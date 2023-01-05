Read full article on original website
Related
Jason Lee Says Rihanna's Baby Boy Is the 'Cutest' After Meeting Him Over FaceTime
At the premiere of The Jason Lee Show, Lee told PEOPLE about a video call with Rihanna and getting to meet her baby boy with A$AP Rocky on FaceTime Jason Lee says he got a private glimpse of Rihanna's baby boy on FaceTime during a catch-up with his pal. Speaking to PEOPLE at The Jason Lee Show premiere party at Eden on Sunday in Hollywood, California, the TV host, 43, shared details on the "Rude Boy" singer's son. "The day she sent me the photos, she FaceTimed and let...
Tina Knowles-Lawson Praises Blue Ivy on Her 11th Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'Such a Queen'
"I could not ask for a better granddaughter, Ms. Blue Ivy Carter!" Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote to her grandchild in a sweet tribute for her 11th birthday Tina Knowle-Lawson is celebrating her fellow Capricorn and beloved granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter. The Knowles family matriarch, 69, paid tribute to Beyoncé's oldest child for her 11th birthday in an Instagram post shared Sunday, featuring a photo of Tina and the young Grammy Award-winning birthday girl posing together on a beach. "The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,"...
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
Mark Wahlberg's Wife Says Her 'Emotions Are Running Wild' After Dropping Daughter Ella at College
Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham's oldest daughter, 18-year-old Ella, is off to college, Durham revealed on Instagram Monday Rhea Durham is feeling all the feelings as her oldest takes a major step. The model and wife of Mark Wahlberg shared a solemn selfie from her seat on a plane on Instagram Monday, reflecting on dropping their daughter Ella Rae, 19, off at college. "On my way home from my first college drop off," the mom of four wrote. "The emotions are running wild. 😞🥹😊😵💫." Appearing on Live! With Kelly and...
Jane Fonda Jokes About Why She and Her 80 For Brady Costars Were a 'Problem for the Director'
Fonda opened up to PEOPLE at the film's premiere Friday about the issue of "getting us to stop talking to each other" Sometimes casts just have a lot of chemistry! That can be said for Jane Fonda and her 80 for Brady costars Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin, who she joked became a "problem for the director." "Getting us to stop talking to each other and start playing our characters," Fonda, 85, joked to PEOPLE of their fun on set. "You know, we just — whether it...
Whoopi Goldberg Pleads with Maggie Smith to Return for Sister Act 3: 'I'm Holding the Part'
"We don't want to do it without you, Maggie," Whoopi Goldberg said as she made a public plea for her Sister Act costar Maggie Smith to reprise her role in a third installment of the film Whoopi Goldberg used her recent spot on British morning television to shout out an old friend. The EGOT winner, 67, made a public plea to British audiences while appearing Friday on the Loose Women talk show, where she revealed that she's waiting on one more original Sister Act costar to return before rounding out the trilogy...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson Surprised Sharelle Rosado with a Whopping 7.5 Carat Engagement Ring: Photos
Chad "Ocho Cinco" Johnson may have been chasing a Super Bowl ring during his NFL career, but last week, he had one to give away to his now wife-to-be Sharelle Rosado. A really big one. Over the weekend, the footballer and the Selling Tampa alum got engaged after Johnson popped...
Sister Wives' Robyn Says It 'Feels Disrespectful' to Bring in More Wives After Kody's Splits
Robyn also addressed how she's coping with monogamy after Kody's relationships with his other three wives broke down, admitting, "It's messing with my identity. It's not the future I wanted" Robyn Brown is opening up about what her future in polygamy looks like after her husband Kody Brown's recent splits. Kody, 53, has gone through three breakups over the last several months. While his third wife Christine Brown publicized their split in November 2021, his separations from first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown were revealed during the three-part Sister Wives: One...
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Pregnant Rumer Willis Spotted with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas for First Time Since Announcing Baby
The couple announced that they're expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post last month Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are out and about after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram last month! The couple was spotted walking close to each other in Los Angeles this week for the first time together since their baby revelation. Photographed together in a parking lot, Willis, 34, wore a beige sweater, black bottoms, and slide-on shoes, while her partner opted for a striped shirt, black skinny jeans...
Anna Kendrick Says She Accepted There Were 'Unspoken Things' Between Her and Her Dad Before He Died
The actress's dad William died on Nov. 16 at age 75 of end-stage liver cirrhosis Anna Kendrick is getting candid about mourning her father William. The Alice, Darling actress, 37, opened up about the death of her dad while on the Armchair Expert podcast, saying he died at 75 of end-stage liver cirrhosis. An obituary in the Portland Press Herald said William died "peacefully on Nov. 16, 2022, of natural causes with family by his side." Additionally, Kendrick's older brother Michael shared throwback family photos on Instagram in...
Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign, 8, Gets a Haircut from Travis Barker in Sweet Photo
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker each share three children with their exes and have publicly discussed growing their blended family Kourtney Kardashian Barker shared a sweet stepparenting moment between Travis Barker and her youngest son, Reign. On Sunday, the Lemme founder shared a photo dump on Instagram, simply captioning it, "blah blah blah." Among the photos shared is a poignant black-and-white shot where Kardashian Barker's 8-year-old son stares into the camera as Barker's tattooed arms hold a buzzer over his head. The 43-year-old mom of three shares sons Reign and...
Cory Wharton Reveals Baby Daughter Is Off a Ventilator After Surgery: 'Steps in the Right Direction'
Cory Wharton's 7-month-old daughter Maya had open-heart surgery earlier this week after she was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect called tricuspid atresia following her birth Cory Wharton's 7-month-old daughter Maya Grace is on the mend. The Challenge star, 31, revealed in a post shared on his Instagram Story Friday that his daughter is doing well after she underwent open-heart surgery earlier in the week. "Maya is off the ventilator!" Wharton wrote alongside a photo of himself feeding his daughter, who is seen resting in a hospital bed. "She's...
90 Day: Angela '100%' Can Never Trust Michael Again After He Invited Another American Women to Nigeria
Angela confirmed she's still married to Michael — though "happily" doesn't describe their current state Angela Deem knows that things will never be the same with her husband Michael Ilesanmi. The Georgia native was tearful through most of Sunday night's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all — from grieving Michael's cheating to learning he's back on Instagram — but one admission left the future of their love uncertain. When asked if she'd ever be able to "trust Michael 100 percent again" after the apparent lies, Angela responded with...
Alyssa Scott Gets Emotional as She Packs Up Late Son Zen's Dresser to Make Room for Baby Halo
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby girl, Halo Marie, on Dec. 14 Alyssa Scott is looking back on memories with her late son Zen as she continues to celebrate the arrival of her newborn daughter, Halo Marie. On Sunday, the model, 29, shared a candid photo on her Instagram Story as she began packing up Zen's dresser to make room for newborn daughter Halo's clothes. Scott welcomed Halo with Nick Cannon last month, and the pair also share son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a...
Brooke Shields Says She Bonds with Other Moms Over Struggle of Sending Kids Off to College
Brooke Shields has been candid about having a hard time adjusting as daughter Rowan, 19, is away at school Brooke Shields is opening up about a relatable struggle she often discusses with other moms. As the cover star for NewBeauty's winter issue, the actress, 57, shared that other moms frequently approach her to talk about the difficulty of sending their kids off to college, an experience Shields has previously been open about in the past. Shields shares two daughters with husband Chris Henchy. Her oldest, Rowan, 19, is currently...
Shaun White Thanks Girlfriend Nina Dobrev for 'Making Life Incredible' on Her 34th Birthday
The retired snowboarder shared a sweet tribute to the former Vampire Diaries star on Monday Shaun White and Nina Dobrev's love is out of this world! The retired snowboarder shared a sweet tribute to his actress girlfriend to celebrate her 34th birthday on Monday. Alongside a photo of Dobrev wearing a short pink wig and cat ears, White, 36, wrote, "What planet are you from and will you take me with you?!" White continued: "Thanks for making life incredible! Happy birthday my love," with a handful of celebratory...
Anna Kendrick Reveals She Created Embryos with Her Toxic Ex Before Relationship Shifted
Anna Kendrick is opening up about leaving a long-term relationship with a partner she was prepared to start a family with Anna Kendrick is opening up about surviving a toxic relationship. Speaking with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on the podcast Armchair Expert, the Alice, Darling actress, 37, opened up about having made embryos with an unidentified ex, who was "for all intents and purposes, my husband." "I was with someone — this was somebody I lived with, for all intents and purposes my husband. We had embryos together,...
Willie Aames Says 'I'm Gutted' After Eight Is Enough Costar Adam Rich's Death: 'My Only Little Brother'
Betty Buckley also shared her grief on Instagram after the Eight Is Enough child star Adam Rich died on Sunday at the age of 54 Eight Is Enough's Willie Aames is grieving the loss of his longtime friend Adam Rich. After news of Rich's death broke on Sunday, Aames shared his love for his former costar on Facebook. "This morning [my wife] Winnie woke me with the heartbreaking news of Adam Rich's passing," he wrote. "I'm gutted. Adam was more than a colleague. He was very much my only little brother. A lifelong...
People
379K+
Followers
64K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0