Shaun White to visit Rogers for Walmart event

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Shaun White and other professional snowboarders are coming to the Pleasant Crossing Boulevard Walmart in Rogers on Jan. 8 for the Fiesta Twists 360˚ event.

According to the company’s website, Walmart+ members can sign up for a meet-and-greet with White. Only 200 meet-and-greets will be available.

The website says each Walmart+ member may bring up to three guests.

