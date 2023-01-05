Midwestern to offer health care career programs in Glendale for high school students

Midwestern University in Glendale is offering high school students a full slate of free programs designed to stoke their interest in healthcare careers.

The university’s events for high school students start in February with the Arizona Regional Brain Bee, followed later in the month by the Health Sciences Career Day. Midwestern’s capstone event, the eight-day Health Careers Institute for High School Students, takes place from July 13-22.

A live competition similar to a spelling bee, the Arizona Regional Brain Bee offers students the chance to compete for scholarships and other prizes by answering questions about the brain and central nervous system. Participation is free, and the winner will receive airfare and expense money to compete in the National Brain Bee Competition. This event will be held live, in-person on the Midwestern campus, at 19555 N. 59th Ave., Glendale.

The Health Sciences Career Day is designed for high school classes from across Arizona to benefit from interactive presentations and activities designed by Midwestern University’s healthcare professionals during an informative all-day on-campus event. Hands-on lab activities and presentations will highlight careers in osteopathic medicine, optometry, dental medicine, pharmacy, physician assistant studies, occupational therapy, biomedical sciences, perfusion, podiatric medicine, clinical psychology, physical therapy, nurse anesthesia, graduate nursing, speech-language pathology, public health, precision medicine, and veterinary medicine.

For students who want to learn about health careers more in depth, Midwestern will offer its eight-day Health Careers Institute for High School Students in July.

Each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Midwestern faculty and advanced students will teach workshops in anatomy and introductory clinical skills for various health professions, with a special focus on how to prepare for college and what to expect from each profession.

Guest lectures for this summer program will include current medical topics such as drug addiction, healthcare volunteer opportunities, and more. Students must be current sophomores, juniors or seniors, and submit an application including short essays, grades, and teacher letter by Saturday, April 1.

Only 64 students can be accepted each year.

Registration Dates and Information:

Arizona Regional Brain Bee, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 5-9 p.m.

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, Feb. 1

Contact: 623-572-3781, azevents@midwestern.edu

More Information/Online Registration: midwestern.edu/azbrainbee

Health Sciences Career Day, Tuesday, Feb. 28

Contact: 623-572-3781, azevents@midwestern.edu

More Information: midwestern.edu/AZScienceDay

Health Careers Institute for High School Students, July 13-22

Application Deadline: Saturday, April 1 (Must be current sophomore, junior or senior in high school)

Contact: 623-572-3781, azevents@midwestern.edu

More Information: midwestern.edu/azhealthcareersinstitute