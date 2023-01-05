Panthers' 2A state title is top story 2022

It was a year of team championships and outstanding individual performances and without medical statistics courtesy of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All four Duplin County schools had moments to remember.

So let’s roll out 23 memory files of 2022 that are now a part of history.

No. 1 East Duplin football team captures 2A title.

The biggest story of the year shook the stadium bleachers at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill and the ground around Beulaville and Chinquapin.

A massive turnout in Chapel Hill cheered East Duplin to a 24-21 victory over Reidsville, as did a throng of fans at their reception in Beulaville.

The Panthers first-ever state title was action-packed from beginning to end. ED made it to the 2AA finals in 2017 but lost to Lenoir Hibriten 16-14.

Head coach Battle Holley, whose record is 108-43 at ED and 139-53 overall, guided the Panthers to the title in his 12th season there. By his side was assistant coach Brian Aldridge, who went 195-77 over 22 years during two stints at ED and was 251-95-1 for his career.

The game featured numerous twist sand turns, yet ED never lost its focus or sense of forward momentum.

East Duplin’s Avery Gaby, the game’s MVP, ran for 191 yards and scored a touchdown—and he got plenty of help.

The Panthers’ Offensive Player of the game Nizaya Hall added 84 yards on 13 carries.

QB Zack Brown threw only twice, with one going to Kade Kennedy for a 5-yard score that proved to be the winner.

Elam Moore scooped up a blocked field goal and ran the length of the field for a defensive score.

Darwin Bonilla made both of his PAT kicks and also a 27-yard field goal.

And the play of Defensive MVP Rodrigo Sanchez, Kennedy, Jackson Gause, Brecken Bowles and others stopped a powerful Ram attack on five third-down plays, and even limited QB Al Lee enough (15-23, 194, two TDs, and an interception) as ED’s offense milked the clock with long drives.

The Panthers finished 15-1 by beating Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan twice, plus Clinton, including all three in the playoffs.

All four Duplin County schools have won state titles. WRH has seven, James Kenan three and North Duplin one.

No. 2 Once-beaten East Duplin baseball team.

Brandon Thigpen (84-27) sixth year as head coach produced a school-record 23-1 season. Lefty Nick Cavenaugh was nearly untouchable on the hill, going 12-0 with a 0.55 ERA. He was a strikeout machine with 119 and just 16 walks in 63.1 innings. He also hit .382 with three doubles, two triples, a homer and 10 stolen bases.

Catcher Chase Pierce hit .417 with five doubles, two home runs and 21 RBI.

Other key contributors included: Avery Noble (.306), Zack Brown (.308), Brecken Bowles (.286, 23 RBI) and Jackson Gause (.286, 17 RBI, 7-0, .093 ERA).

ED stormed to an ECC title before falling to Roanoke Rapids 13-7 in the third round of the 2A playoffs.

No. 3 Young Wallace-Rose Hill football team.

WRH (12-3) lost the bulk of his offensive line and backfield that made it to the 2A final in 2021, but got to the East Region final this past fall behind a cast of sophomores and juniors. The Bulldogs fell 28-26 to No. 2 East Duplin in the East Region final. ED had slipped by WRH 13-12 during the regular season. WRH’s only other loss was 31-21 to 4A Leesville Road.

The offense was paced by QB Xzavier Pearsall, a two-way threat (688 yards running, 482 passing and 11 TDs, plus RBs Corbin Kerr (204-1,500, 19 TDs), sophomore Irving Brown (179-1,622, 28 TDs), Lonnie Wilson (82-620, 6 TDs) and Ja’Corey Boney (57-588, 5 TDs).

No. 4 Once-beaten James Kenan soccer team.

The 23-1-1 mark is the school record, eclipsing campaigns in 2019 (18-5) and 2021 (18-4-1).

Head coach and alumnus Mitchell Quinn (155-50-5) also has a pair of 16-win seasons (2016, 2018). The Tigers fell to Manteo 5-4 in a shootout after the two schools battled to a 2-2 deadlock after a pair of 10-minute overtime sessions.

JK outscored its foes 155-31 via an attack led by Maken Augustine (33 goals), Omar Covarrubias (28), Peter Omega (22), Berlin David (12), Kelvin Jimenez (15) and Makenley Augustin (11, 27 assists).

The Tigers won their fourth consecutive ECC title.

No. 5 James Kenan football team’s return to glory.

James Kenan finished 9-3, its best mark since 2015 (12-3), but lost all three games against 2A their blood rivals – Wallace-Rose Hill once and East Duplin twice.

The Tigers were led by Marcus Basyden, Aiden Venecia, Mason Brown, Manny Bostic, Xavuer Boone, Shykwon Williams, and J’vion Dudley.

Their three losses were to 2A champ East Duplin (twice) and Wallace-Rose Hill (36-28 in overtime).

The Tiger return a vast majority of their roster next season

No. 6 North Duplin girls basketball team wins 22 games.

Even as recently as the 2020-21 season, North Duplin was listed among the struggling basketball teams in the 1A classification. That is fact based on won-lost records.

