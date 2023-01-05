Read full article on original website
One Person Injured in Clay County Crash
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Road conditions are believed to have played a role in a single vehicle crash along Lost Island Lake on Friday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3300 mile of 340th Avenue around 1:15 where a...
Luverne, Minnesota Woman Arrested On Felony Warrant In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota woman has been arrested in Rock Valley on a warrant for failure to appear in regard to a felony drug charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 59-year-old Shelly Rose Smit, also known as Shelly Rose Bouma of Luverne, Minnesota, formerly of Rock Valley was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance. She was originally arrested in October 2021. She was arrested by the Rock Valley Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Two additional drug charges were added to the list at that time.
George man hurt in crash by Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—A 30-year-old George man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, on Fig Avenue, three miles south of Rock Valley. Derrick William Nelsen was driving south when he lost control of his 2007 Sterling grain truck, which entered the west ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Man jailed for assault with knife at NCC
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Spencer man was arrested Monday, Jan. 2, on a Sioux County warrant on charges of going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of Isaac Robert Brockshus stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred near midnight Tuesday, Oct. 11, at a residential...
Alta Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident
Sutherland, Iowa– An Alta man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 1:05 p.m., 35-year-old Joseph Leonard of Alta was driving a 2004 Chevy pickup northbound on Taft Avenue, about halfway between Primghar and Sutherland, three miles west and four and a half north of Sutherland.
Estherville Man Charged with Repeated Violations of Protection Order
(Estherville)--An Estherville man has been arrested for repeated violations of a protection order. Estherville Police began their investigation following a report of Criminal Mischief where the suspect attempted to make entry into a residence in November of 2022. Following that incident, the court issued an order of protection against the suspect.
Car found in ditch results in OWI arrest
SIBLEY—A 41-year-old rural Ashton man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, near Sibley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Patrick Wayne McAlpine stemmed from a 2016 Ford Fusion found in the east ditch of Pierce Avenue one-fourth of a mile south of 190th Street about two miles southeast of Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Can You Legally Pass A Funeral Procession in Iowa?
I've been a part of a handful of very small funeral processions, in a very small town called Windom, Minnesota. In a town of fewer than 2,000 people, we didn't have to worry much about other cars or traffic, so I never really thought about other cars on the road needing to be somewhere.
John Muetzel, 73, of Gilbert, Arizona Formerly of Spencer
Funeral services for 73-year-old John Muetzel of Gilbert, Arizona, formerly of Spencer, will be Thursday, January 12th, at 10:30 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in...
Police: 2 dead dogs found in freezer of Iowa garage
SAC COUNTY, Iowa — A Sac County woman faces animal neglect charges after investigators say they found dead animals in her freezer. Billi Beyer was arrested on New Year's Day. Police say they found two dead dogs in a freezer in her garage. They also found two dead cats...
Weekly Health Update: GEM and Daisy Award Programs
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Healthcare professionals are often looked as heroes for the work they do for their patients and two programs at Spencer Hospital make it so staff members can be formally recognized. Candace Daniels oversees a program that rewards staff twice a year for “Going the Extra Mile”....
Ireton man jailed for OWI by Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—A 23-year-old Ireton man was arrested about 11:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence near Sioux Center. The arrest of Matthew Logan Maxwell stemmed from a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe found stuck in a snowdrift on Dove Avenue, a Level B road near 390th Street, about seven miles west of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Spencer Hospital’s First Baby of 2023 Arrives Following Three-Way Race
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It was a close race, but a winner has been decided for the title of Spencer Hospital’s first baby of 2023. New Year’s Day was quiet but by the early morning hours of January 2nd, hospital staff were assisting three expectant mothers all in active labor.
Two Charged With Holding Someone Captive and more Following Search of Odebolt Residence
Two individuals were arrested on multiple charges, including holding someone against their will and extortion, after a search warrant was executed at an Odebolt residence. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, during the search at 316 Willow Street in Odebolt on Wednesday, law enforcement seized a firearm, ammunition, marijuana, methamphetamine, injectable steroids and unknown pills, along with assorted scales and other drug paraphernalia. Law enforcement also seized items related to an extortion and false imprisonment case they were initially investigating.
81-year-old Siouxland man faces burglary charges
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says they received a report from a resident north of Orange City that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel entered their home, and wouldn't leave.
Estherville Man Faces Multiple Charges, Including Attempted Murder, After Domestic Violence Report
(Estherville)--An Estherville man is facing multiple charges including attempted murder after a domestic violence investigation. Just before noon Thursday, Estherville police officers were dispatched to a 911 report of a Domestic Assault that was taking place at 215 South 9th Street. The caller reported that there was a physical domestic disturbance at the residence and as she was talking to her sister on the phone the line went dead.
Orange City teen charged for cannabidiol
ORANGE CITY—An Orange City 18-year-old was arrested about 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Grace Elizabeth Harper stemmed from the stop of a...
John Miller, 87, of Emmetsburg
Services for 87-year-old John Miller of Emmetsburg will be Thursday, January 12th, at 11 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Graettinger with burial at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Graettinger is in charge of the...
Beverly Egeland, 56, of Wallingford
Services for 56-year-old Beverly Egeland of Wallingford will be Wednesday, January 11th, at 10:30 a.m. at Henry-Olson Funeral Chapel in Estherville. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Estherville is in charge of the arrangements.
