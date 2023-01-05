ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Gov. Reynolds to deliver Condition of State Tuesday

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Adel, Iowa. Reynolds will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1, GOP congressional leaders announced Tuesday. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
IOWA STATE
Minnesota elections chief seeks to make voting even easier

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s chief elections officer called on state lawmakers Monday to make it easier for residents to vote while protecting elections officials from threats and intimidation. Key elements of Secretary of State Steve Simon’s agenda are included in an elections package that fellow Democrats...
MINNESOTA STATE
Ex-North Carolina Rep. Cawthorn says he’s moved to Florida

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has moved to Florida, according to his recent social media post. Cawthorn, a Republican from Henderson County, officially left Congress last week, months after he lost his GOP primary to Chuck Edwards, the eventual 11th District general election winner.
FLORIDA STATE
Oklahoma prison officials: Pastor can’t be in death chamber

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A death row inmate in Oklahoma who is scheduled to be executed on Thursday cannot have his spiritual advisor with him inside the execution chamber because of the minister’s history of anti-death penalty activism, including an arrest, the Department of Corrections said Monday. Scott...
MCALESTER, OK
Local people react to the possibility of marijuana legalization

(ABC 6 News) – In the first week of the 2023 legislative session, many house DFL lawmakers have introduced a bill to legalize marijuana in Minnesota. With democrats having control of both chambers, many believe the legalization of marijuana is a real possibility. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has also voiced his support for the bill.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hearing sought for man facing execution who claims innocence

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for a Missouri man scheduled to be executed next month are seeking a new hearing, citing sworn statements they call “clear and convincing evidence” that he didn’t kill his girlfriend and her three children. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die...
JENNINGS, MO
Rain to persist as storm weary Californians face evacuations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The latest in a relentless string of storms slammed California on Monday, swamping roads, battering coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. The National Weather Service said rain was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
St. Charles police investigating after graffiti threat found in school

(ABC 6 News) – The St. Charles police department is investigating after graffiti found in one of the school’s bathrooms included a threat of school violence. The department received a report Monday from the St. Charles High School regarding a graffiti that included a threat of school violence geared towards this Friday, January 13.
SAINT CHARLES, MN

