New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Fans find their cars broken into after Saints game

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints fans have reported that multiple vehicles have been broken into during the game. Some fans report their vehicles were broken into at the Dixie parking lot on Tchoupitoulas Street. They also reported that the parking lot costs $50 to park there during the...
brproud.com

$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
CENTRAL, LA
WWL-TV

One man killed in Harvey double shooting Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office (JPSO) is investigating a double shooting in Harvey that killed one man and injured an underage male Sunday morning. JPSO deputies responded to the incident at 6:15 a.m. Sunday. Deputies arrived to the 2000 block of Manhattan Boulevard and found two males, a man and a juvenile, each lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
HARVEY, LA
WDSU

Mid-City shooting killed 3 men on Saturday night

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a triple homicide that left three men dead. It happened in the 3300 block of Banks Street shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found the three victims all suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all pronounced...
WWL

Missing New Orleans woman's car found in Breaux Bridge

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — The New Orleans Police Department needs help finding a woman who has been missing since November. They are working to find Mya Davis, 23, who was last seen November 11, when she left her home in the 11000 block of Longview Drive. Investigators say Davis...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Carjacker crashes trying to flee

New Orleans Police say a carjacking in the Warehouse District was very brief after the suspect was involved in a crash. It happened around 12:45am at Calliope and Tchoupitoulas Street. The 22-year-old driver was held at gunpoint.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

St. Roch man taking out garbage kills man who threatened him, New Orleans police say

A man taking out his garbage in the St. Roch neighborhood early Saturday got into an argument with another man and shot him dead, New Orleans police said. Police said the killer was taking out the garbage in the 1600 block of Marigny Street when a 38-year-old man approached and an argument ensued. "The subject felt threatened by a weapon, at which time he shot the victim once," a police incident report says. Emergency Medical Services declared the victim dead at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Man behind bars for attempted murder, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man for attempted murder and other charges. Ahmad Hampton, 19, of Houma, La., is charged with 1 count of first-degree murder, 1 count of armed robbery, and 1 count of attempted crime. According to BRPD, on Dec. 1,...
BATON ROUGE, LA

