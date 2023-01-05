ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
95.3 The Bear

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Taylor Swift confirms she is currently rehearsing for the ‘Eras’ tour

Taylor Swift has confirmed that rehearsals for her ‘Eras’ tour are underway. Swift mentioned this, seemingly in passing, on her Instagram story on Thursday (January 5), Billboard reports. The singer said she was “taking a break from tour rehearsal” to tell fans about a 12-hour flash sale of exclusive digital copies of her latest album ‘Midnights’, which included bonus “behind the song” material for four of the album’s tracks.
GEORGIA STATE
95.3 The Bear

The Chicks Announce 2023 Las Vegas Residency

The Chicks are the latest country act to book an extended stay in Vegas. The country trio have announced a six-date Las Vegas residency for May 2023, set to take place at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. "Finally getting to play live in 2022 left us hungry...
LAS VEGAS, NV
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy