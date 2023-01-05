Suspect accused of shooting Nashville man inside rental vehicle surrenders to police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man in a rental vehicle in December surrendered to police on Friday night.

Gregory Wilson, 31, is wanted for the death of Julius Sanford. The 28-year-old was shot and killed in a rental vehicle in the 1400 block of County Hospital Road around 11:50 a.m. on Dec. 26 .

Metro police say Sanford was shot in the chest following an altercation with Wilson inside the rental vehicle.

Sanford was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died later that evening.

Officials say Wilson got out of the vehicle and fled the scene of the shooting. On Jan.5, Metro police issued a warrant for his arrest charging him with criminal homicide.

Wilson surrendered on the outstanding warrant Friday night at the Downtown Detention Center. He remains in Metro Jail on a $500,000 bond.

