Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania raising prices at all state liquor stores

By Bill Shannon
 4 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — As prices have been going up for everything from gasoline to eggs, another price hike is about to hit your wallets in Pennsylvania at all “Fine Wine and Good Spirits” stores

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will be raising prices on various items across the state stores beginning January 15. The 4% increase will hit more than 3,500 products being sold, the PLCB said.

This price hike follows a recent trend for 2023 after tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the PA gas tax both increased with the new year.

While it sounds like 3,500 products is a lot — because it is — there’s plenty that won’t see a price hike, including special orders and clearance items.

Exceptions to this price increase include:

  • Roughly 5,600 one-time buys (seasonal and luxury items)
  • 2,700 items on clearance
  • 100 PA Proud items in 10 or fewer Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores
  • Special Order products
  • 397 items on sale in the month of January, which will remain on sale, then undergo the same price increase on each item’s regular pricing effective January 30.

In a statement, a spokesperson with the PLCB said the following:

“These increases will allow the PLCB to generate revenues needed to offset annual 8% increases in operating costs over the last four years, plus projected cost increases in the current year, related to personnel, distribution, leases, and credit card fees, among others.”

The PLCB said that other than passing along vendor increases, this is the first time since 2019 that they’ve opted to increase prices overall like this.

Comments / 135

BrianBoss78
4d ago

how surprising, all three liquor control board members nominated by democrats, the chairman is former congressman Tim Holden a Democrat, and the Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores are unionized by the same union I'm in the UFCW, which bends over backwards to get them good contracts ....part of the reason for the price increases according to the article are operating costs such as payroll....just Democrats scratching each others backs and hosing everyone else as usual

Reply(27)
40
jspa321
3d ago

In 1936 the 10% Johnstown Flood Tax was added to all liquor and wine sales. Since then, the tax has been increased two times and it now sits at 18%. When you buy alcohol in PA, there is a 30% markup on the product, 18% Johnstown Flood Tax, 6% State Tax AND $1 Handling Fee per bottle added to the price. A large bottle of Baileys in Ohio is $20 cheaper in Ohio... A large bottle of Kahlua is $10 cheaper in Ohio... REPEAL THE JOHNSTOWN FLOOD TAX!

Reply(3)
8
shawn
4d ago

PA laws and COVID changed the way people drink for sure.People drink at home more.When I moved into town in 1984 there were 6 bars and two clubs and liquor store.As of today there is no liquor store or bar for at least 10 miles.The laws here are set up to eliminate small rural saloons.Not worth their time anymore and a hassle.Sales go down,prices go up

Reply(6)
6
