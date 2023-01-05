Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Endymion removes Mel Gibson as co-Grand Marshal, citing threats and safety concerns
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Less than 24 hours after New Orleans super-krewe Endymion announced Mel Gibson would serve as co-Grand Marshal for Mardi Gras 2023, officials have removed the actor from krewe activities. According to a statement from Endymion President Dan Kelly, the krewe received ‘significant feedback’ from the...
Neighbors take cover as shots ring out on New Orleans street, killing 3
Three men are dead after shots rang out in Mid-City New Orleans on Saturday, prompting a triple homicide investigation.
WDSU
Fans find their cars broken into after Saints game
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints fans have reported that multiple vehicles have been broken into during the game. Some fans report their vehicles were broken into at the Dixie parking lot on Tchoupitoulas Street. They also reported that the parking lot costs $50 to park there during the...
WDSU
NOPD arrests suspect for the murder of famous New Orleans comedian, Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell
HOUSTON — The New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect accused of the murder of the famous New Orleans comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell. According to NOPD, U.S. Marshals from the New Orleans and Houston offices arrested Jabril Cowart, 20, who is being accused of killing Montrell outside of a Rouses on Baronne Street.
brproud.com
NOPD arrests 3, seeks others for car burglaries during Saints season closer
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Just days after the New Orleans Police Department announced it would be amping up patrol near the Superdome and Smoothie King Center, officers have arrested three people accused of breaking into cars during Sunday’s Saints game. The NOPD said on Sunday (Jan. 8) that...
brproud.com
$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
'Shooting gallery' - 3 killed, 70 bullet casings found as car chased truck
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is averaging well over one homicide a day in 2023. In a 24-hour period over the weekend, NOPD reported four people were killed. Musician Jason Ricci was home on Banks Street near Norman C Francis Parkway around 11 Saturday night when he heard gunshots.
JPSO investigates after man, boy found fatally shot in parking lot of West Bank bar
An early-morning shooting on the West Bank left two people dead, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said Sunday (Jan. 8).
WWL-TV
One man killed in Harvey double shooting Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office (JPSO) is investigating a double shooting in Harvey that killed one man and injured an underage male Sunday morning. JPSO deputies responded to the incident at 6:15 a.m. Sunday. Deputies arrived to the 2000 block of Manhattan Boulevard and found two males, a man and a juvenile, each lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
WDSU
Mid-City shooting killed 3 men on Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a triple homicide that left three men dead. It happened in the 3300 block of Banks Street shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found the three victims all suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all pronounced...
Man with multiple gunshot wounds found inside car in New Orleans East
A man is dead after New Orleans police say he was found shot multiple times in his car on Sunday morning.
NOPD investigating two more shootings; one deadly
The city of New Orleans has experienced yet another violent night–a night in which the city saw its latest homicide. One man died in a shooting in St. Roch. Another shooting in the Seventh Ward left a man wounded.
Day 2 search marks end of search for Mandeville man after boat found floating under Causeway Bridge
Search efforts for a Mandeville man are underway in St. Tammany Parish after detectives say his unoccupied boat was found floating in Lake Pontchartrain Sunday morning.
Monroe man arrested in St. Bernard Parish after New Orleans double shooting
Two people were shot in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward on Thursday after police say a suspect led them on a foot chase.
Missing New Orleans woman's car found in Breaux Bridge
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — The New Orleans Police Department needs help finding a woman who has been missing since November. They are working to find Mya Davis, 23, who was last seen November 11, when she left her home in the 11000 block of Longview Drive. Investigators say Davis...
Carjacker crashes trying to flee
New Orleans Police say a carjacking in the Warehouse District was very brief after the suspect was involved in a crash. It happened around 12:45am at Calliope and Tchoupitoulas Street. The 22-year-old driver was held at gunpoint.
WDSU
New Orleans police makes quick arrest in Chef Menteur Highway shooting
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police say detectives quickly arrested a suspect wanted in a Thursday night shooting in New Orleans East. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Officials said when officers arrived on scene they found a 44-year-old man...
More overnight violence in New Orleans, teen dumped at hospital dies
New Orleans Police say someone drove a teenage to the hospital just after 2:00am. He was suffering from bullet wounds and died. Whoever dropped him off didn’t stick around.
NOLA.com
St. Roch man taking out garbage kills man who threatened him, New Orleans police say
A man taking out his garbage in the St. Roch neighborhood early Saturday got into an argument with another man and shot him dead, New Orleans police said. Police said the killer was taking out the garbage in the 1600 block of Marigny Street when a 38-year-old man approached and an argument ensued. "The subject felt threatened by a weapon, at which time he shot the victim once," a police incident report says. Emergency Medical Services declared the victim dead at the scene.
Man behind bars for attempted murder, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man for attempted murder and other charges. Ahmad Hampton, 19, of Houma, La., is charged with 1 count of first-degree murder, 1 count of armed robbery, and 1 count of attempted crime. According to BRPD, on Dec. 1,...
