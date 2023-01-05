Read full article on original website
WJCL
Inspirational Beaufort teen Anderson Jones gifted trip to National Championship
LOS ANGELES — His strength and determination serving as inspiration. “Something can happen to you, but you can’t let it define your future,” says Anderson Jones. “This was a bad situation at first, but it brought me this opportunity.”. Last summer, Beaufort’s Anderson Jones suffered severe...
FOX Carolina
Ridgeville community marks slain football star’s 21st birthday
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Remembering what would have been the 21st birthday for a former Lowcountry football star, his family, friends and community came together on Saturday to celebrate his life. Lavel Davis Jr. was one of the three University of Virginia football players killed on Nov. 13 in a...
country1037fm.com
This South Carolina City Is One of the Most Romantic in the USA
Are you looking to spice some things up this year? A nice romantic getaway should be high up there on the list. There are tons of romantic countries around the world, but you can also stay pretty local. The United States has many romantic cities that you should visit whenever you’re looking for a getaway.
abcnews4.com
Duathlon run-bike-run race returns to Laurel Hill County Park Jan. 14
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — On January 14, Charleston County Parks will host the annual off-road Duathlon on the trails of Laurel Hill County Par. The race features a two-mile run followed by a seven-mile bike ride with a two-mile run as the finale. It is hosted by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission in partnership with Anne Moore Endurance Coaching.
abcnews4.com
BCSD to host spring Teacher Recruitment Fair in March ahead of 2023-24 school year
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County School District is hosting its annual Teacher Recruitment Fair this spring at Cane Bay High School in an effort to rally prospective teachers who are available to start teaching in August 2023. The event will take place on March 11 from...
abcnews4.com
Restaurant Week coming to Charleston this Thursday | LIST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Get ready! Restaurant Week is just days away, and over 40 eateries are on this edition's list. That's more than 40 different restaurants to enjoy over an 11-day period at a discounted price!. Steak, seafood, or classic southern – there's something for everyone to enjoy...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
abcnews4.com
Veteran stops in Charleston on 4k mile kayak & bike trek to raise funds for veterans
A veteran from New York is completing a 4,000-mile kayak and bike round-trip journey to raise awareness and funds for veterans suffering from PTSD. 22 veteran suicides each day is an alarming statistic. Army veteran Jimmy Thomas is addressing this issue through his 4,000-mile round-trip journey from Glenville, New York, to Key West, Florida, by kayak and back again by bicycle; he will be passing through Charleston on Saturday, Jan. 7.
U.S. shows off chilling warfighting capabilities with aircraft launch
"Every day, we are learning new lessons that we want to apply in combat." The post U.S. shows off chilling warfighting capabilities with aircraft launch appeared first on Talker.
David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
freightwaves.com
Private equity adds another piece at Port of Charleston
Middle-market private equity firm NOVA Infrastructure announced the acquisition of port services provider ATS Logistics. Based in Charleston, South Carolina, ATS is touted as the biggest drayage provider by volume serving the Port of Charleston. Its network includes 205,000 square feet of warehouse space, where it performs cross-docking, transloading and other distribution services. The company also boasts the only centralized examination station for customs clearance at the port.
abcnews4.com
2022 saw large increase in labor trafficking in South Carolina, report shows
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County ranked as the No. 2 county in South Carolina for total human-trafficking cases in 2022, Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Monday during a press conference at the State House. The other four counties included Greenville (1), Richland (3), Horry (4) and Spartanburg...
abcnews4.com
Town of Summerville creating Urban Forestry Plan
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville is known for its beautiful flowers and trees, but as development continues, leaders in Flowertown are working to keep that natural charm. City officials are creating an Urban Forestry Master Plan and are seeking public input. Residents can provide their feedback through a survey...
abcnews4.com
Colleton Councilman Gene Whetsell passes away after illness
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Beloved Colleton County Councilman and one of the original Fire-Rescue Commissioners and Vice Chairman, Gene Whetsell, passed away Thursday night. Whetsell died in his home from a long-time illness. Colleton County Councilman Phillip Taylor's statement reads:. "There is no question that the late Mr....
abcnews4.com
Charleston County School District to resume search for superintendent on Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County School District will resume their search for a new superintendent on Monday, more than one year after superintendent Gerrita Postlewait resigned. The matter is scheduled to be discussed at the district’s Committee of the Whole meeting at 5:15 p.m. That’s all...
abcnews4.com
I 26 East closed at Ashley Phosphate
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — According to the North Charleston Police Department, I-26 Eastbound at the 209-mile marker is closed. The closure is due to due to an overturned semi. Authorities are asking drivers to plan accordingly. Two lanes of traffic are now open but the exit ramp is...
abcnews4.com
GCSO searching for runaway 15-year-old from Pawleys Island
PAWLEY ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a runaway 15-year-old out of the Pawleys Island community. Matthew Henry ran away from his home on Old Cedar Loop, deputies said. He was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. He was noticed not to be in his room as of 5 a.m. Sunday.
live5news.com
Crash that closed I-26 Ashley Phosphate exit cleared
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash Saturday afternoon that closed an exit ramp along I-26 in the North Charleston area has been cleared. Troopers say the Ashley Phosphate Road/Ladson exit at mile marker 209 was closed. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash, reported at 1:08 p.m. does...
live5news.com
Charleston police investigating West Ashley shooting incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon. Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident. A reporter with Live 5 News is on...
FOX Carolina
Who is Creighton Waters?
Creighton Waters is the chief prosecutor for the state’s grand jury and is the lead attorney prosecuting Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh, the disbarred lawyer from Hampton County, is charged with the murders of his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul. Waters has worked for the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office...
