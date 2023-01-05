ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeville community marks slain football star’s 21st birthday

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Remembering what would have been the 21st birthday for a former Lowcountry football star, his family, friends and community came together on Saturday to celebrate his life. Lavel Davis Jr. was one of the three University of Virginia football players killed on Nov. 13 in a...
This South Carolina City Is One of the Most Romantic in the USA

Are you looking to spice some things up this year? A nice romantic getaway should be high up there on the list. There are tons of romantic countries around the world, but you can also stay pretty local. The United States has many romantic cities that you should visit whenever you’re looking for a getaway.
Duathlon run-bike-run race returns to Laurel Hill County Park Jan. 14

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — On January 14, Charleston County Parks will host the annual off-road Duathlon on the trails of Laurel Hill County Par. The race features a two-mile run followed by a seven-mile bike ride with a two-mile run as the finale. It is hosted by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission in partnership with Anne Moore Endurance Coaching.
Restaurant Week coming to Charleston this Thursday | LIST

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Get ready! Restaurant Week is just days away, and over 40 eateries are on this edition's list. That's more than 40 different restaurants to enjoy over an 11-day period at a discounted price!. Steak, seafood, or classic southern – there's something for everyone to enjoy...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Veteran stops in Charleston on 4k mile kayak & bike trek to raise funds for veterans

A veteran from New York is completing a 4,000-mile kayak and bike round-trip journey to raise awareness and funds for veterans suffering from PTSD. 22 veteran suicides each day is an alarming statistic. Army veteran Jimmy Thomas is addressing this issue through his 4,000-mile round-trip journey from Glenville, New York, to Key West, Florida, by kayak and back again by bicycle; he will be passing through Charleston on Saturday, Jan. 7.
David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
Private equity adds another piece at Port of Charleston

Middle-market private equity firm NOVA Infrastructure announced the acquisition of port services provider ATS Logistics. Based in Charleston, South Carolina, ATS is touted as the biggest drayage provider by volume serving the Port of Charleston. Its network includes 205,000 square feet of warehouse space, where it performs cross-docking, transloading and other distribution services. The company also boasts the only centralized examination station for customs clearance at the port.
Town of Summerville creating Urban Forestry Plan

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville is known for its beautiful flowers and trees, but as development continues, leaders in Flowertown are working to keep that natural charm. City officials are creating an Urban Forestry Master Plan and are seeking public input. Residents can provide their feedback through a survey...
Colleton Councilman Gene Whetsell passes away after illness

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Beloved Colleton County Councilman and one of the original Fire-Rescue Commissioners and Vice Chairman, Gene Whetsell, passed away Thursday night. Whetsell died in his home from a long-time illness. Colleton County Councilman Phillip Taylor's statement reads:. "There is no question that the late Mr....
I 26 East closed at Ashley Phosphate

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — According to the North Charleston Police Department, I-26 Eastbound at the 209-mile marker is closed. The closure is due to due to an overturned semi. Authorities are asking drivers to plan accordingly. Two lanes of traffic are now open but the exit ramp is...
GCSO searching for runaway 15-year-old from Pawleys Island

PAWLEY ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a runaway 15-year-old out of the Pawleys Island community. Matthew Henry ran away from his home on Old Cedar Loop, deputies said. He was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. He was noticed not to be in his room as of 5 a.m. Sunday.
Crash that closed I-26 Ashley Phosphate exit cleared

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash Saturday afternoon that closed an exit ramp along I-26 in the North Charleston area has been cleared. Troopers say the Ashley Phosphate Road/Ladson exit at mile marker 209 was closed. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash, reported at 1:08 p.m. does...
Charleston police investigating West Ashley shooting incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon. Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident. A reporter with Live 5 News is on...
Who is Creighton Waters?

Creighton Waters is the chief prosecutor for the state’s grand jury and is the lead attorney prosecuting Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh, the disbarred lawyer from Hampton County, is charged with the murders of his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul. Waters has worked for the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office...
