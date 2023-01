WMNF Tampa brings Chuck Prophet to Skipper's Smokehouse on Wednesday

Chuck Prophet

<a href=https://chuckprophet.bandcamp.com/album/the-land-that-time-forgot rel=nofollow> The Land That Time Forgot by Chuck Prophet </a>

Golden State roots-rock mainstay Chuck Prophet is in the other Bay area and touring with a trio that will help the 59-year-old bring to life songs from his latest album,, which treads familiarly psychedelic, rich songwriting from his Prophet’s storied 37-year-old discography that dates all the way back to his days with Green On Red.Have Gun, Will Travel's Matt Burke plays a solo set to open the show. Tickets to see WMNF 88.5-FM's presentation of Chuck Prophet at Skipper's Smokehouse in Tampa on Wednesday, Jan. 11 are on sale now for $20-$25. [event-1]