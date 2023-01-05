Read full article on original website
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Another Semi Rollover in Delaware
Another semi rolled over in Delaware on Monday – at the same intersection as last week’s accident. The Iowa State Patrol says it happened Monday morning at Highway 38 and Main Street when the driver was trying to negotiate the corner. The State Patrol says the City of...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Central City restaurant suffers significant damage
x1071.com
Four Year Old From Platteville Injured In Crash in Dubuque
A 4 year old child from Platteville was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dubuque. The 4 year old was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment. According to Dubuque police, the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Central Avenue and 26th Street. Police say 48 year old Jennifer Gibson of Dubuque was southbound on Central Avenue and was slowing for stopped traffic ahead of her when a southbound vehicle driven by 49 year old Craig Hefel of Holy Cross, Iowa, struck the rear of Gibson’s vehicle. The child was a passenger in Gibson’s vehicle. Hefel was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle and driving while suspended.
One injured in UTV rollover accident
An Erie, IL man is at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics recovering from potentially life-threatening injuries after a UTV accident yesterday. Whiteside County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Gaulrapp Road and Elston Road in rural Erie on Sunday, January 8 at about 1:42 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash with injuries. An […]
Mix 94.7 KMCH
New DBQ Airline on Hold
UPDATE: LeClaire woman injured in crash on I-80
UPDATE, January 9, 4:43 p.m. A LeClaire woman was among the injured in Sunday’s crash on Interstate 80 between mile markers 246-249 near Iowa City on Sunday, January 8. According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, Megan Ramirez, age 47, received unknown injuries in the incident. Two others, David Mosinski, age 57 of […]
kwayradio.com
Drug & Gun Arrests
Two early Friday morning searches result in arrests in Waterloo, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 20 year old Chistopher Lake was arrested on charges of Reckless Use of a Firearm. He was wanted in connection to a shooting that damaged a home back on June 28th. Lake was already awaiting trial for leading police on a chase that ended when he hit a light pole. Police found a gun in his waistband on that occasion. He also was awaiting trial after a search of his home in 2021 found marijuana and a gun. Another search carried out Friday morning resulted in the arrest of 18 year old Quatez Hill-Watson. That search found an AR-15 that was stolen out of Cedar Falls, as well as another firearm and marijuana. Hill-Watson was charged with fourth degree Theft and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver.
KCRG.com
Stove House Family Restaurant sustained significant damage following Saturday night fire
KCRG.com
One dead in shooting in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said a shooting killed one person on Sunday night in southwest Cedar Rapids. Officers responded to a call at 7:22 p.m. to the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard after receiving reports of someone shot. Officers found a vehicle off the road in the 5600...
superhits106.com
2 hurt when driver strikes 2 parked vehicles in Dubuque
Police say two people were injured when a driver crashed into two parked vehicles Wednesday in Dubuque. 76 year old Royal Hughes and his passenger, 76 year old Joyce Hughes, both of Dubuque, were taken to a local hospital after a crash. Dubuque police said Royal Hughes was driving east on Tomahawk Drive around 12:15pm when he lost control of his vehicle and it struck the parked vehicles. Royal Hughes was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
KCRG.com
Drunk driver injures self, other driver in Dubuque crash
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday night at approximately 8:01 pm, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of a crash involving two vehicles near Pennsylvania Ave and NW Arterial. Investigators say 58-year-old David Degroff was northbound on NW Arterial when he started to make a left turn from the...
KCRG.com
I-80 crash leaves two dead
Popular Cookie Franchise To Open Cedar Falls Location
Last year, we saw a popular cookie shop open its very first location in the Cedar Valley. It looks like the company will be expanding to Cedar Falls as well. In mid November of 2022, Crumbl Cookies opened a storefront in Waterloo. Located at 1503 Flammang Drive, the same team behind this Waterloo storefront have plans to open yet another spot in the Cedar Valley.
15-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa results in two deaths
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A crash involving 15 vehicles on I-80 near Iowa City resulted in the deaths of two people early Sunday morning. At around 5:40 a.m. law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a car crash near mile markers 246 and 249 in the westbound lanes of I-80. According to the Iowa State […]
KCRG.com
Eastbound lanes reopened, but westbound lanes closed on I-80 near Iowa Highway 1 after crash
KCRG.com
Dubuque Regional Airport postpones Avelo Airlines debut
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police identify fatal shooting victim
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police confirmed the person who died after being shot on Sunday night is 22-year-old Mohamed Tawfik, of Cedar Rapids. The shooting happened in the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard. Police responded to the area at about 7:22 p.m. Officers found a vehicle off the road...
KCRG.com
Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 9:31 am, Anamosa Police received a report from a concerned citizen that a friend came into contact with an unknown substance inside a folded $1 bill. The dollar was turned over to local law enforcement and authorities determined the substance to be fentanyl.
homegrowniowan.com
Rime ice vs. hoarfrost in Iowa
Freezing fog painted a pretty picture in Iowa this morning, but also created icy roads that, tragically, likely contributed to a deadly pileup on Interstate 80 near Iowa City. Fog is forecast again for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Iowa, so take care on the roads. Meteorologists refer to the...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Iowa
Iowa might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Iowa.
