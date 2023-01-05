ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Texas basketball: Chris Beard firing 'a factor' for Longhorns amid Big 12 play, Rodney Terry explains

A mere two days after Texas fired coach Chris Beard, the Longhorns showed no ill effects on the basketball court Saturday by earning a quality win on the road over Oklahoma State by a score of 56-46. In fact, that sterling defensive performance came after one of the worst individual defensive games by any team in college basketball earlier in the week, when Texas lost 116-103 to Kansas State at home. After the win over the Cowboys, Texas interim head coach Rodney Terry acknowledged that Beard's firing was "a factor" for Texas' players to overcome in terms of potential distractions.
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Malik Hornsby, former Arkansas QB, commits to new program

Former Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby is headed to Texas State. The Bobcats formally announced the move Monday, welcoming the ex-Southeastern Conference signal-caller to San Marcos. It’s a good change of scenery for Hornsby in terms of being able to have the chance to see consistent on-the-field action, something he didn’t get a lot of over 3 seasons with the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
westwoodhorizon.com

University of Texas Vice President and Athletics Director Fired After Domestic Violence Charge

On Thursday, Jan. 5, the University of Texas Vice President and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte released a statement notifying the public of the firing of Chris Beard, formerly the university’s head basketball coach. Beard was hired in 2021 on a seven-year contract following his success as head basketball coach at Texas Tech University, where he led the men’s team to the 2019 NCAA Tournament championship game. His dismissal followed his arrest for a felony domestic violence charge in the early morning of Monday, Dec. 12, in Austin; he was released later that day on a $10,000 bond.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Texas WR coach Brennan Marion expected to take OC job at UNLV

247Sports national college football reporter Brandon Marcello has confirmed that Texas wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Brennan Marion is expected to be named UNLV's offensive coordinator under first-year head coach Barry Odom. Bruce Feldman was first to report the hiring. Marion just wrapped up his first season coaching...
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Family of woman found dead in Texas remembers her as suspect is in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — The suspect in the death of a young woman in Elgin is in the hospital after a police chase Wednesday. Raul Anthony Caballero was flown to the hospital by helicopter after he crashed in Navasota. The body of his girlfriend, Sofia Vera, was found in Bastrop County on December 30th. The 22-year-old is charged with murder.
ELGIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

This Beautiful and Outstanding Lake Home in Horseshoe Bay Texas As A Precious Jewel With Full Equipped Amenities Hits The Market For $3.599 Million

301 Matern Court Home in Horseshoe Bay, Texas for Sale. 301 Matern Court, Horseshoe Bay, Texas sits on the beautiful huge lake with fully equipped amenities and interior for the perfect completion and comfortable life for all family members. This Home in Horseshoe Bay offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3,655 square feet of living space. To know more about 301 Matern Court, please contact Susie Floyd (Phone: 512 557 3415) at Lake Life Team eXp Realty for full support and perfect service.
HORSESHOE BAY, TX
