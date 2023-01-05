Two early Friday morning searches result in arrests in Waterloo, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 20 year old Chistopher Lake was arrested on charges of Reckless Use of a Firearm. He was wanted in connection to a shooting that damaged a home back on June 28th. Lake was already awaiting trial for leading police on a chase that ended when he hit a light pole. Police found a gun in his waistband on that occasion. He also was awaiting trial after a search of his home in 2021 found marijuana and a gun. Another search carried out Friday morning resulted in the arrest of 18 year old Quatez Hill-Watson. That search found an AR-15 that was stolen out of Cedar Falls, as well as another firearm and marijuana. Hill-Watson was charged with fourth degree Theft and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO