Wease Arrested On White County Warrant
A Carmi woman is currently being held in the White County Jail after she was arrested on a White County warrant Saturday just before noon. Deputy Michael Brown with the White County Sheriff’s Department along with an officer from the Carmi Police Department went to James Ave in reference to a warrant check. The officers made contact with 40 year old Mary Ann Wease and explained that she had an active warrant for her arrest for Failure to Appear. Deputy Brown also explained to Wease that bond will $5,000/$500 cash along with the FTA fee of $75 and a $20 booking fee. Wease was then placed into custody and booked in the White County Jail.
Open Line ON DEMAND – City Wide 2023
In this episode of Open Line ON DEMAND, Jc sits down with Youth Pastors, Katharine Stewart, Andy Hannaford, and Shane Frederick to discuss the upcoming City Wide Youth Night coming up on January 22nd at the 404 Seed Station in Carmi. It starts at 6pm. Tune in for full details.
Linda Kay Perry
Linda Kay Perry, 65, of Grayville, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, surrounded by family. She was born May 19, 1957, in Ypsilanti, Michigan, to Lavern Wall of Friendsville Illinois, Brenda Wall of Olney, Illinois, and Joan (Lockhart) Rearden of Newburgh, Indiana.
Donald K. Davenport
Don was born on July 9, 1935 to Dow and Edith (Basset) Davenport in Albion, Illinois. He graduated from Edwards County High School in Albion, Illinois. He served in the United States Air Force. On April 21, 1967, he married Beverly Sturm in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Don enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Three Arrested For Drug Possession Following Traffic Stop
A McLeansboro man is being held in the White County Jail after he and two others were arrested following a traffic stop on Friday afternoon. An officer with the Carmi Police Department stopped a vehicle at Hillsdale and Stewart Street and found the driver of the vehicle, 68 year old Alan Dee Terrance of McLeansboro to be in Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. Tarrance was also cited for Driving without a Valid Driver’s License. The passengers 43 year old Kristal Vaughan of Carmi and 39 year old Matthew Roberts of McLeansboro were charged with Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. Roberts was additionally charged Possession of Meth, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl and Heroine), Unlawful Use of Property and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Scott E. Hensley
Scott E. Hensley, 51, of Grayville, Illinois, died Thursday, January 5, 2023, in Grayville. He was born September 26, 1971, in Miami, Florida, the son of Joseph and Sheron (Biehl) Hensley. Scott was a machinist and mechanic and enjoyed four-wheeling, fishing, and mowing yards for people. He had a big...
