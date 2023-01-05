INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT is preparing drivers for an upcoming ramp closure on the northeast side that will cause detours for thousands of drivers every day. The ramp from 56th Street to Interstate-465 northbound is expected to close on or after rush hour on Friday, Jan. 13. INDOT says it will be closed until the project is over, which is expected to be at the end of 2024.