But with an influx of young talent this winter, the Rebels moved from the cellar to near the penthouse with a 22-win season. SF/SG Reece Outlaw averaged 17.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 2.8 assists; PG Addy Higginbotham hit for 15.1 points, 3.5 assists and 4.9 steals; and C Tateyawna Faison contributed 6.9 points and 7.8 rebounds.

No. 7 North Duplin baseball team advances to third round of 1A playoffs.

The Rebel baseball team was a contender for the first time in a number of years as coach Colton Chrisman guided it to an 18-4 season that included a Carolina 1A Conference flag and a third-round exit in the state playoffs.

The Rebels were paced by P Erik Rosas (8-1, 1.36 ERA), SS Kyle Smith (.491 with six doubles, 16 walks, 18 RBI, .628 OBP), sophomore C Austin Duff (.306, 19 RBI) and freshman CF and leadoff hitter Hunt Pate, who hit .415 with nine doubles and 10 RBI, and team-highs with 30 runs and 25 stolen bases.

ND lost 4-1 to Bear Grass in the third round to snap an 11-game winning streak.

No. 8 Richlands football goes from worst to first.

Coach Pat Byrd’s third season at the 3A school was remarkable as the Wildcats went 4-1 in Coastal Conference play to tie West Carteret and White Oak atop then league standings. The title was the Wildcats’ first since 2001. Richlands finished 6-4 after going 0-8 the previous season. Byrd returns the bulk of his team for the 2023 season as the foundation for the future appears to be in place.

Richlands (6-4) was given the third seed from the Coastal Conference, which equated into a No. 24 seed in the 3A East and fell at No. 9 Southern Durham (6-4) in the first round of the playoffs.

No. 9 ND boys soccer has banner campaign.

The Rebels won four games in 2021 and lost their first three last fall. But they rallied to capture 13 of their final 20 to finish 13-9-1. They fell 2-1 in overtime to River Mill (Graham), which advanced to the fourth round before being ousted by fellow Carolina Conference foe Rosewood.

Antony Mejia’s led Duplin County in scoring with 33 goals and 15 assists and was the lone junior on the all-county first team.

Geovanie Ayala contributed 19 goals and 17 assists, Danny Velasquez-Lopez scored 18 goals and had 13 assists, while Crismy Gonzalez-Vazquez added 17 goals and 13 assists.

No. 10 Wallace-Rose Hill boys basketball team shines.

Irving Murray was the runaway winner of Duplin’s Elite Coach of the Year as the Bulldogs went 17-6 behind point guard Jalen James (16.1), center Tyler Murphy (10.8) and forward Kendall Cave (12.9). James, a do-it-all hustler, was Duplin’s Elite Mr. Basketball.

WRH posted its best record since Steve Robinson’s club went 18-8 in 2016.

As a point forward, current coach Murray led WRH to a 31-0 mark and the 2A state title in 1998.

No. 11 JK soccer’s Maken Augustin is named to 2A all-state team.

Augustin was one of the most feared strikers in the state – in any classification.

And he was rewarded by being named a 2A all-state performer.

The senior scored 31 goals last fall and 35 the previous season, lifting James Kean to its third and fourth straight ECC titles. (See No. 3 for more on his team).

No. 12 ED’s Avery Gaby runs and jumps to 2A hurdles title.

Gaby was the MVP of the 2A finals in football and No. 1 in the 110-meter hurdles the previous spring at the championships at NC A&T in Greensboro. He also was sixth in the 300 hurdles and ninth in the triple jump.

Gaby, who also plays basketball for the Panthers, will look to defend his title this spring.

No. 13 Longtime WRH line coach Rick Jones dies.

Wallace-Rose Hill lost a vital member of its coaching staff when longtime assistant Rick Jones died before the second game of the season.

“Our hearts are absolutely broken,” said WRH sixth-year head coach Kevin Motsinger, who with the aid of Jones and others guided the Bulldogs to a 2A title in 2017 and to the final in 2021. “We lost a great man, a friend and coach. He has helped so many boys, men and women in our community.”

No. 14 Young ED softball wins 19 games.

East Duplin’s Greg Jenkins may have pulled off the biggest reconstruction job of his two-decade career to win yet another county Coach of the Year trophy. Six of nine starters graduated in 2021, but Jenkins and the Panthers won 19 games, their best year since the 2016, 2017 and 2002 clubs each won 21 games. The Panthers’ fourth-best season under Jenkins, whose career mark is 319-148 (.683).

ED was eliminated by Camden County in the third round of the playoffs.

The Panthers were powered by Chandler Mobley (.501, 30 RBI), Hailey King (.351, 23 RBI), Colby Bond (.347), Ashlyn Stokes (.301) and Addison Kinsley Bond, (.394), Addison Tuck (.292, 11 RBI, 7-2 on the hill) and southpaw Morgan Brown (9-4, 0.69 ERA, 101 strikeouts).

No. 15 WRH’s Marlon Marquez, ED’s Braxton Brown play in E-W games.

