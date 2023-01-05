Read full article on original website
You’re Saving Money at The Pump Yakima
While prices are high they're down 5.4 cents per gallon if you're buying gas in Yakima Monday. GasBuddy says the average price of gas is $3.52 per gallon Monday. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 20.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 31.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. If you purchase diesel GasBuddy say the national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.64 per gallon.
Yakima Pub Has a Taste of St. Louis with Toasted Ravioli
I love to travel and, even more-so, I love to try regional foods. These are foods you don't know of, haven't heard of or typically are aware of outside of any specific region. For instance, most people outside of Yakima or maybe eastern Washington have never heard of cheese zombies or fry bread. I know; shocking.
How You Feeling Yakima? Flu and COVID Cases Rising
Yakima health officials say with respiratory illnesses widespread throughout Yakima County, the Yakima Health District is urging community members to get a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster. Health officials say Yakima County is currently seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. They blame the increase on recent holidays, gatherings, and related travel.
Eastern Washington Commuter Greeted with Four-Legged Friends on Freeway
Whenever I'm driving anywhere, especially in Washington, I'm so much of a 'ooh, look at the deer!' kind of person. Deer, elk, goats, cows -- any living creature I point it out to whoever is in the car with me so we can both be excited to see a thing.
Calls For Safer Greenway After Yakima Drowning
The Executive Director of the Yakima Greenway says there's no plan to create more safety along the pathway after the accidental drowning of a 4-year-old Yakima boy. The body of Lucian Mungia was found in the Yakima River at Parker last week. He'd been missing since September 10. He was last seen by his father in the play area of Sarge Hubbard Park before he vanished and apparently fell into the river. The park is surrounded by bodies of water.
The Nearest ‘In And Out Burger’ from Yakima Might be Closer Than you Think
In-N-Out Burger is a famous burger chain well beloved by those mostly in California where they don't know what a proper burger is supposed to look or taste like. There is something fun about trying new foods that are well known in some regions and practically unheard of in others. Places like Steak and Shake, Shake Shack, Whataburger and, of course, In-N-Out Burger. Their super fast service is a favorite by so many but how far would you go to experience this for yourself? Well, though they're based in California, there are a couple locations closer to use than that.
Want to Be a Police Officer? Yakima Police Are Waiting For You
Police officials all around the state say 2022 was a struggle to fill the ranks of departments because of a number of factors including laws in the state that limit the actions of the officers. Recruiting Officer Hayley Myers works to attract new officers and officers who transfer from other areas or lateral officers.
It’s a Day to Say Thank You to Yakima Police Officers
It's a day to show your appreciation for police officers on this Monday. It's National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. It's a great time to show how much you appreciate the work the officers do every day. Officers throughout country have been criticized over the last 5 years for a variety of issues and that's made it tough to find people who want to become future officers. Yakima Officers say a majority of people they deal with support their work. Capt. Jay Seely says people in Yakima show their appreciation every day and they have for many years.
THE MLK DAY 2023 CELEBRATION BEGINS IN YAKIMA: Community Events [LIST]
THE MLK DAY 2023 CELEBRATION BEGINS IN YAKIMA: Community Events [LIST]. Another year has come and gone and it is time once again to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. MONDAY, JANUARY 9TH. Food Drive Begins. This is the 20th year of the Lee Padgett Food Drive....
How Poor Are We? On Average, Is Yakima’s Income Below Middle Class?
With the whole world in a "now hiring" status, it has led me to ask, where did the workforce go? Did they all find better jobs? Were they let go for disciplinary reasons, or just like the economy, the workplaces went in the dumps? Is it still a result of the pandemic? Are that many people doing well enough that they don't need to work? With so many positions needing people and minimum wage moving up to $15 an hour, what's "well off" anymore?
Bring These Amazing Food Trucks Options to Yakima City Streets
I was watching one of those food documentaries on Netflix. I couldn't tell you which one because there are a thousand of them all with similar names. In the show they were covering different food trucks from different towns including Portland, Oregon. The more I was watching, the more I was realizing Yakima has a decent food truck selection when you can find them pop up at local events or taprooms or where ever they may happen to be. I like what we have but wouldn't mind seeing these ideas in a food truck as well right here in our town.
Yakima Health Officials Say COVID Testing Is Almost Over
Remember when you couldn't drive around Yakima without spotting a COVID-19 testing site? Now more than 2 years later testing sites are a rarity. And officials at the Yakima Health District say the community COVID-19 test site operated byYakima Valley Memorial, Signal Health, and the University of Washington at 1211 N 16th Avenue will close on January 28.
Happy World Hypnotism Day! Hypnosis In Yakima, Does It Work Or Just A Stage Show?
You’re getting sleepy, very sleepy. You feel relaxed, so very relaxed. You’re now going to think back to a time when you were happier. May 2nd, 2008. The first Iron Man movie is being released and you are so filled with joy and excitement. Okay, so that might be my happy time, but what about you? When was the last time you were able to feel and remember so much joy and excitement? To have your nerves and senses calmed, and all and all felt relaxed and rejuvenated? Hypnotism is a practice that can achieve just that and so much more.
6 Places Yakima Recommends To Get A Haircut
The old saying, “new year, new you,” has been thrown around so much that many people don’t even believe it, not only in their friends but in themselves. So, let’s add a new twist to it. How about “new year, new DO” as in a hair-do?
Help Man’s Best Friend! Yakima Humane Society Food, Toy & Supply Drive
Now the holiday season is over, many think the giving season is over too. You know, it’s not! The Yakima Humane Society is just one of those organizations that could use your help! Especially for a place that does so much for so many and asks so little. They...
Beat The Snow & See A Show! 14 Events & Concerts in Yakima & PNW To Check Out
I know I’m not alone when I say I’m sick of the snow and am starting to get cabin fever. Luckily the New Year brings a slew of new shows and events to the Pacific Northwest. Whether you’re ready to get out and bang your head to a concert or kick back and enjoy a Broadway play in your hometown, there are plenty of events this month.
Yakima Man, No Baking Experience, Doesn’t Burn House Down!
So, I don’t claim to be a chef. In fact, although I claim to be a “jack of all trades, master of none”, I pretty much draw the line at anything that’s not a Bar-B-Que. or tacos. Because to quote the Robot Chicken caricature of former president George W. Bush, “Tacos rule!” My mother-in-law’s birthday was this weekend, and my wife promised her homemade cupcakes. So what happened when Wifey got stuck working late? I donned her apron and got to work! (IF this article does well enough, my next one will include a picture of me in her apron… and maybe a wig).
