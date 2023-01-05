ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Entrance fee–free dates for Hawaii National Parks

By Kaile Hunt
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) – With the start of every New Year millions of people pledge to get outside more and visit national parks.

Hawaii is home to a couple of national parks and throughout the year they offer entrance fee-free dates.

This means on certain dates you can head to your closest national park and enjoy all it has to offer for free!

On five days in 2023, all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone. This includes Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The National Parks Service always encourages people to get outside and explore what nature has to offer.

Typically on holidays, day of commemoration or celebration the National Parks Service will open parks up for free.

Entrance fee–free dates:

  • January 16 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
  • April 22 – First Day of National Park Week
  • August 4 – Great American Outdoors Day
  • September 23 – National Public Lands Day
  • November 11 – Veterans Day

For more information about these entrance-free dates head to the National Park Service’s website .

HAWAII STATE
