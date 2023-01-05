Read full article on original website
WTOP
$1 million system to reduce traffic in Puerto Rico forest
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. government announced a $1 million investment on Monday to establish a park-and-ride system for Puerto Rico’s El Yunque National Forest. Some 1.2 million people visit the forest every year, with up to 3,000 cars trying every day to access an...
WTOP
Early-winter snow drought has happened in DC before
The D.C. area hasn’t experienced much in the way of wintry precipitation this winter, and a mild start to the season has become rather common. Sunday’s weather system produced a very small snippet of winter weather, with trace amounts of snow falling in Orange County, Virginia. Fredericksburg and Charlottesville also picked up a tenth of an inch of snow/sleet during the storm.
WTOP
Police in DC and Massachusetts search for missing mother of three
A Massachusetts mother of three young kids who works in real estate in D.C. has been missing since New Year’s Day, setting off a desperate attempt for police to find the woman after she seemingly vanished without a trace. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at her home in...
WTOP
Suspect arrested in 2019 DC murder case
D.C. police arrested a Prince George’s County, Maryland, man in connection to a 2019 murder of a 16-year-old in Southeast D.C. Bernard Eddy, 22, of Suitland, was charged with first degree murder while armed with an unlicensed firearm in the death of 16-year-old Steffen Brathwaite. On Sept. 10, 2019,...
WTOP
DC police: Missing 3-year-old twin boys located
Twin toddlers who were missing in Northeast since New Year’s Eve have been located, D.C. police said. Tre-Von and Tyshon Mackall were missing from Maryland Avenue near 19th Street in Northeast D.C. around 10 p.m. on Dec. 31. Police said the three-year-old twins were “critically missing” on Sunday morning....
