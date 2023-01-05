Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Coffee and Pike Co. District Attorney to retire and take on new role
(WDHN) — Tom Anderson, district attorney for Coffee and Pike counties, is planning to retire and be appointed as a Supernumerary D.A. The change in status is essentially a retirement from the current position, but with some duties still attached. He can decide whether to accept requests by the governor, Attorney General or Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court to prosecute cases statewide or locally.
Andalusia Star News
Orthopedic Center opens at Mizell Hospital
Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp has announced that Dr. Sean Owen, a specialist in orthopedic surgery, opened the Mizell Orthopedic Center on Dec. 22, 2022, on the second floor of Mizell Memorial Hospital. Dr. Owen is a graduate of the University of California at Davis with a Bachelor of Science...
wtvy.com
Demolition of buildings from downtown Enterprise fire scheduled
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 3 buildings that were damaged as a result of a fire in downtown Enterprise in October are set to be demolished as part of a project beginning Monday. In a press release from the city, the project that starts January 9 will result in the closure of a portion of two downtown roads, South Main Street and West College Street.
wtvy.com
Florida robbery suspect arrested in Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A man suspected in a weekend robbery of a liquor store in Florida was captured by police in Geneva. According to press releases from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Geneva Police Department, deputies and investigators with Holmes County responded to an armed robbery report at State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in Westville, Florida on Saturday, January 7.
wdhn.com
Daughter performs CPR on father for more than 7 minutes; saving his life
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An Ozark woman is being called a hero by her family and friends after her father’s heart stopped on the way to a doctor’s appointment. His daughter jumps into action. John Matthews and his family were getting ready to go to Matthews’ doctor’s...
wtvy.com
Dale County road back open after multi-vehicle wreck
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE 7:36 PM : The roadway is back open. ORIGINAL: A multi-vehicle crash has caused a road closure in Dale County. AL 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34 is currently blocked and will be for an unknown amount of time. The wreck occurred...
WJHG-TV
Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama. Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.
wtvy.com
Police: Would-be robber shot by Andalusia resident
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia police have made an arrest in connection to an attempted robbery investigation. According to the Andalusia Police Department, officers responded to a call on 9th Street Friday night where a victim was reportedly sitting in his vehicle at home when he was approached by a person wearing a mask and carrying a firearm.
wdhn.com
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
wtvy.com
Coffee County crash leads to road closure
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The roadway is back open at this time. A single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer has caused a road closure in Coffee County. Alabama 87 near the 45 mile marker is closed and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. The...
wdhn.com
EXCLUSIVE: Daughter speaks out about father hit by car in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — An awful start to the year for Sara Thompkins who lost her father Jerry Thompkins after he was hit by a car in Enterprise three days before the new year. “I never thought out of all the ways he would pass it would be like...
Late-night wreck kills Alabama man when SUV strikes embankment, state troopers say
An Alabama man was killed late Wednesday night when his SUV overturned and struck an embankment, state police said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, and claimed the life of a Ramer, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 1996 Ford Explorer driven by Aaron Michael Bridges,...
Man allegedly steals gun from car, shoots himself in the leg: Okaloosa Co. deputies
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies arrested a Crestview man on Jan. 4 after he allegedly stole a gun from a vehicle and shot himself in the leg. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Justin McCall, 28, allegedly broke into multiple cars in the Lake Arthur Estates neighbors Jan. 3. On the morning of Jan. 4 […]
Andalusia Star News
Red Level begins area schedule with home sweep of McKenzie
Red Level opened up its varsity area basketball schedule with a pair of wins over rival McKenzie at home and recognized senior Elizabeth Cross for reaching 1,000 career points Thursday night. Varsity Girls: Red Level 55, McKenzie 28. Red Level found its groove from the start and took down area...
