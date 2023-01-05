Read full article on original website
user 9855
4d ago
all the people who prayed for this young man, needs to pray for our country
25
michael
3d ago
Very glad he is doing good. I am sure his first words were where am I. What happened. Then maybe he ask about the game.
6
Is cardiac arrest the same as a heart attack?
People often use the terms cardiac arrest and heart attack interchangeably, but they are not the same.
Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
TODAY.com
Woman, 36, almost passed out while walking. She was in heart failure due to COVID-19
When Jamie Waddell tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time in August, she was much sicker than she expected. After 10 days, she felt better and returned to school and work. But a few weeks later, she noticed she struggled to walk down the street without feeling faint. Soon, she couldn’t talk without getting winded. By Labor Day, she was so sick that she visited the emergency room, where she learned she had sepsis, pneumonia and heart failure.
CBS News
Steelers players deliver toys, books, and supplies to daycare Damar Hamlin supports
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Since Monday night, when Bills' safety and McKees Rocks native Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the Bills-Bengals game, the football world has rallied together to support and pray. Since then, Hamlin's GoFundMe charity which helps his mother's daycare center "Kelly & Nina's Daycare Center" has raised...
Look: Damar Hamlin's Message For Tee Higgins Going Viral
Damar Hamlin had a great message for Tee Higgins on Sunday afternoon. Higgins was the wide receiver who Hamlin tackled before going into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The Bills-Bengals game ended up then being postponed before it got canceled later in the week. Higgins was wearing a sweatshirt that...
Damar Hamlin is released from Ohio hospital after his cardiac arrest
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from an Ohio hospital Monday, saying he's "grateful" for the care he received since collapsing and nearly dying last week during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was transferred to a hospital in Buffalo, New York, to continue his recovery, one week...
Damar Hamlin released from ICU, flies home to Buffalo to continue recovery
Today marks one week since Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest while on the field with the Bills in their game against the Bengals
What Is Cobblestone Throat?
Cobblestone throat can have various underlying causes. Here's what you should know about the condition and when it's time to go see a doctor.
Damar Hamlin Shares First Message Since Injury: 'The Love Has Been Overwhelming'
Damar Hamlin is showing remarkable progress since his on-field injury — and now, he has shared his first message since the emergency. From his verified IG account, the ailing football star wrote, "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this."
Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital, back in Buffalo, doctors say
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken to a Cincinnati hospital after experiencing cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during a televised Monday Night Football game.
Damar Hamlin Breaks Silence After Cardiac Arrest: ‘Keep Praying For Me’
Damar Hamlin released his first statement following his terrifying on-field collapse during the Jan. 2 game between his Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Damar, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after tackling Bengals Tee Higgins and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was initially listed in critical condition. On Saturday, Jan. 7, Hamlin spoke for the first time since the event, making an emotional statement on his Instagram.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin tweets his thanks after he moves from Cincinnati to Buffalo hospital 7 days after collapse
Damar Hamlin was released from the Cincinnati hospital on Monday, a week after the Buffalo Bills safety's heart stopped and he had to be resuscitated on the field during an NFL game, Dr. William A. Knight said Monday. Hamlin is in a hospital in Buffalo, the doctor from the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati said.
Former Pitt S Damar Hamlin Makes First Public Statement Since Cardiac Arrest
Pitt Panthers, Buffalo Bills and NFL fans can smile at Damar Hamlin’s first public statement.
Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills has spoken for the first time since his cardiac arrest
This week, Damar Hamlin made his first public remarks since he collapsed with a heart attack during an NFL game. The Buffalo Bills safety said on Instagram on Saturday, "When you send true love out into the universe, it returns to you three times as much." The outpouring of support and prayers has been amazing, and I am grateful to every one of you.
Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin's neurological function as "excellent" Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday.In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe on his own but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin took a major step forward in his recovery on Friday when he was taken off a ventilator and showed an ability to speak.There was a tweet on the 24-year-old's verified Twitter account...
Bills’ Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders
CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center amid his recovery from cardiac arrest. “We all won,” Hamlin tweeted Sunday after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23. “I want to give back an...
Father of Josh Jacobs in intensive care after emergency surgery
Josh Jacobs will play in Week 18 to try to wrap up the NFL rushing title, but he very easily could have skipped the game if not for one key intervention. Jacobs’ father Marty underwent emergency heart surgery in Oklahoma this week and Jacobs had to fly back from spending time with him in order... The post Father of Josh Jacobs in intensive care after emergency surgery appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin is making continued progress, remains in critical condition
Bills safety Damar Hamlin is continuing to make progress, the team said in a statement on Saturday afternoon. “Per the physicians at UC Medical Center, Damar is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition,” the Bills’ statement said. “He continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent.”
