Dundalk, MD

Shore News Network

Suitland man arrested for murdering his girlfriend, shooting her multiple times

SUITLAND, MD – Police have arrested a 44-year-old Suitland man in connection with a December 2021 fatal shooting in Camp Springs. Kevin Lorenzo Jackson, 44, is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, 51-year-old Kimberly Page of Capitol Heights. According to police reports, officers responded to the 5000 block of Leah Court at approximately 10:45 p.m. on December 17, 2021. They discovered the victim lying unresponsive in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears the suspect shot the victim during a dispute. Jackson remains in custody in Orange The post Suitland man arrested for murdering his girlfriend, shooting her multiple times appeared first on Shore News Network.
SUITLAND, MD
Daily Voice

Man Passes Out In Car Surrounded By $25K In Drugs, Police In Maryland Say

A Silver Spring man has been arrested on drug charges after a concerned police officer performed a welfare check on him after finding him in a car, authorities say. Raymond Jenkins, 29, was reportedly slouched down in the front seat of a vehicle appearing to need medical attention when he was found by the officer on Friday, Dec. 30 in the 4400 block of Wheeler Road, according to Prince George's County police.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Nottingham MD

Vehicle stolen in Parkville, woman assaulted in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, a red Kia Soul was stolen from the 8200-block of Bon Air Road in Parkville (21234). At just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday, January 6, known...
NOTTINGHAM, MD
fox5ny.com

Maryland man sentenced for murder of mother in 40-year-old cold case

MARYLAND - A man from Maryland has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of a mother of four in a 40-year-old cold case. Howard Jackson Bradberry, Jr., 64, of Laurel, was sentenced Thursday by Howard County Circuit Court Judge Richard Bernhardt after he entered an Alford plea on July 12, 2022, to a charge of second-degree murder in the long-unsolved kidnapping case of Laney Lee McGadney, 28, back in 1982, authorities said.
LAUREL, MD
rockvillenights.com

Police called after assault at bar in Rockville

Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at a bar early Saturday morning. The assault was reported at a bar in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 2:00 AM. That is at Rockville Town Square.
ROCKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police Department search for suspects in murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help identifying homicide suspects. Homicide detectives need your help in locating those responsible for the death of Darius Brockington. Brockington was located murdered on December 26, 2022, in the 2000 block of Falls Road. Anyone with information is...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Found Dead From Stab Wound in Ivy City

A woman was found dead from a stab wound in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, police say. The victim was 36-year-old Jasmine "Star" Mack. Friends of Mack confirmed that she identified as a transgender woman. Officers found Mack while doing a welfare check at the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street NE...
WASHINGTON, DC
WBOC

Federalsburg Police Investigating Sunday Afternoon Shooting

FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Federalsburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. Police say a victim was wounded in the leg and taken by ambulance from the scene. The incident happened at South Main Street and Railroad Avenue near the Marshyhope Creek. A suspect has been identified but...
FEDERALSBURG, MD
Shore News Network

Body of man found inside storage container after neighbors reported foul smell

BALTIMORE, MD – Police officers investigating a suspicious package complaint at a home in the Woodbrook neighborhood of Baltimore found a decomposing body. After receiving reports of a foul smell coming from a storage container on the front porch, neighbors called the police. On January 5, at approximately 1:56 p.m., Western District patrol officers were called to the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue to investigate. Upon their arrival, they located the storage container in front of a vacant home and detected a foul-smelling odor coming from the container. When they opened the container, they found a dead body inside. The The post Body of man found inside storage container after neighbors reported foul smell appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
nbc24.com

Teens, guns and death; an everyday reality in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a span of 48 hours, seven students were victims of gunfire. One of those students, a 16-year-old, died in a mass shooting near Edmondson-Westside High School. Mayor Brandon Scott placed the blame on the Popeye's restaurant for that deadly shooting. A 12-year-old in Anne Arundel...
BALTIMORE, MD

