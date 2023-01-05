Ibanez revamps its AZ range with SSS models and a signature guitar for Luca Mantovanelli, all with innovative pickup blending options

Read full article on original website
5 things we learned about Tim Henson from his eye-opening Ernie Ball String Theory episode
The Polyphia virtuoso reveals some surprising unknowns, from his early experiences playing in a worship band to fostering a mindset to be “the best guitarist in the world” at the age of 10. Ernie Ball recently tapped Tim Henson for the latest episode of its String Theory series,...
Positive Grid OMNYSS review
Definitely not one for traditionalists, this thoroughly modern amp and effects suite delivers tight, high-gain tones and stunning three-dimensional effects. A shot in the arm for tired old guitar sounds. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can...
Boss DS-1W Distortion review
All that familiar, classic DS-1 sound is still there, but the added mode’s rich and tactile distortion makes this version of the pedal a much more versatile proposition. Welcome update on a classic. +. Two very usable modes. +. Increased tactile response and more usable volume in C mode.
Remembering the brilliant, under-appreciated acoustic maestro Richard Crandell
Richard Crandell was a uniquely talented acoustic guitarist who passed largely under the radar, but rose to some prominence when his song Rebecca was covered by the great Leo Kottke. Sadly, Crandell passed away in October 2022, a fact that went largely unreported at the time. It will come as...
Brutus guitarist Stijn Vanhoegaerden: “I used to make my sound thick – now it’s the opposite”
Belgian trio Brutus are an ultra-dynamic, post-hardcore force to be reckoned with. Comprised of vocalist/drummer Stefanie Mannaerts, bassist Peter Mulders and guitarist Stijn Vanhoegaerden, the band are striding into new sonic territories on third LP Unison Life, as Stijn explains... We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The...
Nita Strauss says she was told to “show more skin” and “appear available” early in her career
The virtuoso guitarist discussed the sexist advice she was given in her first years in music. Nita Strauss recently revealed some of the “bad advice” she received when starting out her career in the early 2000s. The electric guitar player – who has spent the last decade performing...
Pantera producer says it's “entirely possible” the current tribute lineup will release new music
The new tribute Pantera lineup – which currently comprises Zakk Wylde, Charlie Benante, Rex Brown and Phil Anselmo – is in the midst of a comprehensive world tour, having recently concluded their December run of festival dates. When Wylde and Benante’s appointments were confirmed last year, it was...
