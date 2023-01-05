Read full article on original website
Suitland man arrested for murdering his girlfriend, shooting her multiple times
SUITLAND, MD – Police have arrested a 44-year-old Suitland man in connection with a December 2021 fatal shooting in Camp Springs. Kevin Lorenzo Jackson, 44, is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, 51-year-old Kimberly Page of Capitol Heights. According to police reports, officers responded to the 5000 block of Leah Court at approximately 10:45 p.m. on December 17, 2021. They discovered the victim lying unresponsive in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears the suspect shot the victim during a dispute. Jackson remains in custody in Orange The post Suitland man arrested for murdering his girlfriend, shooting her multiple times appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Passes Out In Car Surrounded By $25K In Drugs, Police In Maryland Say
A Silver Spring man has been arrested on drug charges after a concerned police officer performed a welfare check on him after finding him in a car, authorities say. Raymond Jenkins, 29, was reportedly slouched down in the front seat of a vehicle appearing to need medical attention when he was found by the officer on Friday, Dec. 30 in the 4400 block of Wheeler Road, according to Prince George's County police.
Man Fights For Life After Sudden Drive-By Baltimore Shooting
A man is fighting for his life after being shot by an unknown group of people while standing on a Baltimore block, authorities say.The 49year-old man was reportedly standing in the 4000 block of Bancroft Road when he shot around 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, according to Baltimore police.The victim was…
Nottingham MD
Vehicle stolen in Parkville, woman assaulted in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, a red Kia Soul was stolen from the 8200-block of Bon Air Road in Parkville (21234). At just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday, January 6, known...
WJLA
Maryland man charged with killing girlfriend in 2021 arrested in Florida: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 44-year-old Maryland man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2021 was arrested last month in Florida, the Prince George's County Police Department says. On Dec. 17, 2021, officers responded to the 5000 block of Leah Court and found 51-year-old Kimberly Page of...
fox5ny.com
Maryland man sentenced for murder of mother in 40-year-old cold case
MARYLAND - A man from Maryland has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of a mother of four in a 40-year-old cold case. Howard Jackson Bradberry, Jr., 64, of Laurel, was sentenced Thursday by Howard County Circuit Court Judge Richard Bernhardt after he entered an Alford plea on July 12, 2022, to a charge of second-degree murder in the long-unsolved kidnapping case of Laney Lee McGadney, 28, back in 1982, authorities said.
rockvillenights.com
Police called after assault at bar in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at a bar early Saturday morning. The assault was reported at a bar in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 2:00 AM. That is at Rockville Town Square.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police Department search for suspects in murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help identifying homicide suspects. Homicide detectives need your help in locating those responsible for the death of Darius Brockington. Brockington was located murdered on December 26, 2022, in the 2000 block of Falls Road. Anyone with information is...
foxbaltimore.com
Body found in storage container on porch of West Baltimore vacant house, ruled homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A call concerning a suspicious package on the front porch of a house in west Baltimore last week led to a gruesome discovery and now, a homicide investigation. The Baltimore Fire Department and the Baltimore Police Department were dispatched to the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue...
NBC Washington
Woman Found Dead From Stab Wound in Ivy City
A woman was found dead from a stab wound in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, police say. The victim was 36-year-old Jasmine "Star" Mack. Friends of Mack confirmed that she identified as a transgender woman. Officers found Mack while doing a welfare check at the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street NE...
WBOC
Federalsburg Police Investigating Sunday Afternoon Shooting
FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Federalsburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. Police say a victim was wounded in the leg and taken by ambulance from the scene. The incident happened at South Main Street and Railroad Avenue near the Marshyhope Creek. A suspect has been identified but...
Felon Who Sold 'Ghost Guns,' Crack Cocaine To Federal Agent In Maryland Gets Decade In Prison
Officials say that a convicted felon is heading back behind bars after being busted selling drugs and illegal “ghost guns” to an undercover agent over the course of several months. Germantown resident Dwight Luis Clarke, 32, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison followed by four...
Wbaltv.com
Police: Officers find stolen handgun in teenager's book bag during traffic stop
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Police confiscated a stolen revolver from a teenager during a traffic stop Sunday morning. Anne Arundel County police said officers stopped a vehicle for a registration violation around 10 a.m. Sunday in the area of Post 40 Road and Crain Highway in Glen Burnie. While...
foxbaltimore.com
49-Year-old man in serious condition after drive-by shooting in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 49-Year-old man is in serious condition after being injured in a drive-by shooting in the Glen neighborhood of northwest Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say at around 4:50 p.m., officers were sent to the 4000 block of Bancroft Road...
Maryland troopers will not be charged for man's death while in custody
A new investigative report from the Maryland Attorney General's Office reveals what led to a man's death while in police custody last January.
Murderer Who Spat On Woman After Road-Rage Killing In Maryland Gets Life Without Parole
A man who spat on his victim after fatally shooting her during a road-rage incident in Maryland will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced for murder, the Baltimore State's Attorney announced.Ricky Raheem Charles, 32, was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 5 to life in prison without …
Body of man found inside storage container after neighbors reported foul smell
BALTIMORE, MD – Police officers investigating a suspicious package complaint at a home in the Woodbrook neighborhood of Baltimore found a decomposing body. After receiving reports of a foul smell coming from a storage container on the front porch, neighbors called the police. On January 5, at approximately 1:56 p.m., Western District patrol officers were called to the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue to investigate. Upon their arrival, they located the storage container in front of a vacant home and detected a foul-smelling odor coming from the container. When they opened the container, they found a dead body inside. The The post Body of man found inside storage container after neighbors reported foul smell appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
DC council member calls for transparency after 13-year-old shot, killed in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 13-year-old by a man who allegedly claimed he saw the teen breaking into cars early Saturday morning. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts says police have not identified or arrested the man who shot the teen, Karon Blake. Watts...
nbc24.com
Teens, guns and death; an everyday reality in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a span of 48 hours, seven students were victims of gunfire. One of those students, a 16-year-old, died in a mass shooting near Edmondson-Westside High School. Mayor Brandon Scott placed the blame on the Popeye's restaurant for that deadly shooting. A 12-year-old in Anne Arundel...
Amid deadly gas station shootings, city councilman pushing to increase safety
While murders and violence chip away at citizens’ sense of safety in Baltimore neighborhoods, when they take place at businesses like we’ve seen in recent weeks, they hurt public safety efforts.
