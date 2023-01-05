Read full article on original website
WTAP
The date for Parkersburg’s 2023 fishing derby is set
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Parkersburg fishing derby will be held on April 15th. The date was decided during a meeting with Wood County Rec and the Parkersburg Fishing Derby Committee Monday evening. The city is donating $2,500 to the event. Fishing Derby Committee Chairwoman Sheri Cox said that...
WTAP
What 2023 holds for the City of Vienna
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - 2023 is up and running. WTAP checked in with Vienna Mayor Randy Rapp so you know what’s coming in the new year. Rapp said the biggest project coming to town in 2023 is the Jackson Park Pool. “Hopefully this year, by swimming season, we’ll have...
WTAP
A local court approves a restraining order against the Wood County Board of Education
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local court approved a restraining order against the Wood County Board of Education. According to court documents, a local senior got one dose of the required meningococcal vaccine series but is seeking a medical exemption from the second dose. That request was denied so the...
WTAP
Little Hocking Fire Department loses member to cancer
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 2020 is when firefighter Bill Harter started with the Little Hocking FD. “He started running squad with us and like I said this was when COVID was really bad and no one really knew how to protect yourself well. Bill was right in there with us and we ran squad and he went on every one of the runs he could possibly go on,” Fire Chief Mike Chevalier said.
WTAP
Obituary: Harter Jr., William (“Bill”) Dunham
William (“Bill”) Dunham Harter Jr. of Vincent, Ohio, passed away on January 4, 2023, after a long, courageous battle with Stage IV cancer. Bill was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, on February 3, 1962, as the son of Marjorie Helen Shields Rutherford and the late William Dunham Harter Sr. He was a 1980 graduate of Ripley High School in Ripley, West Virginia, where he spent many days working at the Alpine Theatre.
WTAP
Obituary: Reiter, Nina Jean Rawson
Nina Jean Rawson Reiter, 86, of Leesburg, VA, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away on December 31, 2022, in Leesburg. She was born in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Clarence C. and Gladys E. Bever Rawson. Mrs. Reiter retired in 1999 from teaching three-year-old preschool at Washington United Methodist Church...
WTAP
Marietta Bridal show held at Dyson Baudo Recreation Center
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The 2023 Marietta Bridal Show was held on the afternoon of January 8th at Marietta College’s Dyson Baudo Recreation Center. The event offered soon-to-be-married couples the chance to browse vendors ranging from caterers to photographers to florists. It’s intended to be a one-stop-shop for couples’ wedding planning needs. It also gave local business owners the chance to publicize their services and build rapport with patrons.
WTAP
Obituary: Bennett, Lonnie Wayne
Lonnie Wayne Bennett, 81, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on December 30, 2022. Born June 3, 1941, in Mt. Adams, Cincinnati, Ohio, Lonnie was the son of Ora Glen Bennett and Norma Brewer Bennett. His siblings were Larry Bennett, Keith Bennett, Dale Bennett, Regina Bennett Green, and Patti Bennett Chappell.
WTAP
Discovery World on Market brings in some fun additions to their interactive museum
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Discovery World on Market got a shipment today around 7:30 a.m. The shipment included graphics for the walls as well as technology to add for the finishing touches of the interactive museum. Discovery World on Market, mascot, Izzy says she believes the community is excited for...
WTAP
Parkersburg USBC hosts “Top of the ‘Burg” bowling tournament
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today Parkersburg USBC hosted their annual bowling tournament at Emerson lanes. The tournament included adult bowlers and for the first time in years also youth bowlers. “This is the first year in quite a while that we have allowed the youth to bowl. we do have...
WTAP
Obituary: Button, Julie Marie
Julie Marie Button, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 4, 2023. She was born in Pittsfield, MA., the daughter of the late Dwight A. and Julia N. Nelson Merrell. She was co-owner with her husband Button Plumbing and, at one time, had worked as Director of Religious Education at Trinity Episcopal Church. She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Belpre, OH.
WTAP
A Belpre man is dead following a boat fire in Northern Kentucky
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A Belpre man passed away on December 30, 2022, following a boat fire that day in Northern Kentucky. Lonnie Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire. He was 81 years old. Bennett was the longtime owner of Bennett tax service in Belpre and...
WTAP
Obituary: Hendershot, Marjorie Lucille Hall
Marjorie Lucille Hall Hendershot, 93, of Lower Salem, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her residence. She was born on September 18, 1929, in Warner, Ohio, to the late Delmar and Esther Lucille Wunderlich Hall. Marjorie graduated from Salem Liberty High School in 1949 and from Marietta...
WTAP
Obituary: Straight, Ginger D.
Ginger D. Straight, 74, of Belleville, WV. passed away on January 6, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born December 21, 1948, in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Donald Eugene and JoAnn Torrence Moore. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Alderson-Broaddus University in nursing and worked...
WTAP
Those who saw Gretchen Fleming last remember her
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the search for Gretchen Fleming continues, we reached out to one of the bars where she was seen before arriving at the My Way Lounge the night she went missing. Former employees with the Front Row Sports Bar and Grill say that Gretchen was a...
WTAP
Obituary: Still, Charles Anthony
Charles Anthony Still, 49, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 02, 2023, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Alonzo, Rosemary Bubring
Rosemary Bubring Alonzo, 96, of Parkersburg, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at her residence with her devoted friend and caregiver, Jane Frances Hofbauer, by her side. Rosemary was born May 28, 1926, in Shreveport, Louisiana, the only child of the late Oren and Mary Lyle Bubring. She was a devoted daughter. She talked of her parents often and missed them every day.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Investigators check Fleming case lead in Jackson County
RAVENSWOOD — The investigation into the disappearance of Gretchen Fleming extended into Jackson County on Thursday, but Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said there were no new developments to release. “The investigation is continuing, and it’s not uncommon that our detectives are out in the field, following up on...
1 dead, 2 injured in US 35 crash in Putnam County, West Virginia
UPDATE (10:25 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9): Putnam County dispatchers said U.S. 35 reopened at around 10:00 p.m. The southbound lanes had been closed due to the accident. PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died after a crash in Putnam County. According to Putnam County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:08 p.m. […]
WTAP
Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to officials, law enforcement from Parkersburg Police Department were chasing a motorcyclist North on I-77 and then lost the driver Saturday evening. Officials said the chase started in Parkersburg, West Virginia and headed into Ohio, but say the chase has ended. Those are all of...
