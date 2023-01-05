The D.C. area hasn’t experienced much in the way of wintry precipitation this winter, and a mild start to the season has become rather common. Sunday’s weather system produced a very small snippet of winter weather, with trace amounts of snow falling in Orange County, Virginia. Fredericksburg and Charlottesville also picked up a tenth of an inch of snow/sleet during the storm.

ORANGE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO