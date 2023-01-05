ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

'Total loss': Vacant home destroyed in fire

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews have determined a home to be a total loss after a fire consumed the building Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, fire crews were called to the intersection of North Jersey Street and East Third Street for a house fire. Crews on the scene began searching the building, however, fire conditions quickly deteriorated, and firefighters were forced to evacuate ahead of an imminent collapse.

Fire officials say there were no known injuries in the blaze, however, they were unable to search the entire building. The building was reported to be vacant at the time.

Crews remained on the scene for approximately three and a half hours and a second alarm was called. The cause for the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DFD Fire investigations Unit at 937-333-TIPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

