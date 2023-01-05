Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Gathering Place closing in Fort Myers
The Gathering Place is closing at the end of January after the owner says their rent is going up by 400 percent.
Bonita Springs RV residents chased away from homes
Rhetta McEntyre and her husband Chucky have found themselves living on the side of a road in North Fort Myers after having two days to get out of the Gulf Coast Camping Resort in Bonita Springs. They have bounced around from place to place over the past month and are just waiting for the knock on the door telling they have to move once again. They are have a lead on a few spots up near Jacksonville. McEntyre said she doesn’t ever want to come back to this area.
The Dock at Crayton Cove upgrades, reopens after Hurricane Ian
The Dock at Crayton Cove reopened last month after Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage to the restaurant on Naples Bay. With almost 5 feet of flooding inside of the restaurant, it took more than two months for owner Dan Groom and his team to renovate the entire restaurant from the inside of the kitchen to the outside landscaping. Despite these challenges, Groom took advantage and upgraded the damaged spaces.
Part of Cape Coral Parkway will be closed for Art Festival this weekend
Cape Coral Parkway will be closed from Coronado Parkway to Del Prado Boulevard beginning on 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, for the Cape Coral Art Festival & Market Place.
Boil water notice rescinded for multiple Fort Myers communities
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The precautionary boil water notice for multiple Fort Myers communities due to a broken water valve repair was rescinded Sunday (January 8, 2023) night. 1501-1710 McGregor Reserve Dr. 1501-1578 Inventors Ct. 1775-1790 Morning Glory Ct. 1705-1728 Whittling Ct. 1410-1455 Thistledown Way. 1435-1443 Larkspur Dr.
New median on US-41 in Fort Myers considered dangerous by some
A small median is causing problems on US-41 by the Red Lobster in Fort Myers. The short narrow area is making drivers swerve and duck out of the way in an attempt to avoid it. Black skid marks line the sides of the road, and the small amount of yellow paint on the end has faded.
Curfew hours, parking fees in effect for the Town of Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – Staring Monday, January 9th the Town of Fort Myers Beach will change its curfew hours from Midnight to 6 am on the Matanzas Pass Bridge and the Big Carlos Pass Bridge. “The beach is coming back. People are coming back to the beach and...
Fort Myers Beach clock lost during Hurricane Ian will be replaced by beach builder and partners
An iconic piece of Fort Myers Beach lost in Hurricane Ian will be replaced. We’re talking about the big blue clock. In our special series “A Man With a Plan,” WINK news investigative reporter Céline McArthur sits down with the beach builder behind the project to get the story.
Caught on camera: Thief steals truck from Fort Myers parking lot
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Cape Coral man is searching for his truck after it was stolen from his work parking lot Friday in Fort Myers. “I normally park my truck out in Fort Myers at a storage unit place,” Casey Gamet said. This week started off like...
Fort Myers police identify man found in Caloosahatchee off Edwards Dr
The Fort Myers Police Department has identified the body of a man who was found in the Caloosahatchee River off Edwards Drive on December 23. Police say the man has been identified as 42-year-old Jeromy Lynde Hartman of Lehigh Acres. Hartman was found face down in the water with his...
Curfew, parking changes to Fort Myers Beach Monday
Starting Monday, some changes to the curfew and parking are coming to Fort Myers Beach. People will have to pay for parking at the beach again because fees are going to be reinstated for the first time since Hurricane Ian. The parking fee will be $5.00 per hour, but the...
Concerns over increased panhandling in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Men and women are selling flowers along busy roads like U.S. 41 and Colonial Blvd in Fort Myers. Pushing limits with some drivers and authorities. Some drivers said sometimes when they stop at an intersection, sellers knock on their windows at the red light, trying to sell roses.
Lakes Regional Park reopens in Lee County
Lee County Parks & Recreation announced Monday morning that Lakes Regional Park has officially reopened. The park at 7330 Gladiolus Drive will be open daily from 7 a.m. to dusk after having remained closed since Hurricane Ian. In addition, the Railroad Museum of South Florida, Wheel Fun Rentals at Lakes Regional Park and the Lakes Park Farmers Market will be open and operating this week. Some park amenities, such as the water features and splash pads, will remain closed.
2 people from Fort Myers Beach still missing after Hurricane Ian
It has been more than 100 days since Hurricane Ian devastated Fort Myers Beach and much of Southwest Florida. Most of the missing people have been found, but two remain unknown. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says 72-year-old James Hurst and 82-year-old Ivonka Knes remain missing after the storm. The...
Jewish Federation of Greater Naples to celebrate opening of Nina Iser Jewish Cultural Center
The Jewish Federation of Greater Naples will celebrate the grand opening of the Nina Iser Jewish Cultural Center with a public celebration and tours beginning at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at 4720 Pine Ridge Road. The 20,000-square-foot, two-story center is designed to be a gathering place for the greater Naples Jewish community estimated at more than 10,000 individuals. The community raised more than $13 million for construction and creation of an operational endowment.
Tim Aten Knows: 75 restaurants launch in Naples area in 2022
More than 75 new dining spots opened for business in 2022 in Collier County, including more than 30 restaurants in North Naples. Some of the hottest new places in the area launched in North Naples within the last year. The 239 Naples, which draws attention to its local food sources, opened in May at Mercato. Food and Thought 2, an all-organic restaurant, took over the former Founders Bistro site last summer in Fountain Park off Airport-Pulling Road.
CPAP machine taken during burglary in North Fort Myers
Deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office went to a burglary in progress on Crescent Lake Drive in North Fort Myers on Monday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, security cameras alerted the homeowner somebody was inside her carport. The video shows the suspect, John Gould, 45,...
Traffic on Captiva one week after Sanibel Causeway reopens to regular traffic
While the Sanibely Causeway reopened to regular traffic, it caused a few concerns for unnecessary visitors. But residents have noticed something otherwise.
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You Away
Looking for some new food to try in Fort Myers? These restaurants have you covered with some of the best food on the coast!Photo byEmerson VieiraonUnsplash. If you are like anyone in Fort Myers, you enjoy a great steak dinner, or some fancy seafood on a warm evening. If you are in Fort Myers and have been looking for some new food picks to try out, this list has you covered.
The rabbits have returned to Downtown Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — It appears one Southwest Florida artist has begun celebrating “The Year of the Rabbit” a little prematurely. That’s because outside of the Indigo Room in Downtown Fort Myers hangs a massive metal bunny. The same mysterious artists who hung multiple metal bunnies...
