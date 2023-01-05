ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

5 women arrested for allegedly stealing over $6K of beauty products

Police officers responded to a robbery call at an Ulta beauty store in Texarkana, Arkansas last Wednesday evening. As they approached the scene, the suspects fled by car and led the officers on a high-speed chase, throwing the stolen products out of the car window. The chase went on f0r 70 miles, until the suspects abruptly stopped, allowing officers to make an arrest.
TEXARKANA, AR
Police find woman, 24, shot to death, toddler unharmed inside car in Joliet alley

JOLIET, Ill (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle in Joliet Sunday morning. A 2-year-old girl was also discovered unharmed in the backseat. Around 12:21 a.m., officers responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street. Upon arrival, they found the woman in the front seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 2-year-old daughter was in the back seat, unharmed.Detectives and evidence technicians were called to the scene and an investigative canvas of the area was completed. A representative from the Will County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. She has been identified as 24-year-old Maya Smith, of Joliet, and an autopsy determined she died of multiple gunshot wounds.Her 2-year-old daughter was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for a precautionary medical evaluation. The child was released to the custody of other family members, police said.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/.
JOLIET, IL
'Monster' With Filed Teeth Kept Michigan Woman Captive For Weeks

Michigan police have charged a man —who had his teeth filed into sharp points— with multiple felonies after holding a woman captive for several weeks. 36-year-old Michael Barajas kidnapped the 20-year-old victim and took her to a dilapidated home, according to a Facebook video posted by Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson. There, he tied her to a matress, screwed the windows shut and locked the doors. Over the course of the next three weeks, the woman was raped by multiple men.
FLINT, MI
Police dealing with rash of steering wheel thefts in Metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's one crime growing in popularity in the Metro Detroit area. Steering wheel thefts. Police say drivers are walking out to their cars to find their steering wheels stolen. "The metro Detroit area has seen a substantial increase in steering wheel thefts," said Corporal Dan Bartok of the Dearborn police. The thefts have grown popular since the start of the pandemic. According to Bartok, they've seen an increase in incidents. "We've seen around 200 steering wheel thefts, and that's over the last two years," Bartok said. In March, Detroit Police shared a video showing a thief stealing a steering wheel in...
DEARBORN, MI

