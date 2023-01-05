ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

WMNF Tampa brings Chuck Prophet to Skipper's Smokehouse on Wednesday

By Ray Roa
 4 days ago
Chuck Prophet
Golden State roots-rock mainstay Chuck Prophet is in the other Bay area and touring with a trio that will help the 59-year-old bring to life songs from his latest album, The Land That Time Forgot , which treads familiarly psychedelic, rich songwriting from his Prophet’s storied 37-year-old discography that dates all the way back to his days with Green On Red.


Have Gun, Will Travel's Matt Burke plays a solo set to open the show.

Tickets to see WMNF 88.5-FM's presentation of Chuck Prophet at Skipper's Smokehouse in Tampa on Wednesday, Jan. 11 are on sale now for $20-$25. [event-1]

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