Bulldog Marlon Marquez banged in 40 goals in the 2021 season and was nominated to play in the North Carolina Coaches East-West All-Star game in July at Greensboro. The game features graduating seniors from 2021.

Braxton Brown, a two-time all-county performer, played in the E-W football game before heading to Methodist College in Fayetteville. The Panthers captured an ECC title his senior season.

No. 16 ED’s Daunte Hall named to Max Prep’s all-state roster.

Panther free safety Daunte Hall, who made 94 tackles and had seven interceptions, was named to Max Prep’s all-state first-team defense. Teammates Avery Gaby and Kade Kennedy were honorable mention selections. Hall was hurt in the East Region finals against Wallace-Rose Hill and did not play much in ED’s 24-21 win over Reidsville in the 2A final.

No. 17 Wallace-Rose Hill volleyball team has breakthrough season.

WRH had an outstanding season under head coach Kevin Williams, Duplin’s Elite Coach of the Year. The Bulldogs finished 17-5 overall and 9-3 in ECC play and were eliminated from the playoffs in the second round by Whiteville.

Duplin’s Elite Ms. Volleyball Mary Hadden Braswell had 174 kills, 53 blocks, 136 digs, 301 assists and 46 aces.

Bailey Gatton, Analeise Rivenbark, Angela Cavallaro and Jansley Page combined for 513 kills.

WRH, which had struggled to handle County rival East Duplin, beat the Panthers twice.

No. 18 Nine named to James Kenan Hall of Fame.

The sixth James Kenan Hall of Fame class inducted nine members to bring the number of honorees to 31. It was the first class since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Inductees included:

The 2008 girls 4x100-meter relay team of Danielle Miller, Chantalle Williams (Pipken), Shakeila Hodges and Melena Buckram (McNeil) and their coach, Cornelius Warren. The team is the school’s only state champion in track.

• Walter Bostic and Billy Knowles, two-way football linemen from 1960-62. They were a part of three Tiger varsity teams that compiled a 35-1 record, including a 1A state title in 1960 (14-0) – Duplin County’s first in any sport. Bostic was also a standout offensive guard at East Carolina.

• Dezarae Phillips, Class of 2015, is still Kenan’s only 1,000-point scorer in girls basketball since 2002. She’s also the youngest member of the JK HOF.

• Stanley Broadie, a two-way end who led the Tigers and played fullback at Duke, setting the Blue Devils’ freshman rushing record to that point with 579 yards.

No. 19 Former JK football and basketball star John Brooks dies.

James Kenan went through a dark period after John Brooks graduated in the spring of 2016.

Brooks, who payed football, basketball and baseball, died Sept. 14 after an automobile accident.

Brooks, 24, was a sophomore on JK’s 2013 state championship football team and was an assistant coach on the Tigers staff. His brother Hassan Kornegay is a sophomore LB/FB.

No. 20 Rachel Blanchard and Chandler Mobley share Ms. Softball crown.

James Kenan’s lefty swinging first baseman/catcher Rachel Blanchard and East Duplin second baseman were Co-Ms. Softball as both had eye-popping offensive stats.

Blanchard, a senior, hit .484, drove in 36 runs and had 20 extra-base hits – six doubles, four triples and 10 home runs. She scored 35 runs with her stick and .595 on-base mark to lead the high-scoring Tigers to a 13-9 mark.

Mobley , a junior, rocketed 28 hits, scored 33 runs and had 30 RBI. She hit .507 with eight doubles, two triples and five homers.

No. 21 JK’s Nora Williams is Ms. Basketball, just shy of 1,000 points.

The Tiger senior was named Duplin’s Elite Ms. Basketball after an outstanding career. Only the loss of scheduled games in the early 2020 Covid-19 pandemic kept the forward from topping the 1,000-point career plateau.

Williams averaged 12.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 blocks and had 34 double-doubles during her career.

No. 22 JK’s Andrew Pender is all-county in three sports and won a 2A triple jump title.

James Kenan’s Andrew Pender, arguabaly the best all-around athlete in Duplin, was an all-county first-team pick in football, basketball and baseball and wins 2A triple jump medal.

Pender averaged 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 steals on the hard courts. He hit .350 with 13 RBI on the diamond.

Let he’ll likely be best remember for laying the foundation of the Tigers return to glory. Mr. Do-it-all ran for 841 yards for a 6.1 average and 11 TDs, passes for 994 yards and four scores and caught eighty passes for 241 yards (30.1), and with punt and kickoff returns accounted for 1,376 total yards for an average output of 172 yards per game.

More importantly JK went 6-4 and won its first playoff game since 2015, setting the tables for this season’s 9-3 finish.

No. 23 ND softball team wins Carolina 1A title.

Softball is a tradition at North Duplin and this spring the Rebels captured their second consecutive Carolina 1A Conference championship via the play of Reece Outlaw (.569), Addy Higginbotham (.545), Logan Jones (.438), Kasey Jones (.373) and Starr Jaco (.267, 10-1 in the circle).

A young ND softball team went 13-6 overall and 7-1 in league play.