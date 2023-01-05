ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Timeline: Warwick City Park murder case

By Melanie DaSilva
 4 days ago

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A bench trial is underway for the suspect in a nearly decade-old murder case out of Warwick.

John “Jack” Fay

Michael Soares appeared in court Wednesday and admitted to attacking and killing John “Jack” Fay in 2013, though he claims he did so “to save himself.” He’s pleading not guilty by reason of insanity .

Fay’s murder went unsolved for several years until DNA evidence linked Soares to the crime.

Here’s a timeline of how the case developed:

May 2013

The 66-year-old Fay, a Vietnam veteran and retired postal worker, went for a run in Warwick City Park on May 16 when he was attacked. His body was found the next day stuffed inside a barrel. It was believed he was bludgeoned to death with a sledgehammer found nearby.

January 2014

Police released photos of the sledgehammer they found near the scene of the crime. They said the two-and-a-half-pound sledge had a custom-made handle.

February 2016

Police said they had DNA samples they believed were from the murderer. At the time, no matches were found. Police released a sketch of the suspected killer based on those samples.

WATCH: Five years later, Warwick cold case still unsolved (May 2018)

February 2019

Michael A. Soares, 33, is charged with first-degree murder . Police said his DNA wasn’t in the system when the samples were first tested, but his cousin’s use of a DNA testing service allowed them to find a match.

“This arrest was the culmination of years of effort covering hundreds of leads by our Detective Division. Throughout the past five-plus years, the Warwick Police Department has remained committed to finding Jack’s killer,” Warwick Police Chief Rick Rathbun said at the time.

August 2019

Soares is denied bail after he was deemed a flight risk. Prosecutors told the judge that he tried to board a flight to Pakistan two days after Fay’s murder, but the TSA prevented him from traveling because he was acting unusual.

January 2023

Soares’ bench trial begins. A psychiatrist testified that he is mentally unwell and only attacked Fay because he believed he was in danger.

The trial is expected to resume on Friday, Jan. 6.

12 News is tracking the trial and will bring you updates both on air and online.

