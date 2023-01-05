A mere two days after Texas fired coach Chris Beard, the Longhorns showed no ill effects on the basketball court Saturday by earning a quality win on the road over Oklahoma State by a score of 56-46. In fact, that sterling defensive performance came after one of the worst individual defensive games by any team in college basketball earlier in the week, when Texas lost 116-103 to Kansas State at home. After the win over the Cowboys, Texas interim head coach Rodney Terry acknowledged that Beard's firing was "a factor" for Texas' players to overcome in terms of potential distractions.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO