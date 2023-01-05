Read full article on original website
Longhorn players speak for first time after Beard’s firing, focused on moving forward
When Beard was arrested around 4 a.m. Dec. 12, the Longhorns had a game against Rice that night, and senior guard Marcus Carr said the team found out about it, "just like everybody else."
Texas 'has contacted' Kentucky's John Calipari in coaching search following Chris Beard's firing
Texas is scurrying to figure out who will replace the once-suspended and now-fired Chris Beard, and Kentucky’s John Calipari has emerged as a major name to watch. In an update for VIP subscribers, 247Sports’ Travis Branham reported that “Texas has contacted Calipari through back channels.”. Both Texas...
Texas basketball: Chris Beard firing 'a factor' for Longhorns amid Big 12 play, Rodney Terry explains
A mere two days after Texas fired coach Chris Beard, the Longhorns showed no ill effects on the basketball court Saturday by earning a quality win on the road over Oklahoma State by a score of 56-46. In fact, that sterling defensive performance came after one of the worst individual defensive games by any team in college basketball earlier in the week, when Texas lost 116-103 to Kansas State at home. After the win over the Cowboys, Texas interim head coach Rodney Terry acknowledged that Beard's firing was "a factor" for Texas' players to overcome in terms of potential distractions.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Malik Hornsby, former Arkansas QB, commits to new program
Former Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby is headed to Texas State. The Bobcats formally announced the move Monday, welcoming the ex-Southeastern Conference signal-caller to San Marcos. It’s a good change of scenery for Hornsby in terms of being able to have the chance to see consistent on-the-field action, something he didn’t get a lot of over 3 seasons with the Razorbacks.
westwoodhorizon.com
University of Texas Vice President and Athletics Director Fired After Domestic Violence Charge
On Thursday, Jan. 5, the University of Texas Vice President and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte released a statement notifying the public of the firing of Chris Beard, formerly the university’s head basketball coach. Beard was hired in 2021 on a seven-year contract following his success as head basketball coach at Texas Tech University, where he led the men’s team to the 2019 NCAA Tournament championship game. His dismissal followed his arrest for a felony domestic violence charge in the early morning of Monday, Dec. 12, in Austin; he was released later that day on a $10,000 bond.
Texas Basketball: 2 ex-Longhorns that could be head coach candidates
Earlier this week, the Texas basketball program elected to part ways with head coach Chris Beard in the midst of his legal situation stemming from an arrest last month. Beard was originally arrested on Dec. 12 on third-degree felony assault charges. Texas specifically parted ways with Beard on Jan. 5....
Texas WR coach Brennan Marion expected to take OC job at UNLV
247Sports national college football reporter Brandon Marcello has confirmed that Texas wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Brennan Marion is expected to be named UNLV's offensive coordinator under first-year head coach Barry Odom. Bruce Feldman was first to report the hiring. Marion just wrapped up his first season coaching...
Texas Football: Predicting every commitment at All-American Bowl
One of the biggest All-American games for high school recruits is set to take place, with a few notable Texas football targets, on Jan. 7. Texas will see some of its priority recruits from the 2023 class take part in the Army All-American Bowl this weekend. And there are even...
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
KWTX
Waco student who graduated college before high school receives automatic admission to UT Austin
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An overachieving local high school senior has graduated college before high school and is preparing to enter the University of Texas in Austin as a junior where he received automatic admission by finishing in the top 6% of his class. University High School senior Jaylon Alley...
Recently on a drive down I35 from Austin to San Antonio, I stopped at Buc-ee's. It had been a while since my last visit, and I needed to stock up on Beaver Nuggets and some jerky.
New study names San Antonio top Texas city for green space, beating out Austin
While Houston and El Paso were close behind SA, Austin didn't even break the list's top 20.
Was this your ticket? $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold outside of Austin
Well, the TCU Horned Frogs are off to the National Championship against the Bulldogs of Georgia, but they aren't the only ones winning going into 2023.
3 Texas Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
abc7amarillo.com
Family of woman found dead in Texas remembers her as suspect is in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — The suspect in the death of a young woman in Elgin is in the hospital after a police chase Wednesday. Raul Anthony Caballero was flown to the hospital by helicopter after he crashed in Navasota. The body of his girlfriend, Sofia Vera, was found in Bastrop County on December 30th. The 22-year-old is charged with murder.
luxury-houses.net
This Beautiful and Outstanding Lake Home in Horseshoe Bay Texas As A Precious Jewel With Full Equipped Amenities Hits The Market For $3.599 Million
301 Matern Court Home in Horseshoe Bay, Texas for Sale. 301 Matern Court, Horseshoe Bay, Texas sits on the beautiful huge lake with fully equipped amenities and interior for the perfect completion and comfortable life for all family members. This Home in Horseshoe Bay offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3,655 square feet of living space. To know more about 301 Matern Court, please contact Susie Floyd (Phone: 512 557 3415) at Lake Life Team eXp Realty for full support and perfect service.
Travis County restaurant owner arrested on aggravated assault charges
In an affidavit filed in Travis County Thursday, Jonestown Police said a local restaurant owner was arrested Dec. 31 after attacking and striking a woman against her vehicle.
