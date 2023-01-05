Read full article on original website
Cold as Ice
Just 20 minutes southeast of downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, Veal’s Ice Tree is a winter spectacle for all Hoosiers to enjoy. But this curious landmark isn’t new: The Veal family has been creating an ice tree since 1961. In February 2022, Maxwell Tucker and I ventured to the Veal...
WISH-TV
Doctor warns about home-schooling kids
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you are considering taking matters into your own hands and home-schooling your children, you may want to first check out how home-schooling negatively affects the parents doing the teaching. There’s some mental health impacts you need to know about. Dr. Conor Hogan, the world’s...
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: House plant tips for winter
INDIANAPOLIS — The popularity of house plants seemed to explode during the COVID-19 pandemic, and interest has not dwindled since. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden introduced Kari Arney from his Keystone Avenue store on 13Sunrise this week to share her expertise on indoor greenery. For an inexperienced...
Loose yaks spotted in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Do you recognize these yaks?. Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, the Noblesville Fire Department Department asked people to avoid the area of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road due to yaks on the loose. "Please use alternate routes so they can be safely returned to...
WISH-TV
No signs of arctic air as central Indiana’s average coldest days approach
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana has had a warmer-than-average start to the new year. We are approaching the average coldest time of the year for Indianapolis. The coldest average high temperature of 36 — rounded to the nearest whole number — stretches from Jan. 4-27. Average temperature, which takes into account both the average high and average low, is the coldest from Jan. 18-21 at 28 degrees.
WTHI
Scam Alert: Be aware of weight loss cons
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Just a week into the new year and the Better Business Bureau is ringing the alarm so you do not get scammed. The BBB says this is a popular time for various weight loss cons. If you are in the market for supplements and other weight...
Fox 59
Mild weather pattern brings 50s back to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer air is on the way as we get ready for rain showers in Indiana. It won’t be quite as cold next week. High temperatures will stay above freezing, and above normal into the low to mid 40s to start the week. Warming to the 50s by the middle of the week!
WISH-TV
Kid-ing with Kayla: Back of the cereal box
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kayla Sullivan, on Kid-ing with Kayla on Monday’s “All Indiana,” continued her discussion on how she’s hoping popular childhood pastimes can replace her son’s screen time. Did you ever look at the back of your cereal box growing up? Sullivan says...
City impounded nine animals during recent cold snap
The City of Indianapolis impounded nine animals during a recent cold snap which resulted in below zero temperatures.
WISH-TV
‘Ausome Indy’ hosts event at The Ice Rink at Holliday Park
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ausome Indy is hosting a fun event Sunday for kids with autism in the foster care system at The Ice Rink at Holliday Park. This is Indy’s newest outdoor ice skating rink on the city’s northwest side located at 6363 Spring Mill Road. The...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Flea and tick meds in winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by certified veterinary journalist and investigative “Pet Pals TV” reporter, Tom Dock.
WTHR
Queen of Free: No-spend challenge
INDIANAPOLIS — When we think about budgeting, we look for things to cut to make the bottom line come out black instead of red each month. By cutting out a category and committing to not spend on that item or activity for a period of time, we gain a sense of control over our finances and budget.
WISH-TV
Fire damages 2 homes near Fountain Square
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two homes near Fountain Square were damaged Monday morning when a fire that started in the first home jumped to the second, Indianapolis firefighters said. At around 7 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to a house fire at Hartford and Sanders Streets....
wrtv.com
Northeast side Interstate 465 ramp to close beginning Friday
INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT is preparing drivers for an upcoming ramp closure on the northeast side that will cause detours for thousands of drivers every day. The ramp from 56th Street to Interstate-465 northbound is expected to close on or after rush hour on Friday, Jan. 13. INDOT says it will be closed until the project is over, which is expected to be at the end of 2024.
WISH-TV
Original owner of Jordan’s Fish & Chicken sets record straight about cleanliness
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches at 42nd Street and Post Road was closed six days ago by the Marion County Health Department after a viral video was posted on social media showing simply disgusting conditions. Now, the owner of the original restaurant chain told I-Team 8 that...
Signs removed at 42nd & Post restaurant, owner says unsure on reopening
The ‘Jordan’s Fish & Chicken’ sign has been removed from the 42nd and Post Rd. location following the closure of the restaurant by the health department.
WISH-TV
IMPD east district launches school zone traffic enforcement
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are launching a targeted school zone traffic enforcement in east side neighborhoods starting Monday. Their goal is to remind drivers to slow down when driving in school zones. According to a release, there’s been speeding in school zones throughout the east side during arrival and...
Central Indiana business leader Paul Estridge Jr. dies at 65
INDIANAPOLIS — One of central Indiana’s most-prolific homebuilders has died at 65. On Sunday, representatives for the Estridge family said Paul Estridge Jr. died at Methodist Hospital with his family by his side. The Indianapolis Business Journal said Estridge’s companies have built nearly 9,000 homes in central Indiana since 1967. He was forced to close […]
WISH-TV
How to beat increasing energy bills this winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cranking up the heat this year is costing more with the rise of inflation, and many people are battling higher bills. According to AES, utility bills went up around 12% late last year due to fuel adjustment charges. To trim your utility bills, experts say it’s...
wrtv.com
Broad Ripple porch pirate discovers poopy package
BROAD RIPPLE — We know package thieves like to strike around the holidays, but some neighbors who live at The Reserve At Broad Ripple took action after catching the same person stealing packages on Ring Doorbell Cameras multiple times. Alexo Cazares has lived at the condominiums for years. He...
