Michigan man shot by motorist during botched carjacking: police
A 27-year-old Michigan man was arrested last week after he was reportedly in a shootout with the owner of a Dodge Charger Hellcat he allegedly attempted to carjack.
5 women arrested for allegedly stealing over $6K of beauty products
Police officers responded to a robbery call at an Ulta beauty store in Texarkana, Arkansas last Wednesday evening. As they approached the scene, the suspects fled by car and led the officers on a high-speed chase, throwing the stolen products out of the car window. The chase went on f0r 70 miles, until the suspects abruptly stopped, allowing officers to make an arrest.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Georgia would-be robber slips on ice while pulling gun, hits head, police say: 'Like a scene from Home Alone'
Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez, 30, was arrested on multiple charges after slipping and hitting his head while allegedly attempting to rob a business on Christmas Day.
A Dollar General clerk is charged with manslaughter after police say he shot and killed an armed robber. The clerk said it was the 6th attempted armed robbery at the store since August.
Dollar stores are frequent targets of armed robbery because of their location in less-affluent areas and heavy use of cash.
Man shot ex-girlfriend 15 times because she didn’t answer his calls, Florida cops say
He told detectives he didn’t regret killing her, according to an arrest affidavit.
Neighbors say suspect accused of raping teen was severely beaten by her family in Detroit
Neighbors said a bloody confrontation in their Detroit neighborhood occurred Tuesday evening after a man accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl was beaten by the victim’s angry family members.
Police find woman, 24, shot to death, toddler unharmed inside car in Joliet alley
JOLIET, Ill (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle in Joliet Sunday morning. A 2-year-old girl was also discovered unharmed in the backseat. Around 12:21 a.m., officers responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street. Upon arrival, they found the woman in the front seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 2-year-old daughter was in the back seat, unharmed.Detectives and evidence technicians were called to the scene and an investigative canvas of the area was completed. A representative from the Will County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. She has been identified as 24-year-old Maya Smith, of Joliet, and an autopsy determined she died of multiple gunshot wounds.Her 2-year-old daughter was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for a precautionary medical evaluation. The child was released to the custody of other family members, police said.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/.
Ex-Funeral Home Owner Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for Selling Body Parts
Megan Hess and her mother have been sentenced in Colorado after revelations of a gruesome scheme.
iheart.com
'Monster' With Filed Teeth Kept Michigan Woman Captive For Weeks
Michigan police have charged a man —who had his teeth filed into sharp points— with multiple felonies after holding a woman captive for several weeks. 36-year-old Michael Barajas kidnapped the 20-year-old victim and took her to a dilapidated home, according to a Facebook video posted by Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson. There, he tied her to a matress, screwed the windows shut and locked the doors. Over the course of the next three weeks, the woman was raped by multiple men.
Indiana Man Allegedly Bragged About Stabbing Victim ‘In the Face So Hard the Knife Got Stuck’ During Cold Case Double Murder
Noele Renee Trice, 25, and Bryan Keith Lash, 29, were repeatedly stabbed to death inside their Indiana home in June 2017. For years, Fort Wayne police were flummoxed. Now, law enforcement officials say the couple’s long-elusive killer has finally been caught. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by...
Police dealing with rash of steering wheel thefts in Metro Detroit
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's one crime growing in popularity in the Metro Detroit area. Steering wheel thefts. Police say drivers are walking out to their cars to find their steering wheels stolen. "The metro Detroit area has seen a substantial increase in steering wheel thefts," said Corporal Dan Bartok of the Dearborn police. The thefts have grown popular since the start of the pandemic. According to Bartok, they've seen an increase in incidents. "We've seen around 200 steering wheel thefts, and that's over the last two years," Bartok said. In March, Detroit Police shared a video showing a thief stealing a steering wheel in...
MSP drug bust in Detroit leads to arrests of suspects linked to multiple overdoses across Metro Detroit
A major drug bust in Detroit has led to the arrest of two people believed to be responsible for causing multiple drug overdoses across Metro Detroit.
3 women wanted for stealing $150K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty stores in Metro Detroit
Felony charges have been filed and arrest warrants issued for three women accused of robbing Ulta Beauty locations across Metro Detroit – getting away with around $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances.
Police: Jackson area doctor found dead in pond near his home
The Blackman-Leoni Public Safety Department said on their Facebook page that divers recovered the body of Dr. Bolek Payan, a doctor of psychiatry at at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, from a pond near his home around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
MSP detectives seize money, fentanyl disguised as oxycodone from suspect in St. Clair County
A Macomb Township resident is awaiting charges after Michigan State Police made a big drug bust to start the new year during a traffic stop in St. Clair County.
Body discovered in shallow grave behind Detroit home after utility worker sees fingers stinking out of the ground
Detroit police and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials are continuing to investigate after a body was discovered buried in the back of a home on Detroit’s east side on Wednesday afternoon.
A missing kidnapped baby was found in a stolen car's back seat hours after the suspect's arrest
Sgts. Shawn Anderson and Richard El of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found baby Kason Thomass in the parking lot of a Papa John's.
2 brothers fatally shot by cousin who then tuned gun on himself, Detroit police say
Two brothers are dead after they were shot by their cousin, who then killed himself, following a family argument on Monday afternoon, Detroit police said.
Suspects in Downriver gas station theft helps investigation after they tried to cash stolen lotto tickets
Deputies were able to identify one of two suspects accused of breaking into and robbing a Downriver gas station last month after the alleged thieves attempted to cash in stolen lotto tickets.
