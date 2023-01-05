ROCK SPRINGS — Cole Wright will take the place of outgoing Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Trustee Max Mickelson who was elected Rock Springs Mayor in November. The SCSD No. 1 board voted unanimously to appoint Wright in a special meeting prior to its regularly scheduled meeting Monday night. He served one month on the Board of Trustees back in December after John Bettolo stepped down from his seat at the end of his term.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 8 HOURS AGO