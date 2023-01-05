Read full article on original website
Wright Appointed to Replace Mickelson on SCSD No. 1 Board
ROCK SPRINGS — Cole Wright will take the place of outgoing Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Trustee Max Mickelson who was elected Rock Springs Mayor in November. The SCSD No. 1 board voted unanimously to appoint Wright in a special meeting prior to its regularly scheduled meeting Monday night. He served one month on the Board of Trustees back in December after John Bettolo stepped down from his seat at the end of his term.
First Sweetwater County Baby of 2023 Born on January 4
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The first baby born this year in Sweetwater County made her appearance on January 4, 2023. Chelsea and Justin Elenbaum of Green River welcomed a precious baby girl into the world on January 4. Baby Alora was born at 9:35 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 13.3 ounces,...
Parents Who Host, Lose The Most: Don’t be a Party to Teenage Drinking
According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, underage drinking is a serious public health problem in the United States. Alcohol is the most widely used substance of abuse among America’s youth, and drinking by young people causes multiple health and safety risks. The 2020 Prevention Needs...
Spicer Breaks Two Records at Rock Springs Swim Meet
ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Tigers swimmer John Spicer broke two Rock Springs High School pool records over the weekend during several outstanding efforts by the senior. Spicer won the 50 freestyle event at the Rock Springs pre-invitational on Friday with a time of 21.87. That pace broke the pool record of 22.05 held by Michael Richmond and the school record of 22.24 previously held by Spicer himself.
Gymkhana Horses, Riders Defeat Cold
ROCK SPRINGS — The temperature outside the Indoor Arena at the December 17 Gymkhana was a numbing 13 degrees. The temperature inside the Indoor Arena was about the same, as wide doors had to be kept open for horses and riders to enter. The Indoor Arena gradually warmed up...
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 8
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10501, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Careless Driving 1st Off. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10501, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT.
