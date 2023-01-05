ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Stabenow says she won’t resign early to give Democrats the incumbent in 2024

By Tim Skubick
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B5pN4_0k4owPl100

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow surprised everyone Thursday by announcing she will not run again in 2024.

At 24 years old, Stabenow was the first woman to chair the Ingham County Board of Commissioners.

Four years later, in 1978, she was elected to the Michigan House of Representatives.

From that platform, she ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor but eventually ended up in the United States Senate, where she has held office for over 20 years.

But now she has decided to hang it up in two years, and the question is why?

“It really is about family,” Stabenow said.

She has a 96-year-old mother and grandchildren, but a lot of politicians say they are leaving to spend more time with the family and there is often a hidden reason behind that rhetoric.

Is there something else going on here?

Stabenow said her decision is not related to health concerns, burnout, a job offer or plans to run for a different position.

Up until a couple of weeks ago, she was raising funds and was planning to run. Stabenow went back and forth on retirement, but finally concluded it was time to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders, which is why she made her announcement two years in advance.

“It is important to give people who would be interested the opportunity to plan for running for the U.S. Senate. It is a lot of work,” Stabenow said.

She is still at the top of her game, as the No. 3 leader in the Senate, and she will be under pressure to leave her job next year.

If Stabenow leaves early, that will give Gov. Gretchen Whitmer the chance to appoint a Democrat to replace her, which gives that person the chance to run for the job as the incumbent.

Many believe that would be the smart political move to make but Stabenow said she won’t do it.

“I am running to the tape. I will retire January 2025,” Stabenow said.

What’s next for Stabenow? She wants to continue to serve, so what about running for vice president? She said no.

Other than perhaps a book, she said she hasn’t thought much about her next assignment.

As for everybody eager to replace her, the line forms to the left. And it will be a long line at that.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 21

holly Daucher
4d ago

There is truly a GOD. GIVE BACK THE CRYPTO CURRENCY DONATION YOU RECEIVED IT'S STOLEN MONEY AND NOT YOURS TO KEEP.

Reply
23
Guest
4d ago

All those who received crypto currency donations should give it back. It’s another dirty dark donation from the outside

Reply
12
Pete Pluff
4d ago

just get in your electric car and drive off into the sunset good riddance

Reply(1)
18
Related
WLNS

Dingell says she hasn’t said ‘no’ to potential Senate bid in Michigan

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) isn’t ruling out a 2024 Senate bid, saying that she’s “committed” to keeping retiring Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s (D-Mich.) seat in Democratic hands. During an appearance on MSNBC on Monday, Dingell acknowledged that she’s been approached about a Senate campaign, but hasn’t yet made a final decision on whether to run.  “I have had […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Conservative groups abandon ballot bids for private school scholarship, voting laws

Conservative groups last month abandoned their efforts to pass voter-initiated laws seeking to create stricter voter identification rules and a tax-incentivized scholarship fund in Michigan that could be used for private school education. The demise of the Let MI Kids Learn ballot initiative serves as a blow to the West...
WLNS

Stabenow retirement scrambles calculus for Michigan Democrats

Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s (D-Mich.) decision to retire already has Democrats scrambling to find a successor as they brace for a brutal Senate map in 2024. A slew of high-profile Michigan names have already been floated to replace Stabenow. A source close to Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) told The Hill that the congresswoman is seriously considering […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

MI Supreme Court Justice apologizes after criticizing law clerk

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -There’s drama in the Michigan Supreme Court. On Monday, Justice Richard Bernstein, who was elected in 2014, apologized to Associated Justice Kyra Harris Bolden for comments he made about her law clerk. Bolden, a former state lawmaker and the first Black woman to serve on the state Supreme Court, was appointed by […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

AG Nessel pledges to pursue case against Trump electors

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan attorney general said Friday there’s “clear evidence” to pursue charges against pro-Donald Trump Republicans who claimed they were the state’s presidential electors in 2020, despite Democrat Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory. Dana Nessel referred the matter to federal prosecutors last year, but no public action has been taken. A year later, she said […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow won’t seek reelection

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Longtime U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow will not seek reelection in 2024. Stabenow said she has been inspired by a new generation of leaders and will pass the torch in the U.S. Senate. “I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

The supreme law: Getting to know Michigan’s Constitution

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated how lieutenant governor candidates are chosen. It is crucial that Michiganders feel equipped to respond when government encroaches on their rights and freedoms. They should also be equipped to prevent crises. We should not go to the voting booth, perform our duty and then wash our hands. We should all take time to be engaged in what is happening, and we should do so with the proper knowledge.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

MI Dept of State complies with 1/6 special counsel subpoena

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office has confirmed her office complied with a subpoena issued as part of a federal inquiry into election tampering and the January 6th insurrection. The Detroit Free Press reports the Secretary of State shared 37 pages of emails, including communications between the state...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

‘A dark day for our country’: How the Jan. 6 insurrection has changed Michigan politics

It has now been two years since baseless claims of election fraud incited an armed, far-right extremist mob to storm the U.S. Capitol, breaking into congressional chambers and ransacking offices in the name of keeping former President Donald Trump in office. The events of Jan. 6, 2021, came as a violent result of pro-Trump election […] The post ‘A dark day for our country’: How the Jan. 6 insurrection has changed Michigan politics appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Jan. 6 committee docs indicate five Michigan legislators agreed to support fake elector plan

Michigan remains center stage in documents released by the now-defunct Jan. 6, 2021, committee. While it had already been reported that Michigan legislators had been approached in December 2020 by the campaign of former president Donald Trump seeking their support for a scheme to put forward alternate electors, documents from the committee this week indicate […] The post Jan. 6 committee docs indicate five Michigan legislators agreed to support fake elector plan appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Judge gives preliminary OK to Michigan's $20M jobless false fraud settlement

A state judge said Monday he plans to sign off on a $20 million settlement to compensate about 8,200 individuals who were the victims of Michigan's automated state software system that mistakenly accused thousands of unemployment fraud and collected money from them between 2013 and 2015. The settlement given preliminary...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

MI Secretary of State to receive Presidential Citizens Medal

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will receive the Presidential Citizens Medal from President Joe Biden in a White House ceremony on Friday, Jan. 6 for her work in protecting democracy. The medal is the nation’s second-highest civilian award. It will be presented to her and other...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy