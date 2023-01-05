AURORA | Even several weeks into the season, Gateway boys basketball coach Ibn Shabazz saw his team come together before his very eyes Saturday afternoon. The Olys had their successes before winter break and won their first game on the other side — continuing to put last season’s one-win campaign well in the rearview mirror — but Shabazz saw the pieces fall into place during a gritty 62-61 overtime win over visiting Castle View, which refused to go away.

