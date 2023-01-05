13. New Orleans, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NOLA.com
Meet the trans billionaire bringing the Miss Universe contest to New Orleans Saturday
If tourists wandering the city seem particularly attractive lately, it may be because approximately 90 beauty queens from around the world are in New Orleans right now as the city prepares to host the 71st annual Miss Universe competition Jan. 14 at the Morial Convention Center. The sold-out event is...
cenlanow.com
NOLA rapper Rob49 among those shot on set of French Montana music video
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP/WGNO) — New Orleans-based rapper Rob49 is recovering in a Miami-area hospital after police say he was one of as many as 10 people shot while filming a music video on Thursday evening. Just before 8 p.m., our ABC affiliate Local 10 in Miami reports a...
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In Louisiana
LoveFood found the best endless brunch spots in the country, including this old-school favorite in Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Power poll respondents skeptical of carbon capture but favor tax breaks for solar power farms
Conducted online Tuesday through Thursday, The Times-Picayune Power Poll asks questions of the top Jefferson and Orleans parish influencers in business, politics, arts, media, nonprofits and community affairs. It is not a scientific inquiry, but it does afford non-partisan insight into the thoughts and opinions of those who steer the region. Of 1,380 Power Poll members surveyed this week, 190 voted, for a participation rate of 14%.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: There's history to the building now home to Susan Spicer's Rosedale restaurant
I read chef Susan Spicer will receive a big award this week. Her Rosedale restaurant is one of our favorites. I’ve heard the building was once a police station or jail but what more can you tell us about its history?. Congratulations are indeed in order for chef and...
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Celebrating Leah Chase's Centennial
Twelfth Night 2023 marks 100 years since the birth of the late New Orleans icon, Leah Chase. The culinary legend, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 96, was the undisputed Queen of Creole cooking and a civil rights activist who changed lives over a bowl of gumbo. On this week's show, we spend the hour honoring Leah's talent, achievements, and lasting legacy.
NOLA.com
These celebrity chefs opening restaurants in Harrah’s as New Orleans casino becomes Caesars
Soon, visitors to Harrah’s New Orleans casino will be able to sample dishes from three high-profile chefs, including one local star, in quick-serve, walk-right-up style. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay, baker and “Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro and New Orleans chef Nina Compton will each open their own distinct concepts in a new food hall in the casino.
‘Q’ Dat: NOLA single mom pays it forward across the USA
"Q" is a single mom paying it forward across the USA
fox8live.com
50 years since hotel sniper Mark Essex terrorized downtown New Orleans in 1973
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - 50 years ago, New Orleans made national headlines when a sniper went on a killing spree at a downtown hotel. Local historian and filmmaker, Royd Anderson takes a look back at how Howard Johnson’s sniper incident changed the course of the city’s history. 23-year-old...
wbrz.com
Overbilled Entergy customers still awaiting an unpredictable refund
BATON ROUGE - After overbilling customers for years, a ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory system is calling for a refund for Entergy customers across Louisiana. When it'll come is something Entergy says they aren't sure of. In the meantime, residents across Baton Rouge are still dealing with incredibly high Entergy bills.
NOLA.com
Zach Kupperman buys Poydras Street medical buildings, spurred by new BioDistrict
Investor and real estate developer Zach Kupperman has acquired a medical office complex at 2237 Poydras Street on the edge of the Central Business District, with plans to redevelop the property for a new medical tenant that will move into the space later this year. Terms of the sale, which...
cenlanow.com
With cancellation of Carnival parades, Krewe of Tucks throwing fun virtual experience
NEW ORLEANS– In 2021 the Krewe of Tucks invites the citizens of New Orleans to enjoy a “Virtual Tucks Experience.”. Due to the cancellation of Carnival parades because of the pandemic, Tucks will put on a very special broadcast intended to spread joy and spirit to everyone in our city.
NOLA.com
Slidell officials alarmed by new kind of gambling machine at off-track betting parlor
A little more than a year after St. Tammany Parish voters shot down a $325 million casino proposal, Slidell officials are waging a lower-profile fight against a form of gambling that has never appeared on a parish ballot: historical horse racing machines. The state Legislature adopted a bill in 2021...
mississippifreepress.org
Drive-In Theater Opening in Bay St. Louis: Family Tradition Continues on Coast
Each night during the mid-1910s, teenaged projectionist Charles Watzke Sr. sat in a small room overlooking a darkened theater, manning a pair of 35-millimeter projectors with each holding its own reel containing roughly 25 minutes of film. As the audience in the theater below watched the black-and-white movies, Watzke carefully surveyed the upper right corner of the large screen for a flashing mark.
fox8live.com
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - With the return of Carnival, many people are searching for their favorite king cakes around town. One of the city’s popular king cake bakeries, Dong Phuong Bakery, says it will partner with local businesses again this year as official vendors to distribute king cakes to fans who don’t want to make the trek to the New Orleans East bakery.
ktalnews.com
Louisiana will ‘Wear Blue’ to highlight Human Trafficking Prevention month
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards joined other state and national leaders in declaring January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month. First Lady Donna Edwards will honor those affected by participating in #WearBlueDay on Wednesday. On January 11, 2023, First Lady Edwards will join state leaders and...
NOLA.com
Document storage company withholding 'hundreds of boxes' of city records amid financial dispute
Document storage company Iron Mountain is withholding hundreds of boxes of files it is storing for the city of New Orleans because of an ongoing financial dispute with Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration, a City Hall spokesman confirms. The dispute first came to light in an unrelated federal case involving a...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announces decision on Endymion, other Mardi Gras parade routes for 2023
New Orleans will hire police from outside the NOPD to safeguard Mardi Gras, allowing Endymion and perhaps other parades to roll on their full, traditional routes this year, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Friday at the annual Kings' Day press conference at Mardi Gras World. To a din of whistles, the...
NOLA.com
$3.3 million Lotto ticket sold in New Orleans; see where the winning ticket was sold
A lottery ticket worth more than $3 million was sold at a New Orleans grocery store, Louisiana Lottery officials said Monday. The ticket matched all the numbers to win the $3,339,142 jackpot in Saturday's Lotto drawing. It was sold at Lakeview Grocery at 801 Harrison Avenue, officials said. The winning...
Funeral, second line held for New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell
Less than two weeks after comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was fatally shot in his hometown of New Orleans, loved ones will gather on Thursday to lay his body to rest.
