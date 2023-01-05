A man taking out his garbage in the St. Roch neighborhood early Saturday got into an argument with another man and shot him dead, New Orleans police said. Police said the killer was taking out the garbage in the 1600 block of Marigny Street when a 38-year-old man approached and an argument ensued. "The subject felt threatened by a weapon, at which time he shot the victim once," a police incident report says. Emergency Medical Services declared the victim dead at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO