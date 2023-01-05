ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

The Vig’s Upcoming Peoria Outpost Opening Pushed to Spring

By Drew Pittock
What Now Phoenix
What Now Phoenix
 4 days ago

Genuine Concepts’ sixth outpost of its popular “antidote to the over-the-top ‘concept restaurant,’” The Vig, located in Peoria’s Park West shopping center at 9824 W Northern Ave, is now eyeing an early spring opening as the “best case scenario,” according to co-owner Tucker Woodbury.

“We’re dealing with a few supply chain issue delays, probably like everyone else, and our fingers are crossed for the first week – shooting for the first week – of March,” Woodbury tells What Now Phoenix, adding, “Our target, of course, was Super Bowl, but sadly that’s going to slip by us.”

Nevertheless, when it does open, guests can expect the same reliable slate of high-quality comfort pub grub such as Smoked Mac & Cheese, Crab & Shrimp Enchiladas, Roasted Pork Tacos, and a Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, served across four dining areas complete with a bar, lounge, and outdoor space.

Despite it being pushed back, Peoria’s opening still comes less than a year since the last Vig opened in Phoenix’s Sunnyslope neighborhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2100um_0k4p0A0C00
Rendering: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZtJMz_0k4p0A0C00
Rendering: Official


