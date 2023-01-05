ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Shaun White to visit Rogers for Walmart event

By Justin Trobaugh
 4 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Shaun White and other professional snowboarders are coming to the Pleasant Crossing Boulevard Walmart in Rogers on Jan. 8 for the Fiesta Twists 360˚ event.

According to the company’s website, Walmart+ members can sign up for a meet-and-greet with White. Only 200 meet-and-greets will be available.

The website says each Walmart+ member may bring up to three guests.

More information can be found here .

