:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 13700 block of Bennington Court, where they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and San Bernardino County Fire/Medics treated the victim at the scene, where she was pronounced deceased.
mynewsla.com
Teen Arrested on Suspicion of Armed Robbery in Desert Hot Springs
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery in Desert Hot Springs, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Palm Desert station responded to a report of a victim who had just been robbed at gunpoint at about noon Friday. The victim said he was meeting with the suspect to sell him an Apple iPhone, but instead of handing him money, the suspect allegedly removed a handgun from his waistband and told the victim to give him the phone.
foxla.com
7-Eleven robberies: 1 of 2 suspects in deadly crime spree across SoCal sentenced
LOS ANGELES - One of two suspects arrested in connection with a string of 7-Eleven robberies and three murders as part of a violent crime spree spanning four Southern California counties last July was sentenced Monday. Jason Payne, 44, of Los Angeles, was sentenced to seven years in state prison...
Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy reported a teen was booked into juvenile hall following an armed robbery involving an iPhone. The victim told Palm Desert deputies that he met with the 17-year-old on Friday to sell him the phone. That's when the teen allegedly pulled out a handgun and then drove off with the phone. Investigators used The post Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Trial Date Set for Felon Who Allegedly Led Officers on Perris Valley Pursuit
An April 7 trial date was confirmed Monday for a felon who allegedly fled from police in a high-speed chase from Riverside into the Perris Valley while armed and carrying a large amount of methamphetamine. Ronny David Melton Jr., 34, of Riverside, was arrested in 2021 following the chase, which...
Thousand Palms shooting leaves one person with gunshot wound
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reported a shooting out of Thousand Palms, which left one man hurt with a gunshot wound Friday morning. Deputies from the Palm Desert station received a report from Indio Police officers that a shooting may have occurred off Varner road near Washington. Indio police officers apparently were out with a The post Thousand Palms shooting leaves one person with gunshot wound appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Four persons are arrested during DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Jan. 7
Four persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Jan. 7, according to the Fontana Police Department. The event was held on Sierra Avenue, north of Randall Avenue, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Two individuals were arrested for DUI (alcohol), and two other arrests took place due...
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for December 31, 2022, Through January 6, 2023: 25 Felony Arrests
January 9, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between December 31, 2022, and January 6, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 27 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Rialto, and Colton.
KTLA.com
Deputies shoot armed man near Yucaipa City Hall: SBSD
Deputies in San Bernardino County shot and wounded a man who they say threatened them with a gun near Yucaipa City Hall. The shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 34000 block of Yucaipa Boulevard. “Deputies from the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station were flagged down by two witnesses who reported...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Hemet man as victim of deadly Hollywood shooting
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One man died and two were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. The man who died was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Spears of Hemet, the coroner’s office said. He died in a vehicle. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Earthquake Reported Near La Quinta in Riverside County
(CNS) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near La Quinta in Riverside County at 11:42 a.m. Monday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor was centered 9.6 miles north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County — and 19.1 miles south southwest of La Quinta, 22.5 miles south of Palm Desert and 23.3 miles south southwest of Coachella.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested After Leading Deputies on Pursuit in Moreno Valley
A Moreno Valley man was arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit in the streets of Moreno Valley, authorities said Saturday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle they believed was being driven by an impaired driver at about 3 p.m. Thursday. A pursuit...
Fontana Herald News
Teenage girl who threatened to jump off freeway overpass in Redlands is removed from danger
A teenage girl who was armed with a kitchen knife threatened to jump off a freeway overpass in Redlands but was safely removed from danger by police, according to the Redlands Police Department. The incident occurred on the evening of Jan. 4, when police received a call of a suicidal...
mynewsla.com
Hemet Man Killed, Two Wounded in Hollywood Shooting
One man died and two were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. The man who died was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Spears of Hemet, the coroner’s office said. He died in a vehicle. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m....
KTLA.com
Hiker dies after fall down Mt. Baldy’s steep, icy hillside
A female hiker on Mt. Baldy died after sliding an estimated 500-700 feet down Baldy Bowl’s steep, icy hillside Sunday, authorities announced. Officials with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department received a call from the California Office of Emergency Services in reference to “an SOS message from a Garmin InReach device” stating that a hiker had just fallen down Baldy Bowl, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.
KESQ
City of Palm Springs considers action after reports of homeless people sleeping at airport
The City of Palm Springs is considering an ordinance to respond to concerns that unhoused people are sleeping overnight at the Palm Springs International Airport. During the December Airport Commission meeting, PSP Airport Admin Manager Victoria Carpenter confirmed, "We do have some homeless that are here inside of the airport that sleep at the airport."
Family of slain California deputy calls for judge to resign
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — The family of a slain Southern California sheriff's deputy on Friday demanded the resignation of a judge who had previously released the lawman's shooter despite a violent criminal record. Riverside County Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was fatally shot Dec. 29 during a traffic stop in...
onscene.tv
Structure Fire Sends One To Hospital | Fontana
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-7-23 9:18 PM LOCATION: 14337 Green Vista CITY: Fontana DETAILS: On January 7th, 2023, at about 9:18 PM, San Bernardino County Fire responded to a reported residential structure fire at 14337 Green Vista in Fontana. The first arriving engine located a fully involved garage with an extension into the home and exposure to the neighboring home. The blaze was under control in about 20-30 minutes. One person was transported to a local hospital with minor burns to their arms. The cause of the fire is under investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Fontana Herald News
Man who allegedly burglarized restaurants in Yucaipa and Rialto is arrested in Rancho Cucamonga
A Huntington Park man who allegedly burglarized two Corky’s restaurants in Yucaipa and Rialto in November was arrested in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 28, 2022, the suspect, 28-year-old Angel Chavez, and another man allegedly shattered the patio...
Comments / 0