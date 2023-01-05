ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz Wharf evacuated, portions of West Cliff Drive closed as storm batters Central California coast

By Max Chun
Lookout Santa Cruz
 4 days ago

Portions of West Cliff Drive were closed because of dangerous conditions and damage from this week's storm. (Hillary Ojeda/Lookout Santa Cruz )

Around 9 a.m., Santa Cruz Police and Fire made the decision to evacuate and close the Santa Cruz Wharf as ocean conditions threatened public safety.

Wharf crewmembers, police and fire personnel are the only people allowed to remain.

Portions of West Cliff Drive were closed on Thursday for dangerous ocean conditions. (Hillary Ojeda/Lookout Santa Cruz)

“A couple of our sprinkler lines are broken, which causes our fire alarms to constantly go off and send incorrect alerts,” said Wharf Recreation Coordinator Annalise Bryant. “We also had about 20-foot waves reaching the top decks, so it’s all about keeping the public safe and being as proactive as we can be.”

Wharf Supervisor Britt Hoberg added that there is a significant amount of debris in the water as well, which, when combined with large waves, only increases the threat to public safety.

Bryant said that the wharf would be closed until at least 4 p.m., at which point wharf and emergency personnel will reassess.

It is the first time that the wharf has closed since about a year ago, when the Tonga volcanic eruption caused a tsunami last January.

West Cliff Drive on Thursday, January 5, 2023. (Hillary Ojeda/Lookout Santa Cruz)

West Cliff Drive — a stretch of iconic road already under duress — didn’t escape storm effects either, as a sizable stretch of the scenic road between Pelton and Almar was closed around the same time. The closure is due to large waves crashing into the cliffs, causing a deluge of seawater to partially flood the road.

According to City of Santa Cruz Communications Manager Erika Smart, police, fire and public works personnel are on scene assessing the damage and planning next steps.

There is currently no timetable for reopening.

Some reports on social media suggested emergency personnel were investigating whether someone was washed into the San Lorenzo River.

Smart confirmed that around 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Santa Cruz police, fire, two city lifeguards and the Ben Lomond Swift Water Team responded to reports of someone calling for help near the San Lorenzo River behind the Tannery Arts Center. The Coast Guard was called in, too.

Per Smart, the teams searched for two hours, but did not find anyone.

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

San Francisco Examiner

Major Santa Cruz highways closed, evacuation orders in place

This story will be updated every hour with more information. Scroll to the bottom of the article for context about the storm. Since 7 a.m. Monday, the three major arteries in Santa Cruz county — Highways 17, 9 and 1 — have all been partially blocked by weather-related disaster and sustain closures until further notice. Evacuation orders are in place around the region, but the rivers keep rising, and more...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Highway 101 flooding in both directions around Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV): Highway 101 is flooding in both directions around Gilroy on Monday afternoon. Our radio affiliate KCBS says the flooding is getting worse. Parts of the alternate roads of Highway 152 and Hecker Pass is closed as well. This is an ongoing story. The post Highway 101 flooding in both directions around Gilroy appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Monterey County issues evacuation orders for Carmel River area, Salinas neighborhood

MONTEREY COUNTY – An evacuation order has been issued for the Carmel River area and an area just north of Salinas in Monterey County Monday, according to county emergency officials.People living in low-lying areas of the Carmel River must evacuate immediately and stay away until further notice because of the pending winter storm, according to an advisory sent at 10:45 a.m by the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services.Evacuation map: Monterey County | Search your addressMonterey County emergency information Further north, residents living near Santa Rita Creek were also ordered to evacuate immediately due to the creek flooding, according to the county's Office...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Photos: Bay Area Storm Damage Shown in 10 Devastating Images

Forty cars in a San Francisco garage, flooded. A tree crashing through a woman’s home as she slept. Emergency declarations issued across Northern California. This is the state of the Bay Area as relentless storms continue, water-logging what is normally parched soil and creating dangerous conditions prone to fallen trees and flooding.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Riders on the storm: Santa Cruz surfers' yin-yang relationship with historic megaswell events

There is much cleanup and rebuilding to be done after the storms battering Santa Cruz County, damage that hadn't been seen for decades. There is also an epic sandbar building up off the San Lorenzo rivermouth. It's a complex equation for those who live their best Santa Cruz lives tapping into the ocean's energy and often risking their own personal safety for reasons few others could understand.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Some Santa Cruz County school closures extend into Tuesday as storm evacuation orders continue

All Pajaro Valley Unified School District schools are set to be closed on Tuesday, impacting its more than 18,000 students. Several other area schools closed on Monday and were weighing plans for Tuesday. On Monday afternoon, Mountain Elementary Superintendent Megan Tresham said she had yet to make a decision about whether or not to close Tuesday. Bonny Doon Superintendent Mike Heffner and Happy Valley Superintendent Michelle Stewart said their schools plan to be open Tuesday.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Flooded lanes of Highway 101 reopen in Gilroy; nearby homes submerged

GILROY -- Flooding from the latest atmospheric river storm has impacted southern Santa Clara County on Monday, leading to submerged homes and the closure of a stretch of Highway 101 for hours.Shortly before noon, the Gilroy Police Department announced the southbound direction was closed at Mesa Road, just south of Monterey Highway. Nearby, Bolsa Road is also flooded between Travel Park Circle and Carnadero Avenue.Around 12:25 p.m., KCBS Radio reported that the flooding has appeared to worsen. By 1:50 p.m., both directions of the roadway were closed. Traffic was being diverted to Highway 25.A Caltrans spokesperson told KPIX Monday evening...
GILROY, CA
benitolink.com

Flood at Lover’s Lane brings mandatory evacuation order

San Benito County issued an immediate evacuation notice for the 6000 block of Lover’s Lane and Lake Road in Hollister at 12:26 p.m. on Jan. 9. The road is now closed to everyone except emergency vehicles and local residents. The Hollister Veterans Memorial building is staffed by members of the American Red Cross and is being used as an evacuation center.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

San Benito County evacuates Lovers Lane

San Benito County issued an evacuation notice for Lovers Lane between Hwy 152 to Shore Road. “Please evacuate the premises immediately,” the notice said. It adds that there is significant threat to life or property. A separate notice gave notice to residents of the following areas of a possible...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County, CA
