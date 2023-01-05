Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PaulTed RiversSaint Paul, MN
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Bengals First Rounder Signs Futures Deal With Chiefs
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals first round pick John Ross is headed to Kansas City. The 27-year-old worked out for the Chiefs on Monday, before ultimately signing a reserve/futures contract for the 2023 season. Ross had 11 catches for 224 yards and one touchdown for New York in 2021. He...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Playoff Picture: AFC Field Set As Bengals Lock Into No. 3 Seed
CINCINNATI — The AFC Playoffs just got finalized. Cincinnati's win over Baltimore, the Dolphins' win over New York, and the Bills' win over New England cemented all of the matchups during Week 18. The field is laid out below:. 1. Kansas City. 2. Buffalo. 3. Cincinnati. 4. Jacksonville. 5....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints WR Chris Olave Makes Franchise History
New Orleans rookie WR Chris Olave joined some elite names in franchise history. With a 25-yard touchdown reception on the opening drive Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, Olave became just the third player in Saints history to have 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie. He had two catches for 32 yards on the drive.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys vs. Commanders: 3 Takeaways from Washington’s Victory
The Washington Commanders' up-and-down season came to a close Sunday inside FedEx Field with a 26-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Fresh off last week's playoff elimination, Washington (8-8-1) dominated from the start, getting an early lead thanks to miscues by Dallas (12-5) that never truly stopped. While it was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Final: Georgia Blasts TCU; Claims Back-to-Back Titles
The lead up to the College Football Playoff National Championship was the only time the matchup between Georgia and TCU was close. Coming off of two epic semifinals matchups, many expected to see more fireworks in Los Angeles. The only fireworks fired off inside SoFi Stadium were red. The Bulldogs,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3 Observations on Jaguars Drawing Chargers For Wild Card Matchup
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have all eyes on them once again on Saturday night, with the AFC South champions set to host the Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert at TIAA Bank Field. It will be the first home playoff game the Jaguars have hosted since the 2017 season and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Linebacker Posts Cryptic Message About Future On Social Media
CINCINNATI — Bengals media voices Joe Goodberry and Jake Liscow were discussing Germaine Pratt's stellar 2022 season on Twitter Monday afternoon when the linebacker chimed in with a declaration about his third-down play. Pratt owns PFF's top pass coverage grade among linebackers (90.1 grade, 1/60) and made it clear...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans Start Coach Search; Sources ID Top Candidates
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans’ head coach job description: Seeking a true leader with a modern approach, preferably with expertise on the offensive side of the football and a detailed plan for staff, personnel and an ability to work collaboratively within the building with players and staff. It’s a tall...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Quiet Close for David Montgomery with Free Agency Looming
David Montgomery had been through an emotional week, and Sunday capped it off. The Bears running back may have played his final game for Chicago in a 29-13 loss to Minnesota. He gained just 21 yards on seven rushing attempts and if he did bow out he did it with the grace and giving the same effort he always gave, whether the Bears were making the playoffs in 2020 or losing a record 10 straight to finish this season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills 2023 Opponents Revealed: Who Does Buffalo Play?
With all regular-season standings finalized as of Sunday night, the Buffalo Bills now know who their opponents will be for the 2023 season. Of course, the team is focused on the AFC Wild Card round, as the Bills will be hosting the Miami Dolphins for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. But it's always fun to look ahead.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Javon Bullard, Cornerback, Georgia Bulldogs
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Falcons Coach Dean Pees Reveals Reasons for Retirement. By Daniel Flick Sports Illustrated Atlanta Falcons News, Analysis and More.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Schwartz to Interview in Coordinator Search
View the original article to see embedded media. For two years, the Tennessee Titans have been vague about exactly what Jim Schwartz does for them. Before long, they might have to do without him. Schwartz, the senior defensive assistant, is one of several candidates who will interview with the Cleveland...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Brock Bowers, Tight End, Georgia Bulldogs
"I remember watching Brock Bowers' tape when I was at Oklahoma the first time I think from a seven-on-seven camp or something like that that he went to. Some of the catches he made in that. He's freakishly talented. They complement each other well, got a deep skill set. They'll be a challenge." -- South Carolina HC Shane Beamer on Georgia TE Brock Bowers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sean McVay Rams Retirement? Don’t Cry If It’s Over, Smile Because It Happened
The Los Angeles Rams' (5-12) disappointing season came to a close Sunday at Lumen Field, falling 19-16 to the Seattle Seahawks (9-8). And while the loss marked the end of this individual season, it could've also been the final chapter of Rams coach Sean McVay's tenure with the team. McVay,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘We’re Tough to Play Against!’ - But Seahawks 10-Point Underdogs In Playoffs at 49ers
"Thank you, Lions!'' reads the Seattle Seahawks' social media post. Which is lovely. But now the Seahawks have a chance to give themselves some more well-earned credit ... even with a monumental playoff challenge ahead. The goals for Sunday were clear: beat the Los Angeles Rams at home before sitting...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bernie Kosar Apologizes to Browns for Gambling Incident
View the original article to see embedded media. Browns legend and former radio voice Bernie Kosar offered his first public comments addressing his ouster from the team for violating the NFL’s gambling policy prior to Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Speaking on Monday’s episode of The Bernie Kosar...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers vs. Lions: Three Reasons to Worry in Week 18
GREEN BAY, Wis. –The Detroit Lions are mad. With no playoff wins in three decades, they’re tired being a laughingstock. They’re tired of losing to the Green Bay Packers. They’re tired of being bullied by Aaron Rodgers. The Lions have something to prove on Sunday night...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Slow Start Against Mavericks Dooms Pelicans, Without Zion, Ingram, and CJ McCollum
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Dallas Mavericks 127-117 on Saturday evening without their three-top scorers sidelined with injuries. Without the firepower of CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson, the Pelicans got off to a slow start that doomed them for the rest of the game.
Comments / 0