WMNF Tampa brings Chuck Prophet to Skipper's Smokehouse on Wednesday
Golden State roots-rock mainstay Chuck Prophet is in the other Bay area and touring with a trio that will help the 59-year-old bring to life songs from his latest album, The Land That Time Forgot , which treads familiarly psychedelic, rich songwriting from his Prophet’s storied 37-year-old discography that dates all the way back to his days with Green On Red.
Have Gun, Will Travel's Matt Burke plays a solo set to open the show.
Tickets to see WMNF 88.5-FM's presentation of Chuck Prophet at Skipper's Smokehouse in Tampa on Wednesday, Jan. 11 are on sale now for $20-$25. [event-1]
