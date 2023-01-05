Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840CJ CoombsBonnots Mill, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Related
krcgtv.com
Osage Beach police release more details about Saturday school bus crash
The Osage Beach Police Department released more information about a crash involving a school bus on Saturday. The crash happened Saturday at 5:34 am in the 500 block of Highway 42. According to a press release, the crash happened when a 2000 Buick LeSabre driven by Susan Brenneman-Wake, 38, of...
kjluradio.com
Two juveniles injured in Jefferson City crash
Two juveniles are injured during a two-vehicle collision on Jefferson City’s west side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Andrea Smith, 28, of Smithton, was driving on Highway 179 Friday afternoon when an oncoming car turned left in front of her onto Country Club Drive, causing the two to collide.
Sedalia Woman Injured After Falling Asleep At The Wheel in Johnson County
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2013 Kia Sorento, driven by 88-year-old Mary E. Morgan of Sedalia, was on US 50, west of NW 151st Road just before 5 p.m., when the driver fell asleep, traveled off the road and struck a guardrail, then an embankment and a yield sign.
Hours-long standoff in Holts Summit ends
HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. (KMIZ) Callaway County Sheriff said there is no longer a threat to the community after an hours-long standoff Sunday morning in Holts Summit. Sunday morning around 5:30, Holts Summit Police Department responded to a disturbance with a gun in the 200 block of Spalding Road. Police determined shots were fired and a The post Hours-long standoff in Holts Summit ends appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
5 car crash on the Mo River bridge
Two drivers are hurt in a five car chain reaction pile up on the Missouri River Bridge. Police say a box truck rear-ended a car, causing the accident. Two people had moderate injuries. The accident tied up rush hour traffic coming into Jefferson City Thursday.
Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are responding to a crash Thursday morning at the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City. Law enforcement agencies alerted drivers about possible delays in the westbound lanes around 7:45 a.m. JeffCity/ColeCounty Urgent Alert: Traffic is delayed in the area of Missouri River Bridge, westbound lanes due to an accident, The post Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
SWAT teams make arrest after a standoff
One suspect is in custody after an hours – long standoff in Holts Summit Sunday morning. Police were called to a home on Spalding Road after shots were fired. A victim was taken from the home. After assistance from several SWAT teams, the suspect surrendered to police hours later.
kjluradio.com
Investigation into deadly Audrain County fire reveals it was likely arson
An investigation into a deadly fire in Audrain County reveals that the fire was likely the result of arson. On Friday, December 23, the Mexico Department of Public Safety was called to a fire at an apartment building in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge. One person died in the fire, 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart. Nine units and an office were destroyed in the fire and 15 people were displaced.
krcgtv.com
'I don't feel safe anymore': neighbor on recent house fires in Mexico
MEXICO, Mo. — At 4:57 a.m. on Friday, the Mexico Public Safety Department responded to the 1000 block of Harwood Street, citing fire coming from several rooms in the house. This was their third response to a fire in two weeks, following a fire on the 1200 block of W. Breckenridge and the 1000 block of Elmwood Drive just over an hour apart in the early morning of December 23. All three houses are minutes away from each other.
lakeexpo.com
Police Release Name Of Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks Trailer Park
LAURIE, Mo. — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting incident on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The Laurie Police Department says 44-year-old Brian G. Mummert, of Sunrise Beach, Mo., was shot and killed by a police officer during an encounter with police, after Mummert allegedly tried to pull a firearm out of his waistband.
Police: Someone started deadly Mexico apartment fire
One or more people were responsible for starting a fire that killed a 60-year-old woman a few days before Christmas. The post Police: Someone started deadly Mexico apartment fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Audrain County Sheriff weighs in on safety concerns at county jail
Audrain County — The Audrain County Jail is under investigation after two inmates committed suicide while being held at the facility. The families of the deceased are questioning the Audrain County Jail correctional officer's ability to operate the jail. John Meissert committed suicide in September of 2022. Meissert’s cellmate,...
Video shows man shoot into ceiling, thank employee during Columbia robbery
All it took was about 70 seconds for a person to walk into a store on Columbia's Business Loop 70 and walk out with all the cash from the registers. The post Video shows man shoot into ceiling, thank employee during Columbia robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Twin brothers charged with shots-fired incident last month at Columbia brewery
Charges are filed this week against twin brothers believed to be involved in a shots-fired incident last month at a Columbia brewery. James Allen of Jefferson City and Jerald Allen of Warrensburg were charged Thursday with unlawful use of a weapon. The shooting happened December 5 at Bur Oak Brewery...
KYTV
Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting in Laurie, Mo.
LAURIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol says a suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in Laurie on Thursday died. Investigators identified the victim as Brian G. Mummert, 44, of Sunrise Beach, Mo. Officers responded to an assault incident Thursday near State Highway O and Park Place around 7:30...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Correctional Center inmate dies
The Missouri Department of Corrections said a 55-year-old inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center has died. Willie Gibbs was pronounced dead at Capital Region Medical Center Sunday at 11:41 am. The department said in a press release that Gibbs died of natural causes. Gibbs had been serving a 60-year...
Break Time store robbed at gunpoint in Boonville
A masked man with a handgun robbed a Boonville convenience store and might have had an accomplice, police say. The post Break Time store robbed at gunpoint in Boonville appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMOV
Double shooting in Franklin County leaves two dead
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and a woman were killed in a double shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. A call came in to police around 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Road north of Pacific saying two people had been shot outside. Ronald Cline Jr., who went by “Ronnie” and was 39, was pronounced dead. 34-year-old Leslie Barstow was taken to the hospital by EMS and later pronounced dead.
Sunrise Beach man killed by police during domestic assault call
A Lake of the Ozarks-area man was killed by police Thursday night in Laurie. The post Sunrise Beach man killed by police during domestic assault call appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0