sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.9.23
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. BOYS BASKETBALL. Regis Jesuit 73, Cherokee Trail 52. Score by quarters:. Cher. Trail 10 8 22 12 — 52.
sentinelcolorado.com
Boys Basketball: Eaglecrest takes down previously undefeated, No. 1 Mountain Vista
CENTENNIAL | After some disappointing endings that went against it recently, the Eaglecrest boys basketball team got a big-time finish Saturday afternoon. The Raptors — who lost close games to Windsor and Legend in the final seconds earlier in the week — came through in the clutch in an 84-76 overtime victory over previously undefeated and CHSAANow.com’s Class 6A No. 1-ranked Mountain Vista at The Nest.
sentinelcolorado.com
Boys Basketball: Gateway comes together in crunch time in 62-61 OT win over Castle View
AURORA | Even several weeks into the season, Gateway boys basketball coach Ibn Shabazz saw his team come together before his very eyes Saturday afternoon. The Olys had their successes before winter break and won their first game on the other side — continuing to put last season’s one-win campaign well in the rearview mirror — but Shabazz saw the pieces fall into place during a gritty 62-61 overtime win over visiting Castle View, which refused to go away.
sentinelcolorado.com
Ice Hockey: Schmidt’s third-period goal lifts Cherry Creek over No. 1 Monarch
CENTENNIAL | The Cherry Creek co-op ice hockey team rebounded from a frustrating loss the previous night in a big way Saturday at Family Sports Center. The Bruins put a five-goal defeat to Valor Christian Friday behind them with a rousing 1-0 victory over Monarch — which was undefeated and ranked first in the last CHSAANow.com coaches poll — on a third-period goal by senior Ayden Schmidt.
sentinelcolorado.com
Boys Wrestling: Vista PEAK, Regis Jesuit second and third at Smoky Hill Invite
AURORA | Brush was the most dominant team in the Smoky Hill gym Saturday for the annual Buffalo Invitational boys wrestling tournament, but Vista PEAK and Regis Jesuit raced each other for second place. With nine champions and 271.5 points, the Beetdiggers finished well in front of the other 13...
sentinelcolorado.com
Police said driveway shooting Friday in Aurora was murder-suicide
AURORA | Police are trying to determine what led to an apparent murder-suicide shooting in the driveway of a south Aurora home Friday afternoon. Officers were called to a home on the 3500 block of South Pitkin Circle at about 3 p.m. after reports of domestic violence and a shooting there.
sentinelcolorado.com
Now a prof at Anschutz in Aurora, lessons in burnout from a former ICU nurse
DENVER — Lori Jackson says people don’t go into nursing for the money. But even with a passion for the profession, burnout became a reality for so many nurses in the health care industry since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The things that we saw, there was...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora Public Library going fine free in hopes of boosting readership
AURORA | Something is absent from the Aurora Public Library’s catalog this year but it’s unlikely to be missed — late fees. The library system is joining many others across the state and nation in eliminating late fees for overdue books as part of an overarching plan to boost its usership to pre-pandemic levels.
