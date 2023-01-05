ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa, CA

kptv.com

Tina Kotek sworn in as 39th governor of Oregon

Many Ukrainians celebrated Christmas this past weekend, and the community of Lake Oswego stepped up to help refugees staying in the metro area. Driver dies after being ejected from car during crash on SR-14 overpass. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. One person died after a crash on a State Route...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon Food Bank helping Oregonians facing food insecurity

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The FOX 12 Hunger Free Project enters the new year as we find new challenges and old ones too, for a lot of Oregonians. One of the quiet struggles that can fly under the radar is food insecurity. According to the Oregon Food Bank, right now...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

New bill could create tax cuts for Oregon homeowners

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you’re a homeowner, there’s an opportunity to cut your taxes. Home Share Oregon is hoping to pass the “Home Share for Oregon Act,” a new bill that would create a tax incentive for homeowners willing to share their home to help increase affordable housing access.
OREGON STATE

