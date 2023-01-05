Read full article on original website
Gov. Reynolds to deliver Condition of State Tuesday
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Adel, Iowa. Reynolds will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1, GOP congressional leaders announced Tuesday. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Minnesota elections chief seeks to make voting even easier
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s chief elections officer called on state lawmakers Monday to make it easier for residents to vote while protecting elections officials from threats and intimidation. Key elements of Secretary of State Steve Simon’s agenda are included in an elections package that fellow Democrats...
Ex-North Carolina Rep. Cawthorn says he’s moved to Florida
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has moved to Florida, according to his recent social media post. Cawthorn, a Republican from Henderson County, officially left Congress last week, months after he lost his GOP primary to Chuck Edwards, the eventual 11th District general election winner.
Oklahoma prison officials: Pastor can’t be in death chamber
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A death row inmate in Oklahoma who is scheduled to be executed on Thursday cannot have his spiritual advisor with him inside the execution chamber because of the minister’s history of anti-death penalty activism, including an arrest, the Department of Corrections said Monday. Scott...
Local people react to the possibility of marijuana legalization
(ABC 6 News) – In the first week of the 2023 legislative session, many house DFL lawmakers have introduced a bill to legalize marijuana in Minnesota. With democrats having control of both chambers, many believe the legalization of marijuana is a real possibility. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has also voiced his support for the bill.
Hearing sought for man facing execution who claims innocence
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for a Missouri man scheduled to be executed next month are seeking a new hearing, citing sworn statements they call “clear and convincing evidence” that he didn’t kill his girlfriend and her three children. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die...
Poisoned eagles found near suburban Twin Cities landfill released into the wild
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — University of Minnesota officials have released a half-dozen bald eagles found poisoned near the Twin Cities back into the wild. Minnesota Public Radio reported that 11 eagles were found poisoned near a landfill in suburban Inver Grove Heights in early December. The university’s raptor center determined...
Police chief: 6-year-old student fired handgun that wounded Virginia teacher while she was teaching class
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police chief: 6-year-old student fired handgun that wounded Virginia teacher while she was teaching class. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Rain to persist as storm weary Californians face evacuations
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The latest in a relentless string of storms slammed California on Monday, swamping roads, battering coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. The National Weather Service said rain was...
St. Charles police investigating after graffiti threat found in school
(ABC 6 News) – The St. Charles police department is investigating after graffiti found in one of the school’s bathrooms included a threat of school violence. The department received a report Monday from the St. Charles High School regarding a graffiti that included a threat of school violence geared towards this Friday, January 13.
