Windsor, CO

Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.9.23

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. BOYS BASKETBALL. Regis Jesuit 73, Cherokee Trail 52. Score by quarters:. Cher. Trail 10 8 22 12 — 52.
Boys Basketball: Eaglecrest takes down previously undefeated, No. 1 Mountain Vista

CENTENNIAL | After some disappointing endings that went against it recently, the Eaglecrest boys basketball team got a big-time finish Saturday afternoon. The Raptors — who lost close games to Windsor and Legend in the final seconds earlier in the week — came through in the clutch in an 84-76 overtime victory over previously undefeated and CHSAANow.com’s Class 6A No. 1-ranked Mountain Vista at The Nest.
Boys Basketball: Gateway comes together in crunch time in 62-61 OT win over Castle View

AURORA | Even several weeks into the season, Gateway boys basketball coach Ibn Shabazz saw his team come together before his very eyes Saturday afternoon. The Olys had their successes before winter break and won their first game on the other side — continuing to put last season’s one-win campaign well in the rearview mirror — but Shabazz saw the pieces fall into place during a gritty 62-61 overtime win over visiting Castle View, which refused to go away.
Ice Hockey: Schmidt’s third-period goal lifts Cherry Creek over No. 1 Monarch

CENTENNIAL | The Cherry Creek co-op ice hockey team rebounded from a frustrating loss the previous night in a big way Saturday at Family Sports Center. The Bruins put a five-goal defeat to Valor Christian Friday behind them with a rousing 1-0 victory over Monarch — which was undefeated and ranked first in the last CHSAANow.com coaches poll — on a third-period goal by senior Ayden Schmidt.
Police said driveway shooting Friday in Aurora was murder-suicide

AURORA | Police are trying to determine what led to an apparent murder-suicide shooting in the driveway of a south Aurora home Friday afternoon. Officers were called to a home on the 3500 block of South Pitkin Circle at about 3 p.m. after reports of domestic violence and a shooting there.
Aurora Public Library going fine free in hopes of boosting readership

AURORA | Something is absent from the Aurora Public Library’s catalog this year but it’s unlikely to be missed — late fees. The library system is joining many others across the state and nation in eliminating late fees for overdue books as part of an overarching plan to boost its usership to pre-pandemic levels.
